Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pamela Brown's avatar
Pamela Brown
Jul 13, 2024

I'm completely horrified. What to do about the depth of the evil we are witnessing...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Little Nell's avatar
Little Nell
Jul 14, 2024

Israel is pedophile Heaven! Israeli men have no moral qualms about sexually abusing young girls. The Old Testament allows it - and that’s all the green light they need. WHY DO YOU THINK THEY KIDNAP PALESTINIAN KIDS ALL THE TIME?

I am so glad this is all coming to light now, because Israel is a sick, sick disgusting place and its citizens know only one morality - and that is the FASCIST CREED OF ZIONISM. Zionism is a rapist and sexual sadists dream ideology as you can do whatever you want to any non-Jew because they are beneath you. Literally and figuratively, they don’t count.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
54 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Palestine Will Be Free
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture