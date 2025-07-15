Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

PamelaDrew
5h

Bless the resistance and the martyrs, pray for humanity to prevail and free Palestine.

Kathleen walker
6h

Poor brave people what can we do it seems to whole world is zionist apart from brave protesters who are now imprisoned

