Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, which carried out the operation, provided only a field report of the operation on Wednesday afternoon:

During a complex ambush yesterday [Tuesday] afternoon, Al-Qassam fighters destroyed a Zionist troop carrier using a Shuath placed inside the driver’s cabin, completely burning the vehicle and its crew. Our fighters then targeted another Zionist troop carrier with a guerrilla action device near the Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in the Ma’an area south of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. Our fighters observed the landing of evacuation helicopters, which continued for several hours.

In the evening, it released footage of the operation.

And it is stunning!

The video, which is part of the ongoing Stones of David series in response to Israel’s Gideon’s Chariots, shows Qassam fighters monitoring the movement of Israeli troops, tanks, and armoured personnel carriers (APCs) from the ruins of a house in Khan Yunis. The machine gun fire and sound of explosions in the background mean that the targeted Israelis were in the middle of their favourite activity: terrorising the civilians of Gaza.

As they watch the Israelis go about their genocidal business, one fighter says his prayers:

O Allah, with You we are victorious, and with You we roam. With You we fight. O Allah, use us and don’t replace us. [A reference to the Qur’an 5:54: “O believers! Whoever among you abandons their faith, Allah will replace them with others who love Him and are loved by Him.”] With Allah Almighty’s will, we will prepare for this army varieties of torment. With Allah’s help, we will make them taste the fury of our men, the fury of our soldiers. By Allah Almighty, an army commanded by Muhammad (peace be upon him) will never be defeated.

Then the second fighter:

O Allah, we did not emerge except in revenge for Your sanctities, Your religion, Islam, and Muslims. O Allah, You are the Granter of Success and the Generous. O Allah, grant us the honor to inflict heavy casualties upon them.

The two fighters then embark on their mission, running towards a row of Israeli vehicles. One of them carries a Shuath, while the other carries a guerrilla action device. The fighters diverge and approach towards separate vehicles.

The action is then seen through the point of view of the fighter carrying the Shuath. In a remarkable act of bravery, he runs full pelt before concealing himself behind sand berms within sight of the APC he is about to target. Invoking the name of his lord — “O Lord, guide our strikes” — he then slowly moves towards the APC which happens to have its hatch open, with seven Israeli terrorists inside. The fighter climbs onto the tank using its tracks before dropping the Shuath explosive through the open hatch!

Mission complete, he runs full pelt back to the base — through which the Shuath explodes, burning the seven child-killing Israeli terrorists inside. Seconds later, the second APC explodes in the background. The raging fire consumes the APC, as one confused Israeli terrorist looks on from a distance. Zionist rescue helicopters are seen over the Khan Yunis sky — exactly as the field report described.

Here is the spectacular five-and-a-half-minute video in all its glory:

Other than the seven dead Israelis, more than a dozen others have been reported wounded in the deadly twin strikes.

The two burning APCs that consumed seven child killers have burned countless Zionist hearts.

Hillel Biton-Rosen, military correspondent for Israel’s Channel 14 , citing a senior Israeli military officer, wrote on Twitter:

“The documentation is embarrassing, and to say the least, it does not add honour to the IDF. The division commander was obligated to run over the terrorists according to protocol if they were too close, or at the very least to open fire on them using the machine gun on the Namer. This is not how an officer of his rank is expected to act on the battlefield.”

His Channel 14 colleague Noam Amir was apoplectic:

Now I watched the shocking video of the Puma disaster — tonight the Chief of Staff needs to call the commander of Division 36 and send him home. The blood of the fighters is not expendable, and what happened there is utter recklessness!!!

Al-Qassam Brigades, on the other hand, turned the spectacular ambush into a poster with a defiant message, echoing the Shuath-dropping fighter’s prayer:

David strikes with iron, exclaiming Allahu Akbar, praying, and the Lord does not reject the believers.

Hamas poster had the following caption: “O creation poured forth with fire, with fire, with blood, with the longing of the refugees.”

Late Wednesday night, Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida issued a series of updates, lauding the heroics of his fighters in executing numerous successful operations recently and warning the Zionists that funerals will be a frequent occurrence unless the genocide ends:

Our fighters are demonstrating unique examples of heroism and daring... and the recent ambushes are a living testament to history, proving that our people’s fighters are the most courageous and self-sacrificing freedom fighters in the modern era. The funerals and bodies of enemy soldiers will become a constant occurrence, God willing, as long as the occupation’s aggression and its criminal war against our people continue. The enemy government is deceiving its public and ignoring the fact that it is throwing its soldiers into the mire of Gaza for illusory political aims.

The Khan Yunis ambush is stunning in every sense of the word and adds to the growing repertoire of similar footage released by the Palestinian resistance.

The Palestinian fighters have graced us with countless videos of unblemished bravery throughout this genocidal war they have courageously fought for the past 20 months, enduring the same hardships as their compatriots in Gaza, as the Israelis have cut off all food supplies and destroyed water desalination plants in the besieged enclave.

Yet, their fighting spirit has not diminished one bit. They remain as effective as they were when the Israelis first invaded Gaza in October 2023. And with the speed at which the resistance has been raging for the past several weeks, it is certain that there will be many more acts of resilience and bravery from the indigenous fighters of Palestine.

The fighters are certainly praying for it. In the above ambush video, reaching the base, the second fighter invokes a prayer: “O Lord, let us return a second, third, and fourth time, until they are removed!”

