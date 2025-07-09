Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PamelaDrew's avatar
PamelaDrew
1h

"We advise everyone to stay away from dealing with the assets of the Zionist entity.”

Love to see a warning with teeth.. bless the resistance!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
roger hawcroft's avatar
roger hawcroft
1h

It is encouraging to read a counterpoint to the severely biased and hypocritical statements of many western nations as they support the corrupt and brutal regime of Netanyahu and Israel and their genocidal actions against Palestinians.

It is 'interesting', (to say the least), that western ship captains are seen as having every right to ignore explicit warnings about why and what they must do yet, when western nations give or even don't bother to give warnings before dictating to others what they are allowed to do or not do, that is seen as perfectly justifiable.

It is time for truth and honesty in our world, particularly from those in positions of authority and power, often referred to as 'leaders', though in reality they are not leaders but self-important and indoctrinated cowards, as often as not continuing to pursue what drove the colonisation and inflated 'right to rule' of many western powers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Palestine Will Be Free
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture