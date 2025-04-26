Israeli evacuation helicopter transports the dead and injured Zionist terrorists from Gaza.

Resistance continues to rage throughout the Gaza Strip, and Al-Qassam Brigades have landed several heavy blows against the genocidal Israeli troops across the Gaza Strip over the past couple of days.

The Israeli press acknowledged several “difficult security incidents” — Israelspeak for heavy casualties against the resistance — from Rafah in the south of the strip to Beit Hanoun in the north. Beit Hanoun, which was the site of massive losses for Israeli troops before the short-lived January ceasefire, continues to be a graveyard for the Zionists.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, carried out the deadly Breaking the Sword ambush in Beit Hanoun earlier this week and, on Friday evening, announced the sniping of four genocidal Israelis a day earlier as part of the same ambush:

In continuation of the Breaking the Sword ambush, Al-Qassam fighters managed yesterday, Thursday, to snipe four soldiers and officers of the occupation army, killing and wounding them on Al-Awda Street, east of the town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli press reported the death of a major general in the genocidal army and two serious injuries caused by an anti-tank shell and sniper fire in the incident. The Qassam fighters behind the operation safely withdrew after carrying out their mission.

As further confirmation of the carnage wrought by Hamas, the Israeli army, for the first time, issued evacuation orders to residents of Beit Hanoun and Sheikh Zayed “in light of sniper operations,” rather than its usual pseudo justification of rocket fire.

Israeli military’s evacuation order from Thursday “in light of sniper operations” by the resistance.

Friday proved even deadlier for the Israelis. Throughout the day, the Zionist press reported three “difficult security incidents.”

The first incident took place on Friday evening, north of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, near the Morag Axis — which the Israeli military has been constructing to divide Rafah from Khan Yunis since collapsing the fragile ceasefire, which it had never abided by. Helicopters were seen transporting the dead and wounded from the area.

The second incident occurred around 5:30 pm on Friday in the Zaytoun area of the northern Gaza Strip.

Tel Al-Sultan in Rafah was the site of the third incident. Hebrew press reported a serious injury to a “reserve soldier from Battalion 5250, Iron Fist Brigade (205),” along with three other injuries.

Given Israel's track record of hiding its true casualty figures, its figures from the recent ambushes should be taken with a huge sack of salt.

Considering how thoroughly the Israelis have laid waste to Rafah, especially across the 10 km stretch for the construction of the so-called Morag Corridor, these successful resistance operations in Rafah defy logic. In terrain that is largely flat, has been completely levelled, and is constantly surveilled by drones, the indomitable Palestinian resistance continues to land heavy blows on the Israelis.

Similar acts of resistance heroism are being recorded in the north of the strip, particularly in Beit Hanoun and Shuja’iyya — areas the Israelis are attempting to convert into a buffer zone and which have suffered heavy bombardment throughout the 18 months of the ongoing genocide.

As I reported on the ambush earlier in these pages, the Israelis had claimed to have already secured the area in Beir Hanoun where the Qassam ambush took place. Yet, they couldn’t prevent the resistance fighters from carrying out their operation — not just once, but twice, and over a span of five days! It’s a stunning achievement for a guerilla force that is facing a vastly more technically advanced military.

One Zionist minister acknowledged the difficulty the genocidal Israeli troops are facing in Gaza. Transportation Minister Miri Regev told the occupation army chief Eyal Zamir, “We can’t continue like this. We’re stagnating in Gaza.”

Meanwhile, Abu Obeida, the spokesman of Al-Qassam Brigades, in a series of statements lauded the battle preparedness of his men and accurately compared their heroics to a “military miracle”:

Our fighters continue to fight heroic battles, carry out well-planned ambushes, and lie in wait for enemy forces to inflict a certain slaughter on them at the place, time, and method of our choosing. The heroism of our fighters on the ground, from Beit Hanoun to Rafah, is a source of pride, a military miracle, and a testament to all the nation’s youth and forces. Our fighters, in combat zones and defensive ambushes, are ready for confrontation and have pledged to remain steadfast until victory or martyrdom.

Israel has been carrying out a genocidal campaign in Gaza for the past 18 months with the aim of ethnically cleansing the enclave of its natives. Since it trashed the ceasefire agreement with Hamas and resumed relentless bombardment on March 18, the Zionist state has massacred over 2,000 Palestinians and injured over 5,000 more. Its incessant bombardments have produced harrowing footage of dead and dismembered children.

Despite its non-stop butchery of helpless civilians, Israel has failed to subdue the resistance, which continues to exact a heavy toll on the genocidal Israeli troops. Based on the clashes so far this week, the resistance will be sending many more Israelis back to their stolen homes in historic Palestine in coffins — or crippled for life. As the resistance has maintained since October 7, the only path to lasting peace is a permanent ceasefire and a prisoner exchange.

The Israelis are interested in neither.

