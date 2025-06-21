Since my last resistance report on June 9 — before I was forced to stay away from my laptop due to poor health — Al‑Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, has published three videos from its ongoing Stones of David series and over two dozen field reports of operations across the Gaza Strip. Al‑Quds Brigades of Palestinian Islamic Jihad has been even more prolific, publishing reports of nearly five dozen operations, including seven videos showing the shelling of Israeli positions, the planting and detonation of explosives under enemy vehicles, and the capture of their drones. The burgeoning operations of the two leading Palestinian resistance factions attest to the robust health of the resistance in the Gaza Strip, 20 months into this genocidal war that has decimated nearly all of the besieged enclave.

The pace and quality of resistance operations over the last few weeks have mirrored those during the first Israeli invasion of the enclave in October 2023. Over the past 20 months, resistance factions have lost nearly all their top leadership — and likely thousands of fighters — yet they have continued to make life miserable for the Israeli genocidaires, denying them any breathing space and thwarting their dreams of subjugating the resistance in Gaza at every turn.

Their ability to regenerate leadership, recruit new fighters amid a genocidal onslaught, and display nous and sheer bravery during operations is testament to military acumen that will be studied in academies long after the dust settles over Gaza and the European squatters have returned whence they came.

Speaking of bravery, Al‑Qassam Brigades released a stunning six‑minute video on Friday evening (June 20). The video, which captures action from June 14 in Al‑Zana neighbourhood of Khan Yunis, is remarkable in that it shows Qassam’s command-and-control structure firmly in place, with fighters planning the operation in a room equipped with a monitor, a secure communication device and other paraphernalia, before selecting locations to plant explosives for incoming Zionist troop carriers and greeting them with Yassin 105 shells once they trip over the planted explosives.

Here’s the discussion between the fighters:

“Two armoured personnel carriers [APCs] usually come through from this direction. By God’s will, the ambush will be a complex one.” “We need to hit both of them at the same time, God willing, so that neither gets away. We’ll need Shuath explosive charges for the first APC in this area — the old spot — two charges will be set. As soon as the Shuath charges go off, immediately fire the Yassin-105. That will target the second APC, God willing.” “Once the Yassin is launched, the brothers rush in for Phase 1: Fixation. Phase 2: Assault — encirclement and smoke on everyone inside. Phase 3: After we pull back, we wait for reinforcements and detonate the minefield, which must be ready beforehand.” “May God ignite the battle at your hands and give you power over their necks, God willing.”

The operation is executed to perfection. Zionist press outlets reported the death of a unit commander and a soldier from Kfir Brigade, as well as the wounding of two intelligence officers.

The most stunning bit of this video is at the end. A group of fighters converges on a Zionist tank and attempts to pry open its hatch — presumably to take captives. The frightened Zionists — despite being in the relative safety of a tank compared with fighters on foot with less advanced weapons — never engage and instead attempt to speed away in their million‑dollar metal tracks. The Gideon’s Chariots creaked and their charioteers squealed. It’s a spectacle for the ages.

Much unfolds in the video. It begins with footage of an ambush from April 9, 2024, in the same Al‑Zana neighbourhood of Khan Yunis. The well-planned and perfectly-executed Qassam operation was titled Ambush of the Righteous and led to the killing of ten Israelis by Qassam’s count. It was executed on the 27th night of Ramadan, one of the holiest nights in the Islamic calendar, and the fighters made frequent references to the night’s significance.

The set-up during the planning stage of the two ambushes bears a close resemblance. Likely to make the connection more explicit, a fighter in the June 14 ambush uses a miswak as a pointer — echoing the original ambush footage:

Qassam fighters using miswak as a pointer in the April 2024 and June 2025 ambushes.

A Qassam field commander revealed to Al Jazeera that the latest ambush was carried out by the same group of fighters who executed the April 9, 2024 operation. It testifies to the resilience of resistance and to the utter failure of Israelis to degrade Palestinian fighters’ ability to mount devastating strikes.

Here is the Ambush of the Righteous in all its glory:

On Sunday, June 15, Qassam released another video from the Stones of David series. This footage displays remarkable marksmanship as a fighter delivers a successful and devastating shot at Zionist troops holed up in a building in the Al‑Atatra area of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, using a TBG projectile. The action took place on May 27.

The fighters provide a commentary of the action that follows:

“We will now, by the will of Allah, strike a Zionist force fortified within one of the houses and its surroundings.” “We will strike it with the TBG.” “Our message to our brutal enemy: We told you we do not surrender, and by Allah, we will never surrender. We will be victorious or we will die, rather we will be martyred.” “For about a week now — and we ask Allah that we may sneak our way to it — while those people throw garbage from the windows, and we hear voices shouting and laughing.”

They even show footage of the Zionists throwing trash from the window of the Palestinian’s home they are squatting in. Seconds later, a Qassam fighter lands a devastating blow.

The video closes with a second action, in which Qassam fighters target a Zionist infantry unit of seven terrorists using an anti‑personnel projectile. This operation also took place in the Al‑Atatra area of Beit Lahia on May 25.

Qassam published the third video in the Stones of David series on Friday, June 13. It shows a fighter delivering a clean strike on a Merkava from an elevated position in the Batn Al‑Sameen area, south of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The video closes with the shelling of an Israeli troop gathering. The second operation was a joint endeavour between Al‑Qassam Brigades and Al‑Quds Brigades.

Similarly, Al-Quds Brigades has published footage of numerous qualitative operations.

On June 13, it published footage of a reverse‑engineered Zionist explosive destroying a tank and a bulldozer in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip:

On June 17, it published a video of fighters detonating a Zionist tank with a powerful barrel bomb during an incursion west of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza. A fighter in the video delivers a defiant message to the usurping Zionists — many of whom are now fleeing to Cyprus via yachts, since the Israeli state has barred them from flying:

Here we are today: we have neither retreated from our positions nor abandoned them. They came at us with robots and obliterated entire areas, yet we remain. Some of us were martyred, others wounded — but never, never will we abandon our positions. Never, never will we abandon our positions.

Of late, even well meaning pro-resistance voices have begun to fray and appeared defeatist in the face of the relentless Zionist assault on the defenceless civilians and infrastructure in Gaza. On the battlefield, however, the Zionists continue to have their noses rubbed in the sands of Gaza, no matter how many personnel and resources they throw in this quagmire, in a failing bid to salvage a modicum of success and assuage the bloodlust of their genocidal population.

As their resources become stretched fighting another criminal war of aggression nearly a thousand miles away in Tehran, Zionist forces find themselves even further from success on the military front in Gaza.

