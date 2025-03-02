The Zionist vultures are ready to feast on tender human flesh again — the flesh of newborns who haven’t known anything but genocide, the flesh of young children singing their way to school, the flesh of mothers struggling to feed their kids while going hungry themselves, the flesh of 80-year-olds still reeling under the unbearable weight of losing their entire family tree, the flesh of fathers running around to secure a morsel of bread for their hungry children, unsure if they will return home in one piece. They are all free game. The Zionist vultures haven’t had their fill of tender human flesh just yet despite exterminating anywhere between 300,000 and 500,000 people over the last 15 months. They are ready to feast again.

Wafaa Fathi Fseifes, Mahmoud Madhat Abu Harb, Hudhayfah Al-Masry, and Mohammed Al-Masry have already fallen prey to the Zionist human flesh-eating machine since the end of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal on March 2. The Zionists have refused to negotiate the terms of the second phase of the deal, preferring to dive headlong into cannibalism instead.

As a first course of action, Israel has completely stopped food and other essentials from entering into Gaza. It had already severely restricted the amount of aid that was stipulated in the terms of the deal, but what was a trickle will now completely dry up. There will be no food this Ramadan, just like the last Ramadan. The Israeli leadership, which makes no bones about the fact that it sees its assault of Palestinians in religious terms, undoubtedly takes perverse pleasure in starving a population that is fasting in its holy month as a spiritual practice.

The putrid vultures are salivating at the prospect of raining down more misery on a people they bombarded with the most incendiary weapons for 15 months straight. Smotrich: “Now we need to open these gates [of hell] as quickly and deadly as possible to the cruel enemy, until complete victory. We stayed in the government to see to it, and God willing, it will be so.”

Not satisfied with the stopping of aid, some of these vultures in human skin want to bomb whatever food stocks have already entered Gaza after 15 months of engineered famine that killed more than two dozen Palestinians due to starvation. Here’s Nissim Vaturi, the deputy speaker of the Knesset: “Have the gates of hell opened? Bomb from the air today the food stocks that have already been brought into Gaza!”

This lust for human flesh and blood has few parallels in history.

Violence for violence’s sake.

Sure enough, the bombings have begun too.

The first day’s toll is four (so far), there’s no telling how bad the situation will get. Netanyahu has called up an additional 400,000 reserve soldiers in preparation for another ground invasion. The Israelis have learnt they can commit a genocide in broad daylight and no one can do a damn thing to stop them. They have free reign.

The terms of the ceasefire deal were clear, all procedures from the first phase would continue in the second phase “so long as the negotiations on the conditions for implementing stage 2 of this agreement are ongoing”. This is the text of Article 14, the last clause of the first phase of the agreement:

14. All procedures in this stage including the temporary cessation of military operations by both sides, aid and shelter effort, withdrawal of forces, etc., will continue in stage 2 so long as the negotiations on the conditions for implementing stage 2 of this agreement are ongoing. The guarantors of this agreement shall make every effort to ensure that those indirect negotiations continue until both sides are able to reach agreement on the conditions for implementing stage 2 of this agreement.

The Israelis want the Palestinians to continue sending them their prisoners of war without negotiating “the conditions for implementing stage 2”.

It’s clear: Hamas is adhering to the terms of the deal but the Zionists aren’t.

Article 15, which is the first clause in the second phase of the deal, would see an announcement of “restoration of a sustainable calm”, as the agreement states:

Announce restoration of a sustainable calm (cessation of military operations and hostilities permanently) and its commencement prior to the exchange of hostages and prisoners between the two sides – all remaining Israeli hostages who are living men (civilians and soldiers) in exchange for a number of prisoners in Israeli prisons and detention centers and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza strip.

The Israelis are doing the exact opposite. In such a scenario there can be no prisoner exchange. The Palestinians will lose all leverage if they send the Zionist soldiers back to the genocidal colony without securing guarantees of cessation of hostilities.

But before we get that far, even before the start of the latest Israeli escalations, there was never any “sustainable calm”. According to a Gaza official, “The Israeli army has committed 962 violations and breaches since the beginning of the ceasefire, including cold-blooded killings of 100 citizens and injuring 490 others in various areas of the Gaza Strip.”

Some Israelis, at least those with family members still in Gaza, see through their leadership’s treachery. “Instead of real negotiations, he sent out a fake delegation with a fake proposal to sabotage the agreement and then blame Hamas,” Einav Zangauker, mother of Matan, a stormtrooper in the Israeli occupation forces, has said. “The crisis that is currently in the negotiations is a deliberate crisis initiated and engineered by Netanyahu.”

She added: “We can bring everyone back. There is a plan that can be implemented tomorrow morning: ending the war and bringing everyone back in one fell swoop. But Netanyahu is dragging us back into a futile war.”

Hamas, an organisation of moral standing which no Western institution can hold a candle to, continues to play by the rules. “Netanyahu’s decision to halt humanitarian aid is a form of blackmail, a war crime, and a blatant violation of the agreement,” it said in a statement. “We call on mediators and the international community to take action to pressure the occupation to stop its punitive and unethical measures against more than two million people in Gaza.”

It reiterated, as it has done ever since the ceasefire came into effect, its commitment to implement all phases of the agreement, “We reiterate our commitment to implementing the signed agreement in all three of its phases and have repeatedly declared our readiness to start negotiations for the second phase.”

However, the Israelis have kept dragging their feet and have repeatedly declared their intentions to renege on the terms of the latter phases of the agreement. Just like the uniquely depraved Biden administration, the Trump administration is sending copious weapons to the Israelis and has given them carte blanche to do as they please against a besieged people, whom all international institutions have failed, and the very few who came to their support have paid a very heavy price for their efforts. The US, of course, has backed the new genocidal measures adopted by Netanyahu.

The Palestinians once again have been left alone fending for themselves as the vultures circle over their skies for another season of unhindered feasting on human flesh.

