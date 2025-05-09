Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Mercurio's avatar
Susan Mercurio
7h

I listened to the entire speech and I realized that the Yemeni are basing their support of the Palestinian people on their deep faith in Allah. They will never lose or surrender with such a deep faith.

The US has no faith any more (in anything but money) and that is what will bring us down like every other empire.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Baz's avatar
Baz
7h

A Bob Marley lyric comes to mind

“We are the small axe, you are the big tree, sharpened to cut you down”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Palestine Will Be Free
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture