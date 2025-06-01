Look at you all, tired and hungry.

What has happened to you?

Did no one feed you?

How heartless.

Come, we will feed you.

We will give you bread.

We will give you your olive oil and water, too.

Za’atar? We got that too.

Now, one by one,

Make a line.

Sit tight; the food is on the way.

(And the tanks, too.)

You’ll be hungry no more.

You’ll sleep so well, you’ll snore.

Have you all gathered around?

Make sure no one’s left behind.

Now, here, take this aid.

Look, you’re dead!

Share

Share

Please consider supporting my work with a paid subscription here or on Ko-fi or Patreon. Or:

Buy me a coffee