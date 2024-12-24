The Crusades are medieval history. This is the age of the Jewsades. The Jewsaders are here. They are everywhere in West Asia — and frankly, globally. Unlike the Crusaders who made their way toward the big prize of Jerusalem, barging in from Europe through the Levant toward the Holy Land, the Jewsaders have taken the opposite route: moving outward from Jerusalem to the rest of the Levant and planting their demonic flag on the newly-conquered lands.

They started with Gaza, where a campaign of unhinged barbarism continues apace, more than 15 months since it began. The most conservative estimates suggest over 300,000 Palestinians have fallen to the bestial Jewish hordes. The ethnic cleansing and Star of David-planting campaign is nearing completion in the besieged enclave after the Jewsaders choked it off with a 17-year siege and then accelerated the extermination campaign over a year ago. Now the emaciated inhabitants of the besieged enclave are barely surviving disease and hunger as bombs drop non-stop over their heads with nowhere to run.

The Palestinians in the West Bank — or Judea and Samaria in Jewspeak — aren’t faring much better either with their spaces gradually shrunken to make way for Jewish theme parks and Biblical gardens. For years they have been running an ethnic cleansing campaign, which — just like Gaza — accelerated after October 7. Raids after raids have followed to terrorise and kill the natives, and now the Palestinian collaborationists in the so-called Palestinian Authority have been let loose on them for the past few weeks as the ethnic cleansing campaign intensifies.

The Jewsaders have their eyes on more targets. They want Lebanon too. They teach their kids how southern Lebanon right up to the Litani belongs to the Jews and only to the Jews. They tell them “Lebanon is ours” to entrench this belief in them. Catch them young, as the advertisers say.

They massacred thousands of Lebanese civilians to realise this Jewsading dream. Everyone who doesn’t agree to serve their Jewish overlords must leave or be killed. The Lebanese refused to leave so they were killed in all kinds of ways, from the terrorism of the pager bombings to having their houses detonated on their heads with thousands-pound bunker buster bombs. And when the Jewsaders faced stiff resistance from the goyim guarding the hills of southern Lebanon, they signed a ceasefire deal, a ceasefire deal so fraudulent that it only forces the goyim to cease fire, not the chosen ones, who continue to fire at will.

Weeks after the truce agreement, the Jewsaders have gone on to conquer new lands from Naqoura in the Lebanese west to Khiam in the east. Those who come in the way get killed, swiftly. No one fires a shot in return because ceasefire, remember?

The yellow in this map is all the Lebanese territory the Jewsaders have encroached upon after the ceasefire.

“The rate of systematic destruction of the town has increased to 70 percent since the truce came into effect due to violations by the occupation army,” said the mayor of Naqoura, seemingly oblivious to the fact that rules and laws are only for the goyim, not for the chosen ones.

The Jewsaders have been planting their flags of conquest on Lebanese soil at every opportunity.

This is Maroun al-Ras in south Lebanon:

This is Naqoura in south Lebanon:

This is an Israeli tank desecrating a mosque in Bani Hayyan in south Lebanon:

You get the picture.

But Lebanon is just one milestone on the Jewsades. The Jewsaders, whose leadership funded internal strife in Syria with the aim of hollowing it out and destabilising the country to ultimately break it along sectarian lines, succeeded in its mission earlier this month. Taking advantage of the situation it helped bring to fruition, the Jewsaders have readily pounced and already stolen huge chunks of sovereign Syrian territory. And they have proceeded to raise their demonic flag on the Syrian lands too.

This is Mount Hermon in Syria:

And this is Al-Khader in the Golan Heights:

As the Jewsaders venture inside Syria at will, with a de-facto government — whose fighters it funded and trained — refusing to even condemn their illegal advances, they have reached within touching distance of Damascus — which they claim must be a part of Israel because, as one Jewsader minister educated the goyim neophytes, “It is written that the future of Jerusalem is to expand to Damascus.”

So, off to Damascus they go. Every territory that comes on their march to Damascus is conquered and cleared of its natives. The inhabitants of the Syrian villages of Jamlah in Daraa province and the villages of Mazraat Beit Jinn and Maghar al-Mir in the Damascus countryside are now under Jewish occupation. The residents of Ofaniya, Quneitra, al-Hamidiyah, Samdaniya al-Gharbiyya, and al-Qahtaniyah cannot even leave their homes without the permission of their new Jewish overlords. “You must stay in your homes and not leave until further notice,” the Jewish army’s spokesman told them.

The extensive Israeli bombing campaign that ensued after the fall of the tyrannical Assad regime in Syria has left the country virtually defenceless and paved the way for its eventual balkanisation.

Syria done, the Jewish hordes have already started manufacturing consent for their next target (or one of their next targets): Jordan.

And for good reason: the Jewish dream of Greater Israel encompasses all of the Jordanian territory. All of it. The fact that the quisling Jordanian king effectively works as a Jewish viceroy won’t spare him. He might soon be exploring the possibility of spending the remainder of his days in a cushy American mansion, having served the Jewish interests to the letter so far.

After Jordan, Egypt will be an obvious target for the Jewsades. After all, Moses received the revelation on Mount Sinai — that’s more than enough reason for it to be a part of Greater Israel. Iraq is already directly occupied and Saudi Arabia indirectly.

Yemen is on the agenda. The Jewish state’s war minister Israel Katz: “I warn the leaders of the Houthi terrorist organisation: Israel’s long hand will reach you as well. Whoever raises a hand against the State of Israel — his hand will be cut off, whoever harms — will be harmed sevenfold.”

Everything hints towards an attack on Iran as well — that will really liven up the Purim celebrations in the years to come. Mossad chief David Barnea already wants his genocidal state to “go for the head, Iran.”

The Jewsaders aren’t stopping anytime soon. Not by a long shot.

While Pope Urban II’s sermon at the Council of Clermont in 1095 launched the First Crusade to take Jerusalem from the Muslims, multiple Jewish authorities have greenlighted the Jewsades.

Britain’s chief rabbi Ephraim Mirvis couldn’t be more proud of his fellow genocidal Jews, declaring: “We are living a Torahtory way of life and we can validate our feelings through knowing that what Israel is doing is the most outstanding possible thing that a decent, responsible country can do for its citizens and its people.”

France’s chief rabbi Haim Korsia was equally ecstatic at the genocide being carried out by his fellow Jews, “Everyone would be very happy if Israel finished the job and we could finally build peace in the Middle East without people who, permanently, only want one thing — the destruction of Israel.”

Of course one would need an Excel sheet to keep track of the Israeli rabbis blessing the Jewsades. To cite just one example, back in October 2023, no less than 45 influential Israeli rabbis gave their full religious backing to bomb Al-Shifa Hospital. A hospital. It’s stunning how every Jewish barbarism on display seemingly has a religious backing straight from their texts.

Pope Urban II’s Crusaders, however, have got nothing on the Jewsaders — whose stories of barbarism will live on for millennia, more so because they have filmed it all themselves and broadcast it to the whole world.

While the Jewsaders haven’t had a Children’s Jewsade to rival the Children’s Crusade yet, their children have been participating in the Jewsades in other sober 21st century children-friendly ways. One of those ways includes singing songs of genocide to raise the morale of their genociding elders.

Sample this song with such memorable lyrics as “we will annihilate everyone”:

Cute. When they are not singing songs about annihilating everyone, the Jewish children are taken on boat rides to watch goyim children get maimed, dismembered, burned, hacked, and bombed to death.

Here’s one such Jewish family friendly boat ride to witness live genocide:

Multiple surveys have consistently shown that over 90 percent of Jewish Israelis are absolutely loving the barbarism of their fellow Jews. Their only apprehensions have been about their army not being brutal enough.

While Jewish Israelis embark on their Jewsades, supposedly “secular” Jews with immense reach, millions in the bank, friendships with Epstein adjacents, careers in grifting tripe, and nothing meaningful to contribute are busy policing the speech of those raising their voices against the barbarism of their co-religionists. “Hey, hey you can’t use the J word. Use the Z word instead.”

As the Jewsaders go marching on, this comprehensive system of genocide, propaganda, and speech policing works in tandem like clockwork.

Interestingly, while the Jewsaders have made most of the world unsafe in their quest for Jewish supremacy, their co-religionists are leaving the supposedly Jewish homeland of Israel for other countries because they feel unsafe!

40,600 Israeli Jews left Israel in the first seven months of 2024. They went to Europe and North America in search of safety. The thorough Zionist occupation of the Western regimes means that no matter where the Israeli Jew goes, he is only ever going to Israel. It’s for the goyim to search for his safety, whether he understands it yet or not. No matter what boundaries of Greater Israel the verses in Genesis, Numbers, and Deuteronomy speak of, the Jewsaders have already conquered much bigger swathes of the goyim land and made it their own.

They are still not done.

