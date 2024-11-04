Palestine Will Be Free

Home
Chat
Archive
Leaderboard
About
The circus is in town
Vote harder to save democracy because your life depends on it, and other jokes.
  
Palestine Will Be Free
45
Do you support the Resistance?
We should count ourselves lucky to be witnessing the bravest of warriors in a world ruled and dominated by despicable ghouls.
  
Palestine Will Be Free
25

October 2024

Israel is destroying Tyre, one of the oldest cities in the world, for no reason
On Jewish exceptionalism.
  
Palestine Will Be Free
42
O Sinwar!
A poem.
  
Palestine Will Be Free
17
How Israelis fight the Resistance: An exposition in 50 seconds
One Hezbollah fighter takes on an entire Israely army unit.
  
Palestine Will Be Free
12
To have only known genocide
On modern lights for the modern times.
  
Palestine Will Be Free
20
If media truthfully reported the Hezbollah attack on Netanyahu's house
How the western mainstream media should but will never report the news from the Middle East — or anywhere else really.
  
Palestine Will Be Free
24
Hamas statement on the martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar
Hamas has announced the martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar, the great liberation fighter who ascended to his creator after an epic last stand captured on film by…
  
Palestine Will Be Free
39
On the martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar
No one will take away from Sinwar October 7, his military master plan that destroyed forever the myth of Israeli invincibility and revealed it to be…
  
Palestine Will Be Free
24
Israel accelerates the extermination of 400,000 Palestinians in northern Gaza
The Israelis are on an unabashed extermination campaign in northern Gaza with the aim of ethnically cleansing the area to make way for Jewish…
  
Palestine Will Be Free
18
The last supper: Hezbollah kills several IDF soldiers as it attacks dinner gathering
For all the Zionist talk about Hezbollah's loss of command and control, the Lebanese resistance has continued to thwart the Israelis at every turn.
  
Palestine Will Be Free
32
October 8 and after
Jewish supremacism funded, aided, and abetted by the "civilised" West has normalised a literal genocide that has been livestreamed for over a year and…
  
Palestine Will Be Free
15
© 2024 Palestine Will Be Free
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture