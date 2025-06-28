Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
1d

The Israeli "cult." Well said. How many realize cults kill?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gary’S's avatar
Gary’S
1d

“And what precisely is Zohran guilty of? Saying that Palestinians deserve to live. That democracy means equality. That genocide is not a justifiable instrument of foreign policy. Mind you, he even affirms the most sacred shibboleth of Western orthodoxy: Israel’s ‘right to exist’ — which no nation-state is legally endowed with.” Arguably, the United Nations Charter guarantees all nation-states recognized by the UN “the right to exist”. Not that I have any faith in the UN or its charter or its member states or any of its operations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies by Palestine Will Be Free and others
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Palestine Will Be Free
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture