A Hezbollah poster that reads “Strikes on Beirut equal strikes on Tel Aviv”.

Hezbollah was in retribution mode on Sunday. And it rained hell all over Israel.

The Lebanese resistance recorded its most prolific day when it comes to retaliating against the Israeli terrorist entity, announcing 51 operations on the day — its highest one-day tally since the opening of its support front for Gaza on October 8, 2023. Hezbollah struck deep inside Tel Aviv and produced scenes somewhat reminiscent of the Israeli attacks in Gaza and Lebanon, making manifest the equation set forth by the new Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem, who declared in a televised address on November 20, “When the capital [of Lebanon] is under Israeli strikes, the response must be in the heart of Tel Aviv.”

Over 4 million Israelis were reported to have sought refuge in bomb shelters — a new high. Earlier, 2 million were regularly reported to be scurrying for cover when aerial projectiles from various resistance factions entered the Israeli airspace.

Hezbollah’s attacks started in the early hours of Sunday with missile and drone sirens blaring in northwestern occupied Palestine. It was just a prelude of things to come for the Jewish squatters on Palestinian lands.

The squatters in Caesarea (the city of Netanyahu’s private residence) down to Herzliya (in northern Tel Aviv) had missile sirens to go with their morning coffee. The sound of imminent danger accompanied the squatters throughout the day as the Lebanese resistance continued to fire a barrage of missiles and squadrons of drones all across the occupied lands. That wasn’t all. On their border with the Zionist entity, Hezbollah continued to repel the invading Israeli barbarians, who keep taking heavy losses in their attempted incursions on lands they claim “is actually northern Israel” in their unparalleled hubris.

By afternoon, all of Tel Aviv had alarm bells ringing as Hezbollah’s barrage went ever deeper as the day progressed. At around 3 in the afternoon, the Lebanese resistance made its first big announcement of the day as it attacked a military target inside Tel Aviv:

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Sunday 24-11-2024, carried out a complex operation targeting a military target in the city of Tel Aviv with a barrage of qualitative missiles and a squadron of attack drones, successfully achieving its objectives.

Subsequent attacks on the Israeli capital halted flights at the Ben Gurion airport.

A Hezbollah rocket makes impact in Tel Aviv.

Soon after, there was another big announcement, this time notifying the targeting of the HQ of the notorious Unit 8200.

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 1:00 PM today, Sunday 24-11-2024, the Glilot base [headquarters of the 8200 Military Intelligence Unit] located 110 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, with a barrage of qualitative missiles.

While its aerial firepower was scorching deep inside Israel, Hezbollah’s men were holding fort on their border with the illegitimate Zionist state, leading to much trepidation in the Israeli media. One outlet reported, “A difficult day in the north of the country... rockets are flying like birds, and alerts are continuous.” While Channel 12 was more direct in its assessment: “Hezbollah has effectively created a security belt within Israel, reaching the Haifa area, its bay, and the Hasharon region in the centre.”

There were reports of extensive damage to the settlements in Petah Tikva, where dozens of vehicles were scorched due to the resistance fire. Resistance News Network reported:

The rocket barrages on the settlement of Petah Tikva, built on the lands of the village of Mlabes east of Tel Aviv, has caused damage to approximately 40 settler vehicles.

Israelis survey the wreckage caused by Hezbollah’s fire.

In the evening, Hezbollah gave an update about targeting an Israeli naval base in Haifa:

The Islamic Resistance fighters, at 13:05 PM today, Sunday 24-11-2024, targeted the Haifa Naval Base [belonging to the Israeli navy and contains fleets of missile boats and submarines] 35 km away from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, north of the occupied city of Haifa, with a qualitative missile barrage.

Scenes from the Hezbollah attack on the Shraga base located between Nahariyya and Akka.

According to an RNN calculation, “Up to 7:45 PM, sirens rang 541 times in occupied Palestine as the resistance in Lebanon fired over 340 rockets towards IOF sites, bases, and gatherings, reaching Haifa, Akka, Safad, and Tel Aviv, sending 4 million settlers into shelters, causing damage and casualties.”

This tally didn’t account for the drone attacks from Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Haaretz reported “at least 250” rocket attacks emanating from Lebanon, which according to the Israeli paper, resulted in “significant damage and injuries in several locations across the country.” Keeping with the strictly-enforced military censorship in the supposedly democratic state, the paper didn’t say a word about the attacks on the military targets and stuck to reporting damages to civilian property.

Israeli Army Radio reported that over 4 million Israelis had taken to bomb shelters:

Sirens have been sounding since this morning until now in more than 500 areas as a result of rockets being launched from Lebanon, and 4 million people have entered shelters.

Late in the night, Hezbollah released some videos of its attacks on various military sites inside Tel Aviv earlier in the day. The Lebanese militia used its heavier Fadi-6 and Qader-2 missiles in these operations.

Hezbollah’s targeting of military bases belonging in Tel Aviv missiles Fadi-6 and Qader-2, and drones.

Mahmoud Qamati, a member of Hezbollah’s political council, made it explicit that the day’s attacks were a response to unstinting Israeli terrorism targeting civilian homes and infrastructure in Beirut. Qamati said:

Today’s attacks are a translation of the equation of bombing Tel Aviv in exchange for bombing Beirut. The resistance will not allow the enemy to settle on any part of Lebanese land. Netanyahu will not be able to impose his conditions through fire, and today’s attacks are proof of that. The current negotiations are focused on the mechanisms for implementing the agreement.

He further said that Hezbollah doesn’t consider the United States — which Western propaganda outlets have reported will announce a ceasefire deal in Lebanon any time now — a mediator due to its well-established history of treachery in the region, especially with regards to the negotiations in Gaza during the ongoing genocide.

“We do not consider the United States a mediator, but rather a partner in the aggression,” added Qamati. “The weapon that killed the Palestinian and Lebanese people is the American weapon. The enemy wants to achieve certain goals, but we do not exaggerate our optimism about reaching an agreement. We are cautious because we have the experience of the enemy in Gaza before us.”

One of the sights to behold on the day was the frenzy in the Israeli media, which has been feeding lies to its public about Hezbollah’s diminishing powers due to Israeli bombardments. A military analyst for the outlet Walla tweeted in obvious frustration: “Look at what has happened since the death of Nasrallah. Increased terrorism from Lebanon. Didn’t they tell us that 80 percent of the rockets and missiles were destroyed?” This was a reference to former Israeli war minister Yoav Gallant’s late October assertion that his army had destroyed nearly all of Hezbollah’s capabilities.

It’s safe to say, Gallant was blustering and Hezbollah has recovered from a series of blows it received in September, starting with the pager terrorist attacks and then the assassinations of its top officials, including Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. Its command and control is now firmly in place and firing from all cylinders.

Along with its military firepower, Hezbollah also produced some fiery posters. One of them showed Tel Aviv as an active war zone (the lead image of this story) with the caption, “Strikes on Beirut equal strikes on Tel Aviv.”

On Monday night, it published a poster of scorched Israeli military vehicles on the southern Lebanese border with the caption, “In a single day:” before listing what all it did on Sunday:

6 tanks destroyed in South Lebanon.

Launched over 350 rockets from Lebanon towards Israel, 17 of them in Tel Aviv.

Missile sirens rang 541 times in Israel.

Over 4 million entered shelters.

Hezbollah: “In a single day:”

As the Lebanese resistance continues to pose a formidable challenge to the Israelis on its southern border and exacts a steep price for its wanton destruction of civilian infrastructure in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon, speculation is rife about an impending ceasefire proposal. “U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to announce a ceasefire between Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Israel within 36 hours under existing plans,” Reuters reported, citing “four senior Lebanese sources.”

Over the past several months, Reuters has reported multiple such stories with unnamed “senior Lebanese sources” that have turned out to be works of fiction. One Hezbollah official had even remarked that there are no sources in Hezbollah.

Until now, the Lebanese resistance has tied any ceasefire deal in Lebanon with a ceasefire in Gaza — the whole reason for Hezbollah’s plunge into this battlefield was to alleviate some pressure from Gaza by engaging the genocidal Israelis on another front; the reports thus far say nothing about the halting of Israeli terrorism in the besieged Palestinian enclave. It’s difficult to see Hezbollah going against the wishes of its greatest martyr, Nasrallah, who paid the ultimate price for his refusal to separate Gaza from any peace deal for Lebanon.

On the other hand, the Israelis have shown zero inclination of abiding by any ceasefire proposals, even those that they have agreed to. Itamar Ben-Gvir has already urged Netanyahu to scuttle the probable truce deal. Smotrich has also voiced his opposition to the deal. Ben-Gvir and Smotrich have the power to collapse the Netanyahu government.

On the evidence of the last 14 months, the Israelis haven’t shown any appetite for a political solution. It remains to be seen if the fierce Lebanese resistance — which has ceded almost nothing on its southern front despite two months of the Zionist ground incursions — and especially its relentless Sunday barrage, has made the Israelis change their minds.

