Since 6:30 am on October 7, 2023, when the Gaza concentration camp broke free for once and stormed its jailers, kickstarting the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, much has transpired in Palestine and beyond: Hezbollah fought the Zionists valiantly for over a year before signing a truce deal; the Zionists installed their ISIS proxies in Syria and briefly fought another criminal war of aggression over a thousand miles away in Tehran. All this while the valiant fighters of the concentration camp have continued non-stop, holding their ground, sniping, ambushing, and detonating their own ordnance over the heads of the Zionist terrorists, in defence of their people.

Twenty months since that fateful day of Al-Aqsa Flood, the Palestinian resistance continues to perform military miracles and defy all odds.

The latest instalment of the Palestinian resistance’s miracle-making transpired in Khan Yunis on Tuesday (June 24) when it dealt multiple blows to eliminate all seven Zionists inside an armoured personnel carrier (APC) in another of its trademark complex ambushes. All seven dead Israelis belonged to the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion in what one Israeli outlet called “one of the deadliest incidents for the Israel Defense Forces in months.”

Here’s how the deadly operation unfolded:

During an attack launched by the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade in Khan Yunis, a resistance fighter approached a Puma armoured personnel carrier (APC) containing seven soldiers from the engineering unit and attached a shrapnel-type explosive device to it before withdrawing safely. The device exploded, causing the armoured vehicle to catch on fire.

Due to the fire, the soldiers were unable to rescue the injured, so an exceptional measure was taken: a D9 bulldozer was called to the site. It sprayed the APC with sand in the hope of extinguishing the raging fire, and then towed it towards the occupied territories. The APC was first towed to Salah al-Din Road, and from there out of the Gaza Strip — while the seven soldiers were still inside. While it was being towed and still burning, a fire truck was summoned to extinguish the flames.

But it was to no avail. By the time the fires cooled, all seven terrorists, including one officer, inside the carrier from the 605th Battalion were killed and charred. There were no survivors.

The dead terrorists. Top row, left to right: Lt. Matan Shai Yashinovski, Staff Sgt. Ronel Ben-Moshe, Sgt. Ronen Shapiro; Bottom row, left to right: Sgt. Maayan Baruch Pearlstein, Staff Sgt. Niv Radia, Sgt. Shahar Manoav, and Staff Sgt. Alon Davidov.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of Hamas, published a field report on Wednesday that matches the action described by the Zionist press:

During a complex ambush yesterday [Tuesday] afternoon, Al-Qassam fighters destroyed a Zionist troop carrier using a Shuath placed inside the driver’s cabin, completely burning the vehicle and its crew.

The same field report went on to share details of what appears to be another operation:

Our fighters then targeted another Zionist troop carrier with a guerilla action device near the Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in the Ma’an area south of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. Our fighters observed the landing of evacuation helicopters, which continued for several hours.

For now, Al-Qassam Brigades has only published a photo (at the top of this article) with its field report. It will probably put out a video later.

The Zionists have been left fuming at the consistent blows their genocidal forces have been taking, 20 months into the Gaza genocide. One of them compared the deadly Khan Yunis ambush to another Palestinian resistance operation from 21 years ago in Rafah.

In May 2004, the Palestinian resistance scorched two American-made M113 APCs carrying occupation troops, killing 11 terrorists from the Givati Brigade and the Engineering Corps’ tunnels unit over two days. Six were killed on May 11 and five more the next day, to send shockwaves through the Zionist occupiers. The bodies of the dead terrorists were shred so terribly that the Zionist rescue forces had to get down on their knees to search and scoop up the remains of their dead genocidal brethren from the sands of Gaza.

More than two decades have passed since those stunning May 2004 operations. The APCs of the Zionists are a lot more technically advanced with better protection mechanisms to shield those inside, but the Israeli troops are still faring no better against the indigenous Palestinian fighters. Fighting mostly with made-in-Gaza weapons, the resistance has continued to deliver devastating blows to the Zionist usurpers, sending them back to their stolen homes in coffins.

At every turn, the Palestinian resistance has thwarted the Zionist plans for Gaza by resolutely defending its land and people. Despite committing every genocidal crime, and then some, that a depraved mind can imagine, the only way out for the genocidal entity and its backers remains a permanent ceasefire.

Back in 2014, Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida listed four options for the Zionists if they enter Gaza:

When the Zionist soldier enters the Gaza Strip, he has four options: either he will be killed, or he will be captured, or suffer permanent disabilities, or return with a lifelong mental illness.

The resistance’s actions over the last 20 months prove beyond any doubt that it keeps all its promises — just ask the Zionists venturing inside Gaza. As history repeats itself in Gaza, it becomes clear that no amount of firepower can extinguish the will of a people fighting for their land, dignity, and future.

