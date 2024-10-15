Israel has been on a brutal extermination campaign in northern Gaza, especially in the Jabalia refugee camp, laying a complete siege on the top half of the enclave and killing children, women, and men with abandon for the last ten days. The death toll in that period exceeds 350 civilians, a majority of them women and children.

In a deliberate attempt to starve Palestinians to death, the genocidal occupiers have prevented food, water, and fuel from entering the enclave and set fire to the only bakery in northern Gaza, with sickening images of burning sacks of flour in a part of the enclave that has not received adequate amounts of food to feed all its residents for over a year now.

Israelis have attempted to evacuate all hospitals to potentially destroy them for the umpteenth time, as they have done through the course of their live-streamed genocide that is now in its second year and has expanded to Lebanon.

They are directly shooting at journalists. Al Jazeera’s Fadi Al-Wahidi was sniped in the neck by a Zionist soldier and has been confined to a hospital bed with barely any chance of recovery if he isn’t evacuated out of the strip at the earliest. But so far the appeals of his colleagues have fallen on deaf ears.

Fadi Al-Wahidi lies unconscious after getting shot in the neck by an Israeli (top) and on a hospital bed (bottom).

On October 11, the project coordinator of Doctors Without Borders said that anyone attempting to leave the Jabalia camp was getting shot at: “Anyone who is trying to leave the camp is getting shot. There is no water and food.”

On Sunday, the genocidal Israelis dropped bombs on a children’s playground inside Al-Shati refugee camp killing many children as they played football.

The Gaza Health Ministry on Sunday said that many of the martyrs as a result of the Israeli killing spree over the last two weeks remain on the streets as the Zionists have prevented evacuation and are obstructing the hospitals from carrying out their work. “On the ninth consecutive day of the siege on North Gaza, many wounded and martyrs remain in the streets and under the rubble, with rescue teams unable to retrieve them,” the health ministry said. “The Israeli occupation prevents blood units from being transferred from the southern part of the Gaza Strip to hospitals in the north.”

The Government Media Office’s press conference on Sunday painted a devastating picture of the conditions in northern Gaza. Here are excerpts from the briefing:

The Israeli occupation army is waging a war of genocide and extermination in the northern Gaza Strip, preventing ambulance crews and civil defense teams from retrieving dozens of martyrs from the streets and is seeking to completely destroy the health system and hospitals. For nine consecutive days, the Israeli occupation army has been conducting a clear extermination war as part of a genocide crime being carried out in the northern Gaza Strip. Ambulance and civil defense crews are being prevented from retrieving dozens of martyrs from the streets, while the occupation works to destroy the health system and hospitals entirely, in a deliberate, studied, and intentional manner, with full support from the U.S. administration, which supports and engineers the genocide and fully covers up the occupation's massacres. The Israeli occupation army is committing crimes against humanity, engaging in deliberate killings through the bombing of shelters and displacement centers, committing several horrific massacres against civilians by deliberately targeting gatherings of children and women. The occupation army is also targeting all vital sectors in northern Gaza Governorate, aiming to turn the region into an area of devastation, death, and genocide against our Palestinian people. So far, the occupation has killed more than 300 martyrs over nine consecutive days of killing and genocide there, in a systematic crime and complete siege against civilians, particularly children and women, and destroying residential areas above the heads of their residents. The Israeli occupation seeks with all its might to implement a clear-cut plan for displacement, which is the largest and most dangerous US-Israeli occupation plan of the 21st century and modern times. This plan has also been publicly declared by ministers in the Israeli occupation government, and the criminal displacement plan has been approved by criminal U.S. President Joe Biden and criminal U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who have given the occupation the green light to pass the malicious forced displacement plan against civilians, in blatant violation of international law, international humanitarian law, the Geneva Conventions, and all international agreements, as they collectively—in agreement between Israel and the US—commit 19 types of crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip. What is happening in northern Gaza Governorate, particularly in Jabalia Al-Balad and camp, is a clear genocide crime, especially since the occupation is working to eradicate, burn, and destroy all vital sectors. While it has taken all hospitals in the north out of service, it has also, for the seventh consecutive time, prevented fuel from reaching these hospitals, where dozens of wounded and patients, especially in intensive care units, are on the verge of martyrdom due to approaching the zero point. This means that the U.S. administration and the occupation have sentenced hundreds of thousands to death.

The General’s Plan

The ongoing extermination campaign in northern Gaza is being undertaken by the Israelis under the so-called General’s Plan. The diabolical scheme attributed to the retired IDF Major General Giora Eiland entails total extermination of the Palestinians in northern Gaza up to the Netzarim Axis (which the Zionist military has build to divided the Gaza Strip in half, separating the north from the south) to facilitate the building of Jewish settlements in the regions ethnically cleansed of the Palestinians.

Back in September, The Times of Israel reported that Netanyahu was considering the General’s Plan. While there is no official confirmation of the war crime having kicked into gear, the facts on the ground point in that direction. If successful, it would see the Jewish supremacists annihilate 400,000 Palestinians still in the north and then build Jewish-only condominiums over their corpses, a prospect Jewish Israelis are thrilled about.

Israeli outlet Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the evil plan was presented to the political leadership last month. From the paper:

“They will either have to surrender or to starve,” Eiland said. “It doesn’t necessarily mean that we’re going to kill every person,” he said. “It will not be necessary. People will not be able to live there (the north). The water will dry up.”

Indeed, Zionist depravity is a bottomless pit.

The fact that the Zionists aren’t allowing any Palestinian to evacuate safely is a clear indication that they want to kill everyone, as evidenced by the statement of the Doctors Without Borders official. The fact that the Palestinians decided to stay put in their localities despite being told all year to leave must have grated their Jewish occupiers and now they are out for blood in revenge.

Apocalyptic scenes from northern Gaza.

Resistance continues

Despite the accelerated genocidal siege and relentless bombing, the resistance groups led by Al Qassam Brigades (the armed wing of Hamas) have continued to vigorously confront the Israelis and have consistently released video and text updates of their operations against the invading occupiers.

On Monday morning, Al Qassam released a stunning 4.5-minute video (dated October 10) of a meticulous ambush in north Gaza with the caption: “Watch… A mechanised infantry company was caught in a tight ambush east of the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.”

The video shows Al Qassam fighters placing explosives on an IDF supply line and invading troops, detonating those explosives, hitting tanks with Al-Yassin 105s and the Shuath devices followed by footage of medical evacuations of the dead and injured Zionists. Added in the video is a bit of a resistance fighter reading a book by Hamas leader Mahmoud al-Zahar as he waits for the infiltrating Israeli troops.

Around the second-minute mark, another fighter a delivers a message to the Israeli war minister “vile [Yoav] Gallant”:

A message to the vile Gallant, I remind you of your words at the beginning of the battle when you said, ‘I see the downfall of Hamas.’ By Allah’s will, we indeed see the downfall of Israel, and the world will witness not only your defeat but your complete eradication. For this land cannot accommodate the two of us. It is only for one people, the Palestinian people, by Allah’s will. We will trample upon your necks. It is either us or you. And the days will tell.

Even the Israelis — who always lie about their casualties — have acknowledged killings of several soldiers over the last few days of their extermination campaign in northern Gaza. They reported one death on October 8, three on October 10 (likely a result of the aforementioned ambush), and another one two days later. It is safe to assume those numbers don’t reflect the full extent of their losses.

Despite repeated claims of complete operational control over multiple areas, the Zionists remain far from exerting foothold anywhere in Gaza with resistance groups actively confronting the intruding genocidaires no matter which part of the enclave they set foot in.

Combat isn’t the Israelis’ strong suit. They excel at killing women and children which they have ramped up considerably in northern Gaza over the last two weeks.

With an apathetic world barely concerned about the fate of the besieged Palestinians despite live-streams of their ongoing genocide, and the Western backers of the Israelis shipping them weapons on a near-daily basis to facilitate their war crimes, over 400,000 Palestinian civilians in northern Gaza are left largely to fend for themselves. Despite killing, by some estimates, upwards of 250,000 people in a year-long campaign of annihilation, the Jewish supremacists show no sign of their bloodlust subsiding. The Israelis are somehow stooping to still lower levels of depravity in their Palestinian extermination campaign.

