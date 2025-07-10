Palestine Will Be Free

Davina
1h

I have never considered Hamas resistance as terrorists but as the right to fight back armed guard of Palestine. On the other hand I have always considered Israel as a terrorist state with no right to defend itself from the occupied people whose job is to look after the people of the country they are occupying, they are, therefore, in the wrong always, and the resistance of the occupied state are legally and morally in the right.

2h

Brave!

WE need to do SOMETHING, even (especially) if it's small.

(posting on fb, SS or Gab don't count)

These people need to be stopped, it's Palestine (W.B., Syria, Libya, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Iraq) today, but they WILL come for YOU when they start rounding up all the antisems

IDK, write a letter, make a comment IRL, talk to a friend, tell a joke even- but DO SOMETHING!

