“O you whose life is confined in the material realm
O you whose soul is imprisoned in a dark cave”
Look at the indomitable spirit of the warrior
Look at the steadfastness of the brave
Imprisoned in the enemy dungeons for decades,
He used that time to know his tormentors in detail
They thought they had him for life
They knew not he was to write the most heroic tale
With a burning desire to see his people free,
He masterminded a plot to make it a reality
How he brought the vaunted to their knees
And revealed to the world their inherent inhumanity
In their quest to cleanse their sullied face,
The barbarians gave away their game
Now it has been bared before us all,
For all their sophistry, they never had any shame
Channeling Musa’s staff, Faris’s stone, Refaat’s marker,
With a mere plank he obliterated the occupier in his beloved land
Against their drones, helicopters, and humongous tanks,
Defiant stood Sinwar with his epic last stand
“In his passion, in his zeal, in his love for Thee, O Lord,
He aimed at martyrdom, not to rule a place”
Martyrdom is the ideal, not everyone’s blessed
You endow it to those who earn Your grace
Now you roam free in the vast promised gardens,
A rest well-earned after the many battles you fought
Now you are freer than you ever were in your own land
But be assured, the men you raised are becoming a juggernaut
The martyrs are never dead, says our Lord, we just perceive it not
With you O Sinwar, Zionism has breathed its last, they just know it not
