Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Craig's avatar
Craig
2h

I am not a Muslim but the bravery shown by the the Palestine Resistance is impressive. My Allah be with the defenders of Palestine. libertas Palestine 🇵🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Adeel Mirza's avatar
Adeel Mirza
2h

The Devil IsRael.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Palestine Will Be Free
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture