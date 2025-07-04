Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Baz
16hEdited

This stinks, most football fans know FIFA is institutionally corrupt, racist and is motivated by money. But the hypocrisy of Western authorities is now so blatant, when even Starmer felt it necessary to make a statement on Jota’s sad demise the same week they voted to proscribe Palestine Action as terrorists was particularly nauseating.

Stephen Walker
16h

FIFA are fascists. The IOC are Nazis. Reddit is a stinking sinkhole of Zionist scum.

