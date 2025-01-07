“This will not stop us,” said the doctor,
when they bombed his hospital, set it ablaze, and put it out of function
when they killed his patients, colleagues, and even his son
Steadfast, he buried them and carried on
A son of refugees from 48, born in the camps,
he had seen this gruesome reality since very early on
He witnessed the scorching of his land in 08, 12, 14, 18, and 21
It’s now turned into an extermination camp, nearly done
Not a fighter with an RPG, he had a battle all his own
To tend to the injured, the burned, and the yet unborn,
he marshalled his puny resources, made numerous calls, and soldiered on
The world too deaf, blind, and dumb to end the siege long begun
Amidst the raining bombs and fire-breathing quadcopter drones
His persistence shone brighter than the sun
Everyday of his struggle revealed the occupation’s long con
Decimation of the Strip’s medical infrastructure was now in its final run
He was last seen approaching two battle tanks
Their muzzles pointing at him yet he never skipped a beat, not one
If he didn’t end up like Hind, the only other outcome was abduction
Taken in. Gone. His whereabouts since then unknown
He has been seen in the dungeons of Sde Teiman
Where they beat the innocents, rape them with sticks, and turn the dogs on
They stripped him, whipped him, humiliated him even before Sde Teiman
And yet more indignities were visited upon him in the notorious dungeon
Where they feast upon the flesh of the innocents like its Sukkot all year round
Nothing holier than the meat of the shackled, the scorned, with no one to bemoan
They do as they please because they know there will be no repercussion
What will be the doctor’s lot? No one knows other than the occupation
But no one can take away that steadfast stride into the beastly known
“Eternal are those who walk with grace to their execution
This life is fleeting, it will soon be gone”
The believer lives like a man who is dead already — he fears no one
“Your majesty and beauty are proofs of God’s favours upon your soul
You are majestic and beautiful, He too is majestic and beautiful”
Consider supporting Palestine Will Be Free
Some weeks ago I started a fundraiser after getting fired from my job for pro-Palestine activism (I wrote about it here.) I am falling short by about $530. I would be immensely grateful if you could help me close this fundraiser soon. You can contribute on my Ko-fi page here: https://ko-fi.com/palestinewillbefree.
Your paid subscriptions here or on Ko-fi or Patreon also go a long way in helping me continue this project, which will never go behind paywall. Thank you for reading and your support.
What a magnificent post. All three of these poems are profoundly moving, and heartbreakingly filled with bitter, and also inspiring, truth. There is truly a level of courage and commitment that transcends the bitter, ugly realities of this transient life that we live. Breathtaking, powerful post!
Beautiful! Your poem makes me realize that Dr Hussam Abu Safiya reminds me of Jesus, the Palestinian who stood up to Empire, was stripped, beaten and executed “who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God”
Dr Hussam Abu Safiya is a hero and a saint