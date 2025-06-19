By the end of Thursday (June 19), more than a hundred Palestinians had been martyred in Gaza. The Israeli genocidaires targeted a crowded market in Al-Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza and killed over a dozen defenceless civilians, many of them incinerated inside their flimsy plastic tents.

They firebombed several residential buildings in Jabalia al-Balad, in the north of the Gaza Strip, producing the by-now-familiar videos of widespread devastation such as this:

These are then followed by starving and besieged people trying to transport the dead and the wounded on their shoulders or on horse-driven carts, in the absence of fuel and functioning vehicles due to a crippling blockade and constant bombing that have gone on for over 20 months:

These scenes hark back to centuries past, yet the savagery is completely modern and facilitated by the tools that supposedly mark enlightenment and progress.

Before noon, journalist Islam Bader had counted 43 dead Palestinians across the Gaza Strip as a result of multiple Israeli massacres:

16 aid-seekers killed in the Netzarim Corridor in the central Gaza Strip

5 people killed in the bombing of homes in Al-Zaytoun, southeast of Gaza City

3 people killed in the bombing of homes in Al-Jalaa, central Gaza City

13 people killed during shelling on Al-Shati refugee camp and Al-Jalaa Street, who arrived at Al-Shifa Hospital

6 aid-seekers killed on Al-Tina Street in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip

By the end of the day, the tally had gone past hundred.

Wednesday was no different. According to the health ministry in Gaza:

144 martyrs (including 4 bodies recovered from the rubble) and 560 injuries arrived at hospitals in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

This has been the consistent theme over since the Israelis collapsed the fragile ceasefire in early March and accelerated their savagery one more time: dozens have been killed every single day — the “lowest” tally over the last week stood at 61 on Tuesday. Most days, it has crossed a hundred.

In a genocide where we have seen depths of depravity that most of us didn’t know existed, the Gaza health ministry is keeping a separate account for what it calls the “martyrs of aid” — a count of the starving who go to US-Israeli-run death traps masquerading as aid distribution centres, where the gathered Palestinians make for perfect targets in a grotesque game of shooting practice.

By Tuesday, nearly 400 Palestinians had become fodder for the ghastly hunger games being played by the Israeli genocidaires and their American enablers:

The total number of martyrs of aid who arrived at hospitals in the last 24 hours is 59, and more than 200 injuries, as the total number of aid martyrs who arrived at hospitals from the areas designated for distributing aid reached 397 martyrs and more than 3,031 injuries.

The first time the Israelis bombed and then gunned down the surviving Palestinians seeking flour back in February 2024, their savagery made some headlines. More than 100 were killed and over 750 injured in what came to be known as the flour massacre. Now, this ghastly practice has been institutionalised, and no one bats an eye.

It’s like when the Israelis first bombed a hospital back in October 2023, they tried to cover it up blaming it on a misfired resistance rocket. But when they realised they didn’t need to go through the motions of denials or bother producing fake videos, they simply went about dismantling one hospital after another until they had put nearly all 36 of them out of service.

Now that focus has almost entirely shifted from Gaza to Israeli savagery in Iran, the long-suffering Palestinians are even denied witnesses to their last breaths, after being denied everything through the course of their lives in the concentration camp that has been turned into an extermination camp.

And now, with Gaza cut off from nearly all outside attention, the killing continues with even greater ease. The numbers barely register anymore. A hundred dead here, a hundred and fifty there — entire families erased in the time it takes to reload a drone. No outcry. No consequence. The system of annihilation runs like clockwork at a terrifying pace — desperate to finish the job before the world’s attention returns.

And still — nothing. No sanctions. No embargoes. Just more weapons. More statements. More empty invocations of international law — a framework not worth the paper it’s printed on.

