Israeli barbarism has reached its peak in Gaza over the past several weeks, as the genocidal state has accelerated its campaign of extermination and ethnic cleansing through relentless bombardment combined with a complete blockade of all necessities of life. Its recent so-called humanitarian aid distribution mechanism has turned into the human equivalent of gathering fish in a barrel and shooting them, while lobbing hand grenades indiscriminately.

According to the Government Media Office in Gaza, ten starving civilians were killed and 62 others were wounded at so-called aid distribution centres in Rafah in the first two days of the ghastly Mossad-conjured plan coming into action. These civilians, many of them children, had queued for hours under the scorching sun in hopes of receiving a single bag of flour — only to be met with gunfire and chaos.

Few spectacles are more sadistic.

Despite the dire humanitarian conditions, armed resistance in the enclave continues to make life hell for the occupation terrorists, who are constantly being watched, sniped, and bombed with meticulous precision.

The last few days have seen Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s armed wing, release multiple updates about deadly ambushes and sniping operations, which have been corroborated with the Zionist media’s reporting of “difficult security incidents” in Gaza. Over the past couple of days, Al-Qassam Brigades has released footage of some of these operations.

In a series of three videos titled Stones of David, Al-Qassam has given a glimpse of numerous operations that show how Gaza remains a hellhole for the occupation terrorists, who are being duly punished for their depredations against defenceless civilians.

The first of the series of three videos was published on May 28. It shows a clean strike on a Merkava tank with an anti-personnel projectile and a Yassin 105 shell, followed by a strike on Zionist troops based inside a civilian house.

Both operations take place in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

The second Stones of David video, released on May 29, shows a complex ambush that targeted Israeli soldiers and vehicles near Al-Aqsa School in the town of al-Qarara, east of Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Here’s how Al-Qassam explains the footage:

The fighters deceived the enemy by employing the “Wolf-howl” tactic, luring the troops toward a tunnel shaft that had been pre-rigged with explosives.

They detonated the shaft on the enemy soldiers, closed in at point-blank range, then drew in the rescue forces and detonated two additional anti-personnel devices among them.

After that, the fighters detonated three buildings in which the enemy forces had fortified themselves.

The footage is remarkable in the way it shows how closely the Palestinian fighters monitor the occupation troops. Despite having far inferior resources compared to the Western-funded and -armed Israeli terrorists, the Palestinian resistance has perfected the art of making the most of what they have.

They have a clear understanding of the moves the occupation soldiers make, the houses they would take shelter in, and the terrain in which their vehicles would manoeuvre, rigging them all in advance with the occupation’s unexploded explosives and pulling the trigger at the right time to cause maximum damage.

Moreover, the detailed planning and command structure involved in this particular operation shows that the resistance retains most, if not all, of its capabilities nearly 20 months into Israel’s barbaric assault.

The third Stones of David footage, which was released by Al-Qassam on the night of May 30, shows a sniping operation against an occupation terrorist, whose walk towards a mass of destructive Israeli vehicles comes to an abrupt halt as he hits the deck before being dragged away to safety by fellow occupation terrorists.

This operation is just one of several captured in the latest round of Al-Qassam videos. The footage closes with another scene: an ambush designed to “lure a Zionist infantry force to the ambush area, using two Television explosives.” It records three Israeli terrorists within the range of the planted explosive before it goes off.

Apart from Al-Qassam, Al-Quds Brigades of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad have also published footage as well as field reports of multiple operations over the last few days.

Al Jazeera on May 29 broadcast footage obtained from Al-Quds Brigades of a deadly ambush in which the Palestinian fighters detonated a booby-trapped house targeting Israeli forces in the Shuja’iyya neighbourhood in northern Gaza.

Al-Qassam on May 30 published footage of another remarkable operation in the east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Here’s how Al-Qassam explains the operation captured in the video:

1. The occupation army used a number of musta’ribeen in house clearing operations and in the search for tunnels and resistance fighters during the incursion into various areas of the Gaza Strip. 2. The musta’ribeen worked alongside enemy soldiers on the ground in joint missions. 3. The enemy assigned them several other tasks, including planting explosives and booby-trapping homes. 4. The musta’ribeen move around in armored vehicles in the areas of incursion.

The musta’ribeen are Arab-speaking and Arab-looking Israelis who are used by the occupation to infiltrate the Palestinian resistance and civil society to extract vital information for the occupation. Their role in the genocidal assault has grown more prominent. In an earlier report I covered an ambush in which two of these undercover Israelis were killed in a Qassam operation. The heightened activity of these undercover Israeli operatives shows a change in tack by the occupation in these latter stages of the ongoing genocide.

One unnamed resistance official inside Gaza told Al Jazeera that the Israelis are deploying the musta’ribeen to aid the gang of ISIS-affiliated Yasser Abu Shabab gang, which is being used by the occupation to loot the meagre aid that it is allowing into Gaza.

According to a resistance official who spoke to Al Jazeera:

It became clear that the musta’ribeen force east of Rafah are agents for the occupation, tasked with sweeping, monitoring resistance fighters, and looting aid. The elements of the musta’ribeen force belong to the so-called Yasser Abu Shabab gang and are working with the occupation army inside Rafah. We will deal with agents and others firmly, and we will consider them part of the occupation, no matter how much they hide under its protection.

Qassam seems to have accounted for a good number of these elements in its May 30 operation:

Around the 1-minute 50-second mark, the video shows a clean head shot against a musta’ribeen operative. That should ensure he will never participate in these nefarious activities again.

Fighting the treacherous Israelis on multiple fronts, Hamas has also been forced to deal with the occupation’s weaponisation of aid. Last November, it formed a unit named Arrow to deal with nefarious elements inside Gaza who work on behalf of the Israelis and make away with aid meant for the starving people. In a deadly operation, Qassam killed about a dozen of these occupation tools on November 18 last year.

To cripple Hamas’s ability to deal with its assets in Gaza, the Israelis have conducted a series of assassinations of police and other security officials in Gaza over the last few days. It further shows how Israel has failed in its attempt to pin the blame for aid looting on Hamas, despite its best efforts.

Cindy McCain, the widow of rabid Zionist Senator John McCain and executive director of the World Food Programme, recently rubbished Israeli claims about Hamas looting aid:

It says something when even a McCain sides with Hamas on the matter.

This has been a nearly two-year-long, 360-degree assault on the Palestinians in Gaza, as the Israelis have left no stone unturned to make life miserable for the natives in their bid to kill them or drive them into foreign territories to make way for Jews-only settlements in Gaza.

Against the backdrop of full international complicity — complete with weapons transfers and diplomatic immunity — in this live-streamed genocide, it is remarkable how the resistance has not only survived but has also continued to deliver deadly blows against not just the occupation soldiers, but also their broader schemes designed to erase Gaza itself.

