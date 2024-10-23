The Israeli occupation forces published a video on Tuesday presumably with the belief that it was scoring a point against Hezbollah. But just like its release of the footage of Yahya Sinwar’s last stand that ended up burnishing his reputation and cementing his legacy manyfold, the latest release doesn’t do the Israeli military any favours. It only highlighted their well-known cowardice and lionised Hezbollah’s fighting spirit.

The 50-second video filmed through an Israeli camera shows a lone Hezbollah fighter switching between a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) and a machine gun as he takes on an entire unit of the Israeli military all by himself.

The lone warrior displays unbelievable composure as he peppers the Zionist unit with targeted machine gun fire while the invaders fire bullets at him. He remains unfazed despite the enemy bullets barely missing him.

When the Israelis fail to subdue him, in another echo of Sinwar’s last battle, they call for an airstrike and flatten the structure that the Hezbollah fighter was using to shield himself, thus martyring him.

The fighter was named Ibrahim Haider and went by the nom de guerre Karrar Al-Chyah.

This is all the proof you need to know who will eventually prevail in this existential war: the usurping North American and European Zionist squatters levelling infrastructure from the sky with daily supply of weapons from their many metropoles in the West or the indigenous Resistance warriors armed with unshakeable faith in their righteous fight to protect their people, land, and honour.

Share

Do consider a paid subscription here or on Patreon or Ko-fi. You can also make a one-time contribution on Ko-fi. Thank you.

Buy me a coffee