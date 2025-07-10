Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Martin's avatar
Bob Martin
1h

Yemen is a truly honorable country, one of the very few in the world it seems. Nothing better than seeing the US, Israel and the collective West punched in the nose. They richly deserve it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
2h

👍👌🫶sock it to em Yemeni

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Palestine Will Be Free
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture