The Financial Times on Friday published an exposé of Boston Consulting Group’s (BCG) involvement in the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a Mossad-funded operation, which the Israelis have tried to sell to the world as an organisation that brings aid into Gaza but has actually served as a trap to lure Palestinians inside tightly-monitored enclosures where the Israelis and American mercenaries shoot to kill unarmed Palestinians for fun.

The FT reports that BCG created a detailed model under a $4 million contract to support the GHF and its private security firm Safe Reach Solutions (SRS) — part of a project codenamed “Aurora” — and backed by Israel and the US. BCG’s involvement in this part of the Israeli scheme was fairly well known, if not the minutiae regarding the personnel involved that the FT article goes on to detail.

However, the piece shed light for the first time on a particularly deplorable Israeli plan. BCG built financial models for different post-war reconstruction outcomes in Gaza. One included “voluntary relocation” of over 500,000 Gazans, offering packages of around $9,000 per person (amounting to $5 billion in total), assuming 25 percent of the Palestinians would leave their homes in the besieged enclave permanently:

Gazans would have been given a package to leave the enclave including $5,000, subsidised rent for four years and subsidised food for a year. It assumed a quarter of Gazans would leave, and that three-quarters of those relocated would never return.

An unnamed official helpfully told the FT, “The people of Gaza will decide. It is not a plan to empty Gaza.”

Why not leave the Palestinians in their ancestral homes and fund their post-war reconstruction instead? This is because the BCG model calculated ethnic cleansing as a cheaper alternative:

The model calculated relocation outside Gaza to be $23,000 cheaper, per Palestinian, than the costs of providing support to them in Gaza during reconstruction.

After relentlessly bombing and starving over two million people for nearly two years, the Israelis still appear hellbent on thinning the population of Gaza, as Smotrich described the ethnic cleansing plan late last year.

It’s hard to put such depravity into words, but it gets worse.

The model also factored in innovative financing strategies — such as “tokenisation”:

BCG’s model provided assumptions for the costs of voluntary relocations of Gazans, rebuilding civilian housing and using innovative financing models such as “tokenisation” of real estate via blockchain technology. It also allowed calculation of possible GDP outcomes from reconstruction.

Effectively, the rebuilt Palestinian homes would be turned into digital tokens that could be easily traded on coin-exchange platforms! The houses where generations of Palestinian families lived, laughed, celebrated, and mourned, and under the rubble of which countless bodies now rot, would, if Israeli plans come to fruition, become shiny “tokens” to be traded on a Binance or a CoinEx.

This is where things take a dark turn.

This idea was first floated by Curtis Yarvin in a post titled Gaza, Inc. in February this year. Yarvin, a computer engineer who also writes under the pseudonym Mencius Moldbug, is the leading prophet of the neo-reactionary (NRx) or Dark Enlightenment movement — a far-right ideology that openly rejects democracy and egalitarianism, and theorises rule by CEO-Monarch as the ideal form of governance.

Curtis Yarvin describes himself as “an unforgivably materialist and completely soulless person.”

In the February post, Yarvin lays out the “reality of the situation” in Gaza:

The reality of the situation is that (a) Gaza is not presently inhabitable, and (b) Gaza, without its residents (even more important, without their complex maze of Ottoman-era land titles), is worth much more than Gaza with its residents, even to its residents. [Original emphasis.]

So, what is to be done with such priceless real estate? Yarvin’s solution is to turn the enclave into a de facto corporation with its own stock symbol backed by the US:

This is 140 square miles of Mediterranean real estate, clear of titles, demolished and demined at a cost of perhaps ten billion dollars. This land becomes the first charter city backed by US legitimacy: Gaza, Inc. Stock symbol: GAZA. The exit strategy of GAZA is to be the first sovereign corporation to join the UN. While there are many trillion-dollar companies, none of them has true sovereignty, much less some of the best land in the world. Is a trillion-dollar IPO a possibility? I think it’s a possibility. What if Adam Neumann runs the roadshow? Why not?

(Neumann is the Israeli-American co-founder of WeWork, which once reached an astronomical private valuation of $47 billion in 2019, largely due to financial chicanery. The company declared bankruptcy four years later. Neumann had aspirations to become the world’s first trillionaire. Either Yarvin was being cheeky, or he only sees a colossal fraudster like Neumann running a “trillion-dollar IPO” of GAZA.)

And where will the Palestinians in Gaza go once it becomes “the first sovereign corporation to join the UN”? They can “[t]ake over Africa, or something.” Anywhere but their home, Gaza, which eventually “will probably work like Dubai, but much more Westernized,” writes Yarvin:

Suddenly, each former Gaza resident has $500,000 in GAZA tokens. Does that come with the right to live in Gaza? No—you don’t get any special treatment in Starbucks stores for being an SBUX holder. Does it come with shareholder voting rights over Gaza, Inc? No, because that would defeat the whole purpose of corporate governance—there would be a conflict of interest between the shareholders and the company. On the other hand, the Gazans are now a wealthy, cultured, naturally commercial people. It’s not like there isn’t a Palestinian diaspora everywhere in the world. Take over Africa, or something. Also, someone has to live in the new Gaza—there have to be residence requirements, because any country with open admissions will turn into a gigantic global slum. It will probably work like Dubai, but much more Westernized. But with enough GAZA shares… you might be able to afford it.

‘This is how deals get done,” Yarvin asserts, “in the real world.” The rest of us have to “learn to love it”:

Does this logic seem weird? In crackpot world, yes, it’s weird. It’s super weird. But in the real world, which is seeping back into crackpot world through cracks in the pot, this is how deals get done. Learn to love it.

It’s hard to miss the close parallels between what might appear to be the fantastical notions of Gaza, Inc. and BCG’s model for the ‘tokenisation’ of Gaza’s real estate. It’s almost as if someone had taken up Yarvin’s idea and attempted to do a trial run. It shouldn’t come as a surprise considering the hold Yarvin’s degenerate schemes have on the members of the Trump Administration. Yarvin’s software company has received funding from venture-capital firm Andreesen Horowitz and Founders Fund of Peter Thiel, who has been instrumental in the meteoric rise of JD Vance.

Many of Yarvin’s ideas have already been trialled by the current US Administration. Take the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The idea for the department flows naturally from Yarvin’s plan to mass fire civil servants in his scheme labelled Retire All Government Employees (RAGE). In a recent profile of Yarvin The New Yorker, states:

J. D. Vance, a former employee of one of Thiel’s venture-capital firms, cited Yarvin when suggesting that a future Trump Administration “fire every single mid-level bureaucrat, every civil servant in the administrative state, replace them with our people,” and ignore the courts if they objected.

Yarvin’s once fringe and extreme ideas have transcended theoretical essays and have been embedded into real-world policies and administrative actions. From aggressive bureaucratic purges to the restructuring of government agencies, and even proposals for radical urban redevelopment, these concepts are no longer speculative but are actively shaping governance and geopolitics. This troubling fusion of ideology and policy underscores how dangerously close these dystopian visions are to becoming a lived reality.

Many of the figures Yarvin hoped to see in the Trump administration are now calling the shots, and doing the things he hoped they would do, for example, shutting down Harvard:

In 2022, he recommended that Trump, if reëlected, appoint Elon Musk to run the executive branch. On a podcast with his friend Michael Anton, now the director of policy planning at the State Department, Yarvin argued that the institutions of civil society, such as Harvard, would need to be shut down. “The idea that you’re going to be a Caesar . . . with someone else’s Department of Reality in operation is just manifestly absurd,” he said.

Musk has come and gone, and Trump’s attacks on Harvard are accelerating.

Moreover, the US State Department’s plans to shut down consulates also stem from Yarvin’s disdain for embassies. “He has repeatedly proposed closing America’s embassies, a prospect the State Department is now considering in parts of Europe and Africa,” says The New Yorker article.

Even the Trump plan to ethnically cleanse Gaza and turn the enclave into “the Riviera of the Middle East” can be traced back to Yarvin, who describes himself as “an unforgivably materialist and completely soulless person”:

Last spring, Yarvin proposed expelling all Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and turning it into a luxury resort. “Did I hear someone say ‘beachfront?’ ” he wrote on Substack. “The new Gaza—developed, of course, by Jared Kushner—is the LA of the Mediterranean, an entirely new charter city on humanity’s oldest ocean, sublime real estate with an absolutely perfect, Apple-quality government.” This February, during a joint press conference with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, Trump surprised his advisers when he made a nearly identical proposal, describing his redeveloped Gaza as “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

The “Riviera” proposal and the latest BCG revelations about plans to “tokenise” Gaza’s land lay bare how the US and Israel are treating Palestinians in the besieged enclave as guinea pigs for the most deranged fantasies of a soulless lunatic with delusions of grandeur.

What is unfolding in Gaza is not merely a military occupation or humanitarian crisis — it is a testing‑ground for techno‑authoritarian fantasies masquerading as policy innovation. These schemes, hatched in elite consulting rooms and delusional essays, treat Palestinian lives and land as disposable inputs in a dystopian experiment. Gaza’s suffering is being turned into a testing‑ground for dystopian ideologies. If this is allowed to proceed, it won’t end at the Mediterranean.

