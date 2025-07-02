Palestine Will Be Free

Which is why, as I noted recently, munitions manufactories and their shareholders must be prosecuted along with all others who facilitated this barbarity in whatever capacity that they supported it, and/or repressed opposition to it.

Not one must be permitted to escape.

BDS to all companies who benefit from Genocide is a civil duty for everyone in this world where we, the people, are the main target (do you remember those times of the C19-Scamdemic?). Now the Palestinians (and lebanese, iranians and yemenites) are under the empire´s direct fire ... but we must remember that everyone who dare to be in the imperial path would have the same fate. These companies (and the undercover ones) are tools of the empire, arms, legs and so on, body-parts. We can contribute to the cause by cutting off their profiteering sources. Every cent less count for them. And to expose their moralless ambitions is important too.

