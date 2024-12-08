Hezbollah’s ceasefire deal with Israel, which came into effect in the early hours of November 27, may just prove to be the deadliest mistake made by the Lebanese resistance in its 42-year existence.

The deal never made sense for Hezbollah and the events in the two weeks since its signing have reinforced that view. The Israelis have continued to do as they wish inside Lebanon, having killed nearly two dozen Lebanese, shelled countless homes, struck areas with drones and missiles, and encroached into areas they couldn’t get inside despite days-long battles with Hezbollah’s men — all without retaliatory fire from the Lebanese resistance. In many ways, the Israelis have achieved more since the fraudulent ceasefire than they did during active fighting.

As Israel’s treacherous moves inside Lebanon continued unabated, legitimate questions were raised about Hezbollah leadership’s wisdom in accepting the lopsided deal brokered by the Zionist regimes of the United States and France. However, the first signs of the Zionist scheming came the very next day after the signing of the deal when the Turkey-backed so-called Syrian opposition (also known as the “rebels”) mounted an offensive in Aleppo in northern Syria. The Turkish-trained, Western and Zionist funded and backed supposed “rebels” quickly overran vast swathes of sovereign Syrian territory on their way to Damascus as ceasefire-compliant Hezbollah sat on its hands and watched on.

While Hezbollah’s decision never made any sense, the events of Sunday have underlined the grave mistake the Lebanese resistance made.

The formerly Al-Qaeda, later ISIS, and now rebranded as woke Syrian “rebels” with the name Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) under the leadership of Abu Mohammed al-Julani — whose fighters steadfastly refuse to target the Israelis, get treated in Israeli hospitals, and have already made overtures for friendly relations with the genocidal Israelis — have now conquered Syria, overthrowing Bashar al-Assad, a minority Alawite in a Sunni majority country whose rule lasted 24 years. Bashar took the reins from his father, Hafez, who ruled the country for nearly three decades, beginning in 1971 until transferring power to his son upon his death in 2000.

Interestingly, Al-Julani, who is now featuring in softball CNN interviews and regarded as a “blazer-wearing revolutionary” had an up to $10 million reward on his head from the US government until recently.

Share Palestine Will Be Free

Israeli plans for destroying Syria

It would be callous to disregard legitimate grievances of the ordinary Syrians against the Assad regime, but at the same time it would be absurd to discount the Israeli and Western hands in destabilising Syria in a bid to ultimately toppling Assad and reducing the country to a rump state. One doesn’t even have to dig very deep to find Western and Israeli imprint all over the Syrian Civil War that began in 2011 and ultimately culminated into the end of the Assad regime on Sunday.

While efforts to remove Assad began in earnest in 2011, Israeli designs on balkanising Syria have been decades in the making. The notorious 1982 document titled A Strategy for Israel in the Nineteen Eighties better known as the Yinon Plan after its author Oded Yinon, advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, is filled with ideas to break Syria along sectarian lines so as to reduce its supposed threat to Israel, which has been occupying huge parts of sovereign Syrian territory, the Golan Heights, since 1967.

In one glaring passage, the writer details plans to balkanise Syria thus:

The dissolution of Syria and Iraq later on into ethnically or religiously unique areas such as in Lebanon, is Israel’s primary target on the Eastern front in the long run, while the dissolution of the military power of those states serves as the primary short term target. Syria will fall apart, in accordance with its ethnic and religious structure, into several states such as in present day Lebanon, so that there will be a Shi’ite Alawi state along its coast, a Sunni state in the Aleppo area, another Sunni state in Damascus hostile to its northern neighbor, and the Druzes who will set up a state, maybe even in our Golan, and certainly in the Hauran and in northern Jordan. This state of affairs will be the guarantee for peace and security in the area in the long run, and that aim is already within our reach today.

Similar nefarious plans for Syria were laid out in another notorious document nearly a decade and half later by Israel-first rabid Zionist Americans, many of whom would go on to take critical positions in the George W. Bush administrations.

The document titled A Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm, was prepared by the warmongering ghouls at the American Enterprise Institute and has the arch neo-conservative Richard Perle as the “Study Group Leader” along with seven equally hawkish authors. Written in 1996, the document was written for Benjamin Netanyahu — who was in his first stint as Prime Minister — as a policy document for approaching Israel’s security problems in West Asia.

The document suggests Netanyahu “to make a clean break” from “strategic paralysis and the previous government’s ‘peace process.’”

In a section titled Securing the Northern Border, the document suggests several ways to hit Syria, including striking Syrian territory via proxy forces in Lebanon:

Syria challenges Israel on Lebanese soil. An effective approach, and one with which American can sympathize, would be if Israel seized the strategic initiative along its northern borders by engaging Hizballah, Syria, and Iran, as the principal agents of aggression in Lebanon, including by: striking Syria’s drug-money and counterfeiting infrastructure in Lebanon, all of which focuses on Razi Qanan.

paralleling Syria’s behavior by establishing the precedent that Syrian territory is not immune to attacks emanating from Lebanon by Israeli proxy forces.

striking Syrian military targets in Lebanon, and should that prove insufficient, striking at select targets in Syria proper. [emphasis in original]

The document later takes an even more combative tone:

Given the nature of the regime in Damascus, it is both natural and moral that Israel abandon the slogan “comprehensive peace” and move to contain Syria, drawing attention to its weapons of mass destruction program, and rejecting “land for peace” deals on the Golan Heights.

These plans were set into motion during the Arab Spring.

Taking advantage of the Syrian Civil War that flared in 2011, the Barack Obama administration set into motion the CIA-led and UK and compliant Arab regimes-supported Timber Sycamore operation to fund and train Syrian opposition groups in Jordan in order to depose Assad.

In a 2017 article, The New York Times, reported that Obama initially rejected the covert plan, but changed his mind at the insistence of the quisling Jordanian king and none other than Netanyahu himself:

But he changed his mind the following year, signing a presidential finding authorizing the C.I.A. to covertly arm and train small groups of rebels at bases in Jordan. The president’s reversal came in part because of intense lobbying by foreign leaders, including King Abdullah II of Jordan and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, who argued that the United States should take a more active role in trying to end the conflict.

Share

In a 2012 email, the current National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan wrote to then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, “AQ [Al-Qaeda] is on our side in Syria.”

In a Hillary Clinton email, released by Wikileaks, the former Secretary of State makes a string of astounding admissions about Israeli interests in the Syrian regime change operations. “The fall of the House of Assad could well ignite a sectarian war between the Shiites and the majority Sunnis of the region drawing in Iran, which, in the view of Israeli commanders would not be a bad thing for Israel and its Western allies,” says an email forwarded by Clinton.

Reporting on these leaked emails, Whitney Webb in an article for MintPress News writes:

Another Clinton email released by WikiLeaks stated: The best way to help Israel deal with Iran’s growing nuclear capability is to help the people of Syria overthrow the regime of Bashar Assad.” Adding: Bringing down Assad would not only be a massive boon to Israel’s security, it would also ease Israel’s understandable fear of losing its nuclear monopoly.” The email also notes: A successful intervention in Syria would require substantial diplomatic and military leadership from the United States” and states that “arming the Syrian rebels and using western air power to ground Syrian helicopters and airplanes is a low-cost high payoff approach.”

Moreover, Israeli ties to the “rebels” have been extensively documented. A Wall Street Journal article in 2017 reported that the Jewish supremacist state has been “supplying Syrian rebels near its border with cash as well as food, fuel, and medical supplies for years, a secret engagement in the enemy country’s civil war aimed at carving out a buffer zone populated by friendly forces.”

The same report goes on reveal that the Israelis were also providing financial aid to the so-called Syrian “rebels”:

The Israeli army is in regular communication with rebel groups and its assistance includes undisclosed payments to commanders that help pay salaries of fighters and buy ammunition and weapons, according to interviews with about half a dozen Syrian fighters. Israel has established a military unit that oversees the support in Syria—a country that it has been in a state of war with for decades—and set aside a specific budget for the aid, said one person familiar with the Israeli operation.

With such cosy ties to the Zionists, it is no surprise that the one time these “rebels” attacked Israel, they apologised to the Zionist state for their infraction.

Share

There is a near endless stream of evidence that make it clear the supposed Syrian “rebels” are for the large part foreign-backed mercenaries doing the bidding of Zionist and Western interests. The undoubted legitimate grievances of the ordinary Syrians have been co-opted by these trigger-happy hired thugs who don’t appear to have the best interests of the Syrian population at heart.

These Syrian Sunni “rebels”, however, are already cosying up to the Zionists who are slaughtering Sunnis in Palestine by the thousands. In an interview to The Times of Israel, one of these “rebel” leaders made a stunning remark:

We are open to friendship with everyone in the region – including Israel. We don’t have enemies other than the Assad regime, Hezbollah and Iran. What Israel did against Hezbollah in Lebanon helped us a great deal. Now we are taking care of the rest.

Hezbollah’s bleak future

The “rebel” leader’s remarks are in stark contrast to the stance and sacrifices made by Hezbollah since October last year for the cause of the liberation of Palestine. The Lebanese resistance plunged headlong into a war with Israel on October 8, all in a bid to open a support front to take some heat off the Palestinian resistance factions inside Gaza. The Hezbollah front proved to be a considerable drain on Israeli resources as a daily barrage of rocket and drone attacks significantly depleted Zionist resources.

When the Zionists attempted a ground invasion of Lebanon, their losses multiplied as Hezbollah’s men defended their territory with aplomb to keep the barbaric Jewish hordes at bay. Ultimately, the Zionists hankered for a ceasefire that brought an end to Hezbollah’s strikes.

However, in the lead up to the cessation of hostilities, Hezbollah had stacked up massive losses of its own. It lost thousands of its fighters along with thousands more Lebanese civilians. Billions of dollars worth of civilian infrastructure was wiped out by indiscriminate and deliberate strikes by the Zionists in a bid to turn the Lebanese population against Hezbollah. But perhaps most significantly, Hezbollah lost its revered leader Hassan Nasrallah to a Zionist airstrike. The man who opened the support front for Gaza and refused to sign a ceasefire deal unless it incorporated the besieged Palestinians ultimately paid with his life for his humanitarian stance.

Now all of Hezbollah’s sacrifices appear to be going in vain.

The Israelis seemingly have a free rein in southern Lebanon, they enter whichever territory as they please. They are combing all of southern Lebanon, the Shi’a majority Hezbollah stronghold from where the party draws its biggest supporters and fighters. Zionist reconnaissance drones are flying at will in the Lebanese airspace, gathering all the intelligence they want and need. While Hezbollah is holding to the ceasefire, the Israelis are still killing with complete impunity. In a nutshell, while the ceasefire has frozen Hezbollah, the Israelis have entrenched themselves ever deeper inside Lebanon.

Now with the fall of Syria, a vital supply route for Hezbollah has been severed. One of the reasons for Hezbollah’s entry into the Syrian Civil War was to protect its interests which included its weapons supply route that extends all the way to Iran via Syria and Iraq. Now that vital Syria link has been yanked off. Instead, Hezbollah has to now deal with an Israel-aligned enemy on its eastern and northern borders.

Before the ceasefire the Israelis were continuously attacking the roads and bridges between Syria and Lebanon to cut off Hezbollah’s supply routes. Now Israelis won’t need to bother with it with the friendly “rebels” in power in Damascus.

Israel can now focus solely on the south and the Lebanese Mediterranean coast with its much superior naval power to completely besiege all of Lebanon. All this leaves Hezbollah with a bleak future. While their men fought with bravery and steadfastness that baffled the Israelis and their Western backers, the odds have suddenly stacked far more strongly against them, especially with a new leadership at the helm after Israel picked off its entire top-tier leadership during the year-long war.

Perhaps the ill-advised ceasefire, which gave the Western hordes the time and energy to focus solely on Syria, was a strategic mistake by Hezbollah’s new command. Perhaps a more astute leader like Nasrallah would have seen the ensuing Zionist/Western moves in advance and continued bleeding the Israelis dry with even more extensive strikes deeper inside Tel Aviv rather than signing a one-sided ceasefire deal that has seen it score tiny gains, if any.

The Israelis, however, have already started amassing troops on the Golan Heights, ostensibly to shore up its defences against the Syrian “rebels”, but without doubt their guns would be trained in the direction of Lebanon.

These developments have left Hezbollah badly exposed and it will need miracles to overcome the odds stacked against it.

Israeli savagery in Gaza continues unabated.

Share

What happens to Gaza?

The Palestinians in Gaza have been left almost completely isolated. If there was hope of Hezbollah restarting the fighting in the face of Israel’s unending violations, it appears to be receding with the developments in Syria. The Iraqi and Yemeni resistance have vowed to continue their strikes until the barbarism in Gaza is halted, but by and large the Palestinians in Gaza have been left to fend for themselves, especially with the West’s newly-minted “blazer-wearing revolutionary” more inclined to inflame sectarian strife than confronting the Israeli barbarians.

Interestingly, while the Iraqi resistance has fired hundreds of drones in defence of Gaza, the Syrian “rebels” couldn’t be bothered to even issue a statement condemning the Israeli aggression, let alone fire one of the drones the Turks have been supplying to them to fight Assad. Syria is much closer to Tel Aviv than Iraq.

Moreover, the Israelis aren’t resting just yet.

They have already started annexing more Syrian lands and making plans for attacking Yemen, which now appears isolated. The Americans attacked Syria a staggering 75 times today with an assortment of weapons and their masters in Israel are getting more aggressive in the country as Zionist plans for Greater Israel moved another step closer to fruition.

Ansarallah today said that they kept asking Assad to open a front against the Israelis on the Golan Heights but their pleas fell on deaf ears. With al-Julani, which literally means from the Golan, now in power in Syria, it would make sense for him to rally his forces against the Israelis to thwart their evil machinations on Arab lands, especially since his own family was expelled from the Golan Heights by the usurping Zionists in 1967, and help out the besieged Palestinians facing unbearable cruelty for the past 14 months, but nothing seems to be pointing in that direction.

A gloating Netanyahu has, however, blown off all cover, if there were any left, as to who is actually behind these “rebels.”

“This is a historic day in the history of the Middle East,” said Netanyahu during a visit to Mount Bental on Israel’s border with Syria. “The Assad regime is a central link in Iran’s axis of evil — this regime has fallen”.

“This is a direct result of the blows we have inflicted on Iran and Hezbollah, the main supporters of the Assad regime.”

For anyone remotely concerned with the plight of the Palestinians, this is as clear an indication as any about who the “rebels” actually are and to whose tunes they are dancing.

Share

Help me continue this work…

I have had to start a fundraiser on my Ko-fi page: https://ko-fi.com/palestinewillbefree. It would be amazing if you could lend a helping hand and push me to the finish line. Your paid subscriptions here or on Ko-fi or Patreon also go a long way. Thank you for reading and your support.

Support Palestine Will Be Free