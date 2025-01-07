“This will not stop us,” said the doctor,

when they bombed his hospital, set it ablaze, and put it out of function

when they killed his patients, colleagues, and even his son

Steadfast, he buried them and carried on

A son of refugees from 48, born in the camps,

he had seen this gruesome reality since very early on

He witnessed the scorching of his land in 08, 12, 14, 18, and 21

It’s now turned into an extermination camp, nearly done

Not a fighter with an RPG, he had a battle all his own

To tend to the injured, the burned, and the yet unborn,

he marshalled his puny resources, made numerous calls, and soldiered on

The world too deaf, blind, and dumb to end the siege long begun

Amidst the raining bombs and fire-breathing quadcopter drones

His persistence shone brighter than the sun

Everyday of his struggle revealed the occupation’s long con

Decimation of the Strip’s medical infrastructure was now in its final run

He was last seen approaching two battle tanks

Their muzzles pointing at him yet he never skipped a beat, not one

If he didn’t end up like Hind, the only other outcome was abduction

Taken in. Gone. His whereabouts since then unknown

He has been seen in the dungeons of Sde Teiman

Where they beat the innocents, rape them with sticks, and turn the dogs on

They stripped him, whipped him, humiliated him even before Sde Teiman

And yet more indignities were visited upon him in the notorious dungeon

Where they feast upon the flesh of the innocents like its Sukkot all year round

Nothing holier than the meat of the shackled, the scorned, with no one to bemoan

They do as they please because they know there will be no repercussion

What will be the doctor’s lot? No one knows other than the occupation

But no one can take away that steadfast stride into the beastly known

“Eternal are those who walk with grace to their execution

This life is fleeting, it will soon be gone”

The believer lives like a man who is dead already — he fears no one

“Your majesty and beauty are proofs of God’s favours upon your soul

You are majestic and beautiful, He too is majestic and beautiful”

