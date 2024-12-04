This week, Al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, released two videos of a remarkable multiple-part operation that inflicted significant losses on the genocidal Israeli troops ravaging Gaza. The operation titled “Avenging the Blood of Sinwar” was conducted in Rafah in southern Gaza and dedicated to the martyred Hamas chief, Yahya Sinwar, who was killed after an epic last battle in the same city in October.

The Qassam operation took place in the vicinity of the Burj Awad Junction in Jeneina neighborhood east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip over two days, November 22-23, however, the video footage has been released in two installments so far days later on December 1 and 3.

The videos of the operation are instructive in many ways. They show the Qassam fighters monitoring the Jewish supremacist troops inside Gaza before a thorough plan is laid out to ambush them. It is proof that the Palestinian resistance still retain the ability to execute complex missions despite being under inhuman siege for 14 months straight, while being constantly bombarded with the most high-tech weapons supplied by the barbaric Western states to their colonising brethren in occupied Palestine.

At the beginning of the video, a keffiyeh-clad fighter declares, “The decision has been made,” before the camera shows the “killing zone,” where the Zionist troops are set to be ensnared. The first ambush took place on November 22.

A voiceover explains the action between 0:52 to 2:20 and gives the location of the ambush: “After monitoring the movement and behavior of the enemy forces, the decision was made by the command of the Eastern Brigade to prepare and equip a group of complex and tight ambushes in the targeted operational area. Upon the arrival of enemy forces from the Salah Al-Din axis towards the Burj Awad junction, here, Allah willing, will be the killing point.

“Fire will be opened by Hussam to snipe as many Zionist soldiers as possible. Immediately afterward, Khaled will strike the enemy vehicles with Al-Yassin 105 shells. Upon the arrival of enemy reinforcement forces, Walid will cut off the reinforcements from the killing zone.

“This operation will be revenge and victory for the blood of our great leader, the great martyr Yahya Al-Sinwar, Abu Ibrahim, who ascended as a clashing fighter on the land of the Rafah Battalion. And Allah is the patron of success and guidance.”

The monitoring and the extensive planning appears to bear fruit as the Zionist troops approach the well-laid trap. One fighter gives an account of the proceedings, “Oh, man, there is movement of vehicles on the axis. Here they are advancing toward the northwest from the slaughterhouse area. Now I’ll see how many they are and inform you accordingly. Okay? These vehicles have reached the vicinity of the tower. Okay, we’re getting closer to reaching you. We’ve arrived, we’ve arrived.”

Then the sniping begins as a fighter, who has taken position on top of a wardrobe and created a hole in an adjoining wall to train his gun at the genocidal Zionists, takes the first successful shot and downs a Jewish supremacist thug.

After another sniper shoots at a second Zionist, the action, as planned, moves to targeting a Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell — satisfyingly, the fighter fires the shell just as the barrel of the tank moves menacingly in his direction.

The action then moves to the targeting of a D9 bulldozer — which have been deployed by the Zionists to demolish civilian homes and infrastructure with complete impunity throughout Gaza for the last year — with another Al-Yassin 105 shell.

In the last action of the November 22 operations, the Qassam fighters monitor Israeli troop movements inside a building and count their numbers up to seven before firing at them with a devastating anti-personnel shell. As the video concludes, Zionist helicopters are seen ferrying the dead and injured back into the pedophilia paradise and rapist heaven Zionist hellhole.

The second of the two-part video begins with a Qassam fighter on phone — further proof of the resistance maintaining its communication capabilities — apprising the movement of the Zionist troops. “Praise be to Allah, the conditions are good on our end,” he says. “Here they are, they are trying to advance towards the building, and we will deal with them according to the plan of ambush number two, Allah willing. There’s a chance we might also deal with a carrier and a bulldozer if they advance towards the area of the ambush. Praise be to Allah, the morale of the youth is high, and, Allah willing, our Lord will bless us.”

The video goes on to show the Qassam fighters weapons in hand moving through rat-holed walls to confront the genocidal Zionists. They point toward two Israeli occupation terrorists before landing a devastating blow that likely would have been the end of them.

Subsequently, just as the fighter on the phone predicted, they smoke a Merkava tank and a D9 bulldozer with Al-Yassin 105s. The video ends with a machine gun battle between the resistance and the Israelis followed by evacuation footage of the Israelis.

But there’s more.

The video finishes with the promise of more action as part of this operation dedicated to Sinwar: “Coming soon... The third ambush.”

It is difficult to say the number of casualties in the Israeli ranks from the two videos. With the occupation falsifying its casualty numbers on the battlefield, it will be hard to figure out how many of its terrorists perished in these operations. However, a Hamas missive from November 22 (the day of the first ambush), counted two certain deaths from four sniper operations (although the footage captures only two):

Our fighters spotted a number of occupation soldiers in the area and successfully sniped 4 of them with the Qassam “Ghoul” rifle and confirmed the death of 2 soldiers for certain. As soon as a Zionist Merkava tank arrived to rescue them, it was targeted with an Al-Yassin 105 shell and caught fire. After that, our fighters spotted a military bulldozer advancing to pull out the burning tank and targeted it with an Al-Yassin 105 shell.

Perhaps the resistance will give a final tally of the Israeli dead once it releases all the videos from its remarkable “Avenging the Blood of Sinwar” operation.

The casualty count notwithstanding, the fact that the Palestinian resistance has continued to carry out such detailed operations and inflict heavy losses on the Israelis 14 months into their genocidal war is nothing short of remarkable.

Make no mistake, the Palestinians aren’t just confronting the Israelis, they are also taking on the might of the entire West, with the United States under the leadership of its uniquely depraved president supplying the most devastating and high-tech weapons on a daily basis and its personnel directing the action inside Gaza; the United Kingdom providing the Zionist state with advanced surveillance through its multiple reconnaissance flights from Cyprus; and genocidal states like Germany refusing to halt the supply of weapons to their genocidal brethren occupying Palestine.

While the actions from the two operations took place in late November, just today, Qassam announced multiple operations and released a video (attached above) of its fighters targeting multiple Zionist tanks with a variety of weapons, whose explosive power has been created from the copious unexploded Israeli bombs dropped on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

All the operations in the latest video took place in Jabalia, north Gaza, the part of the besieged enclave which has been under complete siege for the last two months with barely any supplies reaching around 300,000 people still trapped in the area under relentless Israeli barrage.

The Israeli media, too, is astonished by the resilience of the Palestinian resistance. Noting that Hamas is yet to surrender in Jabalia, Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Hamas has continuously succeeded in tracking Israeli forces in Jabalia and has gone on to kill 30 Israeli officers and soldiers during the ongoing siege of the north. The Israeli outlet added that the average number of deaths is one occupation soldier every two days, including the commander of the 401st Brigade.

As the Jewish supremacists continue their unholy mission of ethnically cleansing northern Gaza to make way for Jewish settlements, the Palestinian resistance has been dealing them deadly blows. Their kosher beachfront properties built over the dead bodies of thousands of Palestinian children and silent screams of their parents doesn’t appear to be materialising anytime soon.

Despite facing the might of the collective West, the resistance’s resilience while fighting in such inhuman conditions are stuff of legends. There will be tomes written on the resistance’s bravery and ingenuity when — or, if? — this genocide is over.

