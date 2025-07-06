Al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of Hamas, on Saturday published another spectacular, goosebumps-inducing video of an ambush against Israeli troops. This latest footage comes close on the heels of a stunning ambush in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, towards the end of June. It showed a Qassam fighter running towards an Israeli troop carrier before lobbing an explosive into its open hatch, killing all seven Israeli terrorists inside.

The latest operation took place in Al-Mahatta area of central Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, on July 4. It is part of Al-Qassam’s ongoing Stones of David series of operations in response to Israel’s Gideon’s Chariots operation of more genocide of the defenceless Palestinian civilians, especially children and women.

Al-Qassam shared the following details about its latest operation:

Raid on enemy soldiers and vehicles July 4, 2025

Al-Mahatta area, central Khan Younis

Al-Qassam fighters raided a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles, where they targeted a Merkava tank with Shuath explosive devices in a commando operation.

They also targeted a troop carrier with Al-Yassin 105 shells and clashed with the rescue force.

The enemy admitted the killing of one soldier and the injury of four others, including the company commander.

The footage begins with a group of fighters advancing towards Israeli vehicles, as one fighter recites a verse from the Qur’an: “When you (O Prophet) recite the Qur’an, We place a hidden barrier between you and those who do not believe in the Hereafter.”

The recitation of this verse is extremely symbolic.

In the video, the fighter tasked with planting the explosive moves towards a gathering of Israeli troops. A number of Israeli tanks can be seen around it in the open field. Israeli troops nearly always have air cover, with drones monitoring any untoward movement towards them. This makes the successful execution of such missions extremely difficult for Palestinian fighters. Therefore, just before they embark on missions, they seek divine assistance. The fighter recites the verse that invokes God’s protection — from being seen by the disbelieving enemy — as he executes his mission. (Gaza has the highest concentration of huffāẓ — those who have memorised the entire Qur’an — in the world.)

After invoking divine assistance, the fighters are seen advancing towards the Israeli gathering, moving through narrow alleys, devastated buildings, and climbing over walls.

Around the 1:20-minute mark in the nearly six-and-a-half-minute long video, the fighter tasked with filming the mission starts commentating on the action and the movement of his fellow fighter:

They divide houses, burn houses, demolish houses. They kill children and civilians. By Allah, vengeance for our blood, our women, our honor, and our dignity, O Lord. Here is the tank of the third company. Behind it is an armoured personnel carrier. The tank of the third company. Behind it is an armoured personnel carrier. O Lord.

As they move close to the Zionist tank to be targeted, the fighter recites another deeply symbolic Qur’anic verse: “And We have put before them a barrier and behind them a barrier and covered them, so they do not see.”

(In an increasingly individualistic world, where every achievement is attributed to personal resourcefulness and intelligence, the values of these deeply religious fighters— who never fail to thank God for their successful operations — will be seen as nothing short of anathema.)

Indeed, the Zionist butchers of children fail to see what’s about to hit them.

Around the 2:03-minute mark, the fighter with the Shuath explosive device starts to move towards the earmarked tank. Just like the operation from June-end, the run towards the tank demonstrates the remarkable bravery of Palestinian fighters as they put their lives at constant risk to execute stunning missions. The challenge is not just about planting the explosive at the right place undetected, but also to withdraw quickly to evade detection as well as the upcoming explosion.

The fighter tasked with planting the explosive accomplishes both tasks successfully.

The fighter with the camera provides running commentary:

O Lord, grant us dignity. He’s planting explosives. He’s sitting and planting explosives. Go! The fighter advance towards the vehicle. Go! Go! Go! Go! Rely on Allah. Allah is with you. Allah is with you, O hero. The hero proceeds. He proceeds. Allah is the Greatest! O Lord, empower us. O Lord, empower us, O Lord. Here is the hero, he went! A commando operation, with a Shuath. By the permission of Allah! Allah is the Greatest! Allah is the Greatest! Allah is the Greatest! It’s on fire! It’s on fire! Film it, film it! Allah is the Greatest! Allah is the Greatest! O Lord, make us firm!"

Mission accomplished, the fighter with the camera recites the Qur’anic verse again: “And We Placed before them a barrier and behind them a barrier, and covered them so they do not see.” This time in gratitude to the Almighty for helping them complete the operation successfully.

The fighter with the camera continues:

Praise be to Allah, our Lord, grant the young men dignity. I swear, all our efforts did not go in vain. Praise be to Allah. All thanks to Allah. Allah does not let the efforts of the doers of good go to waste. Come on. Give me your head so I can kiss it.

Around the 4:20-minute mark, Qassam fighters are seen engaging the rescue forces with light weapons, shielding themselves in an abandoned building.

The second part of the video features additional operations from July 3. They show Qassam fighters targeting three Zionist personnel carriers in the Islamic Complex area and on Al-Baya Street in the center of Khan Younis.

Here is the video in full:

In its field report for this operation, Al-Qassam stated, “Our fighters observed the landing of evacuation helicopters, which continued for several hours.”

The genocidaires in the Jewish supremacist state were once again left seething at the audacity of the Palestinians who continue to scorch them, 21 months into the most barbaric assault on a civilian population ever recorded.

“Yesterday, Hamas released footage documenting the incident that led to the killing of a soldier and the wounding of others in Khan Yunis,” The Cradle quoted an Israeli Army Radio correspondent as saying. “From the footage, much can be deduced about the guerrilla warfare Hamas is currently waging against our forces in the Strip. The gunmen move through the rubble, use explosive devices they still possess in the field, monitor our forces’ movements through surveillance posts and cameras distributed across the area, then strike when the opportunity arises. These characteristics are common in most of the incidents in which the army has sustained losses in recent weeks in Gaza.”

The correspondent questions the point of Israeli terrorism when it continues to lose its terrorists in spectacular ambushes, all captured on film for posterity: “Growing questions are being raised: Is this war — between a conventional army and guerrilla fighters — achieving the desired results from Israel’s perspective?”

Twenty-one months in, Israel — fully backed by some of the most powerful militaries in the world — still fails to impose its will on Gaza, a narrow strip of land that has become a graveyard for its ambitions and its genocidal troops. Each successful ambush, each burning tank, each scorched Zionist foot soldier is another chapter in a war it cannot win. The resistance is here — evolving, adapting, growing deadlier with each passing day — declaring to Israel and its morally bankrupt backers: Palestine belongs to the Palestinians.

