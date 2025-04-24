Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane Engelhardt's avatar
Diane Engelhardt
6h

And Trump and his Republican thugs honour that ghoul Itamar Bev-Grit at a dinner at Mir-a-Lago and support the bombing of food depots! No salvation, no redemption for this fucked up bunch!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
7h

The Anglo-American-Zionist Empire has died in Gaza

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Palestine Will Be Free
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture