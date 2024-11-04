Palestine Will Be Free
The circus is in town
Vote harder to save democracy because your life depends on it, and other jokes.
Nov 4
Palestine Will Be Free
94
Do you support the Resistance?
We should count ourselves lucky to be witnessing the bravest of warriors in a world ruled and dominated by despicable ghouls.
Nov 3
Palestine Will Be Free
144
October 2024
Israel is destroying Tyre, one of the oldest cities in the world, for no reason
On Jewish exceptionalism.
Oct 30
Palestine Will Be Free
151
O Sinwar!
A poem.
Oct 27
Palestine Will Be Free
181
How Israelis fight the Resistance: An exposition in 50 seconds
One Hezbollah fighter takes on an entire Israely army unit.
Oct 23
Palestine Will Be Free
128
To have only known genocide
On modern lights for the modern times.
Oct 21
Palestine Will Be Free
120
If media truthfully reported the Hezbollah attack on Netanyahu's house
How the western mainstream media should but will never report the news from the Middle East — or anywhere else really.
Oct 20
Palestine Will Be Free
217
Hamas statement on the martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar
Hamas has announced the martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar, the great liberation fighter who ascended to his creator after an epic last stand captured on film by…
Oct 18
Palestine Will Be Free
167
On the martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar
No one will take away from Sinwar October 7, his military master plan that destroyed forever the myth of Israeli invincibility and revealed it to be…
Oct 17
Palestine Will Be Free
227
Israel accelerates the extermination of 400,000 Palestinians in northern Gaza
The Israelis are on an unabashed extermination campaign in northern Gaza with the aim of ethnically cleansing the area to make way for Jewish…
Oct 15
Palestine Will Be Free
134
The last supper: Hezbollah kills several IDF soldiers as it attacks dinner gathering
For all the Zionist talk about Hezbollah's loss of command and control, the Lebanese resistance has continued to thwart the Israelis at every turn.
Oct 14
Palestine Will Be Free
178
October 8 and after
Jewish supremacism funded, aided, and abetted by the "civilised" West has normalised a literal genocide that has been livestreamed for over a year and…
Oct 9
Palestine Will Be Free
98
