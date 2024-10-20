In an audacious move, the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah attacked the private residence of Benjamin Netanyahu, the head of the terrorist state of Israel, with a drone strike in Caesarea, Palestine. Netanyahu, who has been conducting a genocide for over a year in the Gaza concentration camp, leading to the death of over 250,000 Palestinians from relentless bombings, sniper shootings, starvation, and disease, is reported to have survived the drone attack unscathed.

Images from the attack showed a shattered glass wall at one side of Netanyahu’s residence. At the time of writing, it remained unclear if the genocidal terrorist mastermind was ensconced in a fortified bunker inside the residence or if he was away. During the Iranian retaliatory attacks on Israel some weeks ago, he was seen scurrying to a bunker like a rat, in stark contrast to the heroic Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, who was fighting like a warrior in the trenches and put up an epic last stand before breathing his last in an encounter with IDF terrorists on the frontlines of the Gaza battlefield. Such heroism is alien to the Zionist savages, who specialise in dropping bombs from the sky over the heads of 6-month-olds and their mothers.

Despite his egregious crimes being live-streamed for over a year and most of the global public standing in solidarity with the besieged natives of the Middle Eastern countries, Netanyahu has evaded justice, shielded by Israel’s patron states across the Western world. The International Criminal Court was about to issue an arrest warrant for him before Keir Starmer, the criminal leader of Israel’s murderous ally, the UK, used a legal loophole to stall the warrant.

Emboldened by the impunity granted him by the so-called international institutions, Netanyahu has expanded his genocidal campaign into Lebanon, killing nearly 2,500 civilians and displacing over a million more from their ancestral homes in southern Lebanon and various suburbs of Beirut. More egregiously, Netanyahu’s band of terrorists have assassinated many members of Hezbollah — a party with several members in the Lebanese parliament — including its noble chief, Hassan Nasrallah, in wanton terror attacks over the course of several months.

Members of Netanyahu’s terror cabinet have been loudly proclaiming that southern Lebanese territories right up to the Litani River have been promised to the Israelis in the Bible. They are already advertising sales of real estate up to Litani to Jews for future Jewish-only settlements once they kick out the native Muslims and Christians inhabiting those lands for centuries.

Such has been the criminality of the terrorist Israeli state since its founding on the back of terrorism against the native Palestinians that its leadership has been openly declaring plans to subsequently conquer all of Lebanon and Jordan, and huge parts of Syria, Iraq, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, to build Greater (Terrorist State of) Israel.

Israel, according to Jewish supremacists.

Share Palestine Will Be Free

Analysts speculate that the attempted assassination of the vaunted terrorist Netanyahu won’t impact his barbaric behaviour that has brought the world to the brink of the Third World War. They also note that even if the Hezbollah attack were successful, the leading successors to the top Israeli leadership post are equally genocidal and will continue Netanyahu’s terror campaign with even more ferocity, if that were even possible.

Indeed, Netanyahu has threatened to keep terrorising the civilised people with unhinged barbarism of his illegitimate colony and its hideous hordes, over 80,000 of whom have amassed on the Lebanese border ready to embark upon their typical thieving and raping ways that hark back to the medieval times. However, the brave Lebanese fighters have continued to repel the barbarians at the gates, scorching their savage brutes and materiel.

The Israelis have vowed a massive retaliation campaign against Hezbollah. If past behaviour is any indication, the Israelis will be flattening vast swathes of residential areas in Beirut and intentionally attacking schools, hospitals (especially NICU and maternity wards), ambulances, and civilian infrastructure. These attacks will potentially kill thousands of civilians, including children and women — a prospect that a vast majority of the Israelis are enthused by, according to a survey by top-selling Israeli paper Yedioth Ahronoth.

“Am Israel chai (the people of Israel live),” shouted protesters in Tel Aviv as they demanded the Netanyahu regime livestream more rape and snuff porn videos shot by the IDF degenerates during their vile campaigns in Palestine and Lebanon. The Israelis have been devoid of their daily fill of Zionist filth since the IDF was forced to shut down its official snuff porn Telegram channel after it was revealed to have been run from a lair inside the IDF HQ.

Having survived an attack by the heroic indigenous resistance, it remains to be seen what more stream of depravities Netanyahu has left to unleash on the inhabitants of the holy lands, which are being defiled for decades by his band of thugs and their ancestors before them. Interestingly, these brutes, despite blurting out an unending litany of profanities, desecrating the sacred lands of the noble Prophets and the birthplace of Jesus Christ, and indulging in satanic behaviour at every opportunity, insist on describing themselves as “the chosen people.”

With most of the Western colonial powers in full support of Israel — as has been evidenced by their unconditional backing of Israeli terrorism since before its founding in 1948 and especially after October 7, 2023 — the onus of stopping the savage Zionist hordes has fallen on the shoulders of the besieged populations of Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen, with support from Iran. This loose coalition of resisting indigenes has been dubbed the Axis of Resistance.

The only way for the world to survive the ever-expanding Israeli holocaust, which has been aided and abetted by its genocidal Western allies, from engulfing even bigger swathes of land and impacting millions more is if the moral and humane fighters of the Resistance Axis succeed in their noble mission against the barbarians. Despite being at the receiving end of overt Israeli terrorism and its covert spy operations for decades, the resistance forces have displayed, what the experts in the Middle East call, strategic patience. They took to arms only after all avenues of making the Israelis see sense failed.

This is an existential war. You must take a side. Either you support the Western-backed barbaric Israeli hordes or you take the side of the civilised. There is no going back.

Share

Before you go…

Everything on this Substack will always remain free, but it wouldn’t be possible without your support. If you like my articles, please consider a paid subscription here or on Patreon (starting at $3/month) or Ko-fi ($5/month). You can also make a one-time contribution on Ko-fi. Thank you.

Buy me a coffee