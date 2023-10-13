Palestine Will Be Free

The occupation of the Palestinian people will come to an end.

Their oppression will come to an end. Their humiliation will come to an end. Their suffering will come to an end. It’s just a matter of time.

Palestine will be free.

But to reach that end, there’s a lot that needs to be done. The massive amounts of propaganda that clogs our thinking and imaginations need to be scrubbed off, and that can only be done if truth is brought to the forefront.

This Substack is an effort to tell the truth. To tell the stories of Palestinians and their fight for justice. The more people become aware of the injustices Palestinians have been suffering at the hands of their Zionist colonisers with the full backing of the Western powers, the closer Palestine will get to its freedom.

