Before they could take a proper accounting of the events of October 7, the Israelis started bombarding Gaza with some of the most incendiary weapons that very day. Among the first to be brought down were multi-storey residential towers, the interior ministry building, and the headquarters of the National Islamic Bank. It turned out to be a short prelude to the havoc the Israelis were going to wreak for the next 12 months with weapons supplied by the United States and its vassal states.

Over the course of their still-ongoing year-long genocide, the Israelis have gone on to kill in excess of a quarter of a million Palestinians (a Lancet report released in early July estimated 186,000 deaths if the fighting stopped that day), over 2,000 Lebanese, nearly a hundred Yemenis, dozens of Syrians, and several Iranians. To aid the genocidal Israelis, the United States has killed dozens of Iraqis for their attempts to scupper the global hegemon’s evil machinations in the region.

(The Gaza health ministry counts just over 41,000 deaths from the Israeli genocide due to its insistence on counting only the bodies that reach hospitals. Thousands of dead Palestinians are lying under the rubble of their homes with no hope of retrieval. They don’t make it to the health ministry’s figures, making its numbers a gross undercount.)

Astonishingly, there is no sign of the Israelis stopping and there’s every chance that the ever-growing escalations in the region will blow up into a massive conflagration which may very well make the year since October 7, 2023, the first of the Third World War.

No institution seems capable of stopping the carnage despite the apparent risk of the mass human incinerator this maniacal violence has the prospect of ballooning into.

When Gaza still had buildings. The first day of the Israeli genocide in Gaza, October 7, 2023.

It could have been over in October 2023

Within days of the successful Al-Aqsa Flood Operation, Hamas chief in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, made an unambiguous proposal: the release of all of the Palestinian hostages in Israeli dungeons in return for all the Israelis taken captive into Gaza.

Sinwar said on October 28: “We are ready to immediately conclude a prisoner exchange deal that involves releasing all our prisoners held in your prisons in exchange for freeing all captives held by the resistance.”

A day before Sinwar’s announcement, Al Qassam Brigades’ Spokesman Abu Obeida had said the same thing: “The price to pay for the large number of enemy hostages in our hands is to empty the [Israeli] prisons of all Palestinian prisoners.

Abu Obeida even showed the willingness to get the deal done whatever way the Israelis wanted: “If the enemy wants to close this file of detainees in one go, we are ready for it. If it wants to do it step-by-step, we are ready for that too.”

It was that simple. And as I outlined in the second installment of this series, hardly without precedent. Arab resistance factions have freed thousands of their prisoners for a handful of Israelis for decades. But this time the Israelis were in the mood for a deal. They wanted to accelerate the until-then slow genocide of the Palestinians into the fifth gear and wipe the Palestinian land clean of its natives once and for all.

Used to lying every waking minute and therefore oblivious to truth telling, the Zionists described the Palestinian offer as a “psychological terror cynically used by Hamas to create pressure” and promptly chucked it into the bin.

Nothing would come in the way of the Israeli bloodlust. Israel wanted a genocide and the supposedly civilised West has enabled it in every way it can, including giving it the most devastating bombs, surveilling on its behalf, running vicious propaganda lies, protecting it diplomatically at international forums, and preventing the International Criminal Court from issuing warrants for the Israeli war criminals.

But first, propaganda

To enable their genocide, however, the Israelis needed a ruse. Getting comprehensively defeated in a military battle by a bunch of orphan children of exiles chased away from their own lands decades ago was too bloody a punch in the gut for the Israelis to take. They needed to make up the most fantastical stories of atrocity propaganda they could conjure to not just turn the global opinion in their favour, but to weaponise it.

Despite deploying the very best of narrative weavers in the world, none of the atrocity propaganda porn stood up to the slightest scrutiny. But such is the control exerted by Zionist interests in the entertainment industry, news media, academia, fraudulent philanthropy, Big Tech, and Western politics, et al., that even their most obvious and risible lies have enough legs to cover a fair distance before they are debunked.

The years of insidious social engineering that has entrenched in our minds the superiority and infallibility of certain global institutions and personalities in our heads means that even the best debunking doesn’t reach a wide enough audience, and even when it does it isn’t potent enough to change minds.

As a result, to this day there are human drones who still parrot the Zionist propaganda about beheaded babies and mass rapes despite zero evidence. The Jewish supremacist state — as it planned all along — milked this propaganda narrative to label the Palestinians as “human animals” and “Amaleks” who deserved only the worst. This invidious characterisation — which, to be sure, only the political class in the West and the genocidal Israelis buy into — has enabled the Zionists to do as they please in Gaza.

In full view of the horrified world, the Zionist soldiers have resorted to some of the worst perversions ever recorded on film. They have laid a complete siege on Gaza, denying it the necessary food, water, medicines, and fuel. Then proceeded to slaughter thousands of children, destroy every single hospital in the enclave, corral men and boys in torture camps and raped them, dumped bodies in mass graves dug inside hospitals, stolen money from civilian homes, blown up those homes for fun, and frolicked around in lingerie of Palestinian women, just to count some of their egregious crimes.

Also read: Israel and rape

Through the course of their carnage in Gaza, the Israelis have slaughtered hundreds of academics, journalists, doctors, athletes, and social workers. They have razed dozens of university buildings and hundreds of schools putting them completely out of use. When these schools were used to make tent encampments for the internally displaced people, the Zionists proceeded to bomb those tent houses too.

Moreover, the Israelis have done it all on camera, filming all of their crimes as they committed them. Yet, a year into their depravities, they are still far from being stopped. Instead, the Zionists are likely salivating at the prospect of wreaking a similar havoc in Lebanon as they expand their area of genocide into new Arab territories.

International institutions incinerated

As the Israelis have bared their teeth — hidden until now under the carefully crafted façade of an enlightened society of geniuses with the highest IQs in the world, a hi-tech startup nation with the most innovative products, and a peace-loving, democratic state that wanted nothing but to live in prosperity with its murderous neighbours — the world has come to see them for who they have always been: a murderous horde that revels in bloodshed and betrays no regards for the rules of warfare, diplomacy, or humanity. The Palestinians bore the brunt of the Zionist excesses for over a century but the world barely paid any attention to their suffering. However, now that the Israelis have completely stripped themselves naked with their unhinged barbarity the world has woken up to the reality of over-a-century-long Palestinian suffering.

As they have gone on their murderous rampage, the Israelis, however, have not only incinerated Palestinian bodies, they have also razed all international institutions to the ground, revealing the lofty charters and mission statements of these institutions aren’t worth the papers they are printed on.

The United Nations has been held totally captive by the Zionist interests and proved completely impotent in stopping a literal genocide despite many of its agencies and officials ringing alarm bells about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. Even a ceasefire resolution adopted in the Security Council has had equivalent value of a doormat for the Israelis. The Zionists even declared the UN Secretary-General persona non grata and barred him from entry to their genocidal colony, but it barely raised any eyebrows.

Drunk on their impunity provided by the servile global institutions, the Zionists even expelled several Norwegian diplomats because the Nordic state dared to recognise Palestinian statehood. The message was clear: Even the Western states must fall in line with their Zionist attack dog in West Asia, or else be ready to face consequences.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) heard South Africa’s case, accusing the Israelis of genocide way back in December. The World Court even told the Israelis to halt, but to no avail. The world bows to Zionist diktats, not the other way around.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) was going to issue arrest warrants against the Israeli genocidaires, particularly Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, but its chief prosecutor Karim Khan has seemingly gone AWOL. No one arrests the Zionist criminals, they kill with impunity and then roam around the world at leisure. They even lecture the American Congress and receive standing ovations from the world’s most powerful politicians, whom they just chided, such is their sway.

Only the most gullible bought the lofty human rights rhetoric of the bloodthirsty hegemon of the United States and its Western vassals, but their funding, aiding, and abetting of the depravities in Gaza for the past year has revealed that not only is their rhetoric just rhetoric, but that their depravities are a bottomless pit. No Israeli crime goes too far enough for them to pull the plug and tell the Jewish supremacists enough is enough.

All the post-enlightenment values of the West have been reduced to the bogus constructs that they always were. Only the material matters, human be damned.

With their naked debauchery, Israel has ensured that the West will no longer have any legs to stand on. No longer can it lecture the Third World about its values because the only abiding Western value is genocide of the natives, an art it has centuries of practice in across continents.

Also read: How Palestine became the graveyard of Western liberalism

Israeli military demonstrates its bravery by bombing civilian neighbourhoods in Beirut, Lebanon.

Never fight like a Zionist

Despite their bravado, the Zionists never fight man on man. In one of the most astonishing sights of the year-long battles in Gaza, the Zionist troops never accompany their tanks with infantry — in complete contravention of the standard operating procedure. They sit tight inside their metal cages as they rampage ramshackle Palestinian houses and tents. The only explanation for this behaviour is their fear of getting sniped by the adept Palestinian snipers.

This cowardice hasn’t made them impervious to Palestinian fire, however. They have reported over 400 deaths of their fighters in Gaza so far, likely an undercount going by the number of life-changing injuries that have been reported among the Zionist soldiers.

Moreover, when the Zionists fight they are bound by no rules of warfare as has been made manifest in Gaza with their delight in killing babies, non-combatants, and wrecking civilian infrastructure.

They also have zero regard for national boundaries. In two unprecedented episodes of unbridled terrorism, the Zionists rigged communication devices used by Hezbollah members in Lebanon with explosives, effectively turning them into bombs, and exploded them simultaneously across Lebanon and Syria on September 17 and 18. Hezbollah chief outlined that the Zionists wanted to kill 5,000 Lebanese within just two minutes.

Further, the Israelis flattened an Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, in April, killing several key personnel. They have conducted a series of assassinations inside Lebanon, most egregiously that of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, Lebanon. But to top their impunity off, the Israelis killed Hamas’s politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Iran, while he was a guest of the Persian state.

Despite these high-profile assassinations, they haven’t had any respite in actual battle inside Gaza and their borders with Lebanon. After nearly two weeks of trying, they have still not managed to get a foothold on the Lebanese soil, but have lost dozens of men trying.

When it comes to flattening civilian high-rises and murdering innocents with Western-supplied munitions, however, the Israelis have no parallel anywhere in the world or in history, but don’t ask them to get into an actual combat.

Also read: 40 reasons why the IDF is the Most Moral Army in the World™

The stories Zionists read to their children.

Where we are

The total impunity that the US-led West has granted the Zionists as they have committed a genocide in Gaza has emboldened them to mete out the same treatment to the Lebanese people. The total sycophancy of the West to the Israeli desires has meant that the Zionists are now openly flaunting plans to colonise Lebanon up to the Litani River, claiming the lands of southern Lebanon were also promised by their God, just like the Palestinian lands they have continued to steal for over a century.

The lack of repercussions for flattening Gaza and reducing the entire enclave to a wasteland has seen the Israelis replicating the same barbarism in Lebanon now. They have flattened entire neighbourhoods and reduced multi-storey residential buildings to rubble. But no one appears to bat an eyelid at such depravity and its continuously expanding range.

The Zionists are now doing to Lebanon what they have done to Gaza for over a year.

The Israelis have been bombing Syria for years and have also taken to bombing Yemen because the Yemenis dared to oppose the Zionist genocide in Gaza. Now Iran is on their sights. Having instigated a retaliation from Iran by killing top resistance officials, now the Zionists are eager for a scrap with the Persians, who in all measurable metrics are multiple times stronger than the Israelis. The possibility of the USA instigating a war with Iran for the sake of its Zionist leech — a prospect that the hawks in America have been pining for ages — appears all too apparent.

The chain of events triggered by the unhinged Israeli barbarism in response to the successful anti-colonial resistance operation by the valiant Palestinians on October 7, 2023, has brought us to the brink of a terrible war.

Now that Israeli exceptionalism has stripped every international institution naked and revealed them for the powerless, subservient, pro-Western authorities they have always been, there are no voices of sanity left to rein the mad dogs in.

Not just Gaza, Israel has incinerated everything. There are no rules anymore. It’s the law of the jungle now.

