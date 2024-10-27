“O you whose life is confined in the material realm

O you whose soul is imprisoned in a dark cave”

Look at the indomitable spirit of the warrior

Look at the steadfastness of the brave

Imprisoned in the enemy dungeons for decades,

He used that time to know his tormentors in detail

They thought they had him for life

They knew not he was to write the most heroic tale

With a burning desire to see his people free,

He masterminded a plot to make it a reality

How he brought the vaunted to their knees

And revealed to the world their inherent inhumanity

In their quest to cleanse their sullied face,

The barbarians gave away their game

Now it has been bared before us all,

For all their sophistry, they never had any shame

Channeling Musa’s staff, Faris’s stone, Refaat’s marker,

With a mere plank he obliterated the occupier in his beloved land

Against their drones, helicopters, and humongous tanks,

Defiant stood Sinwar with his epic last stand

“In his passion, in his zeal, in his love for Thee, O Lord,

He aimed at martyrdom, not to rule a place”

Martyrdom is the ideal, not everyone’s blessed

You endow it to those who earn Your grace

Now you roam free in the vast promised gardens,

A rest well-earned after the many battles you fought

Now you are freer than you ever were in your own land

But be assured, the men you raised are becoming a juggernaut

The martyrs are never dead, says our Lord, we just perceive it not

With you O Sinwar, Zionism has breathed its last, they just know it not

