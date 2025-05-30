Palestine Will Be Free

Doug hall
2h

I am just one old American, and I think what Israel is doing is wrong and I will vote that way !

stan squires
2h

I am from Vancouver,Canada and i want to say the Whole World is against Genocidal Israel and supports The Al Qassam Brigades and the rest of the Palestinian Resistance. The People everywhere in the world will continue to support the Palestinian Resistance until Palestine is Free and Genocidal Israel is gone for Good. Long Live the Palestinian Resistance. Death to Israel and its western Allies !

