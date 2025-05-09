Trump made an unexpected announcement on May 6, declaring the commencement of a truce with Ansarallah, “effective immediately.” The United States, under the uniquely depraved Joe Biden administration, began targeting Yemen in December 2023 to punish the country for daring to oppose the Israeli genocide of the Palestinians in Gaza. Trump continued where Biden left off and resumed America’s criminal bombing on March 15 this year, under the guise of protecting international shipping. After 1,712 airstrikes and naval attacks and hundreds of civilian deaths, the United States has been forced by the Yemenis to cease its barbarism and withdraw from their waters with its tail firmly between its legs.

Typically, Trump did try to spin the narrative in favour of the US by saying, “The Houthis have announced to us at least that they don’t want to fight anymore. They just don’t want to fight. And we will honour that. And we will stop the bombings. And they have capitulated.”

However, Ansarallah chief Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi set the record straight in his weekly Thursday speech: “In all stages of the conflict, it has never occurred to us, and it is not at all likely that we would address a criminal enemy with any language of surrender, begging, or words of weakness.” Later in his hour-long speech, al-Houthi twisted the jambiya a little harder: “The American announcement is not the result of begging or surrender, and this is the kind of clowning that Trump is known for.”

The Yemenis have shown a larger appetite than any other nation in the world to fight the injustice being meted out to the Palestinians for the last 19 months. They have endured horrific bombings for their righteous stance, but they never once wavered from their commitment to the cause of the Palestinians undergoing a live-streamed Holocaust. The Ansarallah leadership pledged, week in and week out, their commitment to support the resistance in Gaza until Israel’s barbaric campaign was halted.

Ansarallah made the Americans pay dearly for their pro-genocide bombings of Yemen. They downed over two dozen MQ-9 Reaper drones, were responsible for the destruction of three F-18s, made multiple American warships run for cover from Yemen’s line of fire, and forced them to burn munitions faster than their factories could produce. It became unfeasible for the US to keep up its barbarism in Yemen in support of Israel’s Holocaust in Gaza.

Trump, for once, did the right thing and sued for peace. Oman’s mediation helped broker the agreement in which the US and Yemen agreed not to attack each other.

It’s worth remembering that Yemen started attacking American interests only in retaliation for its crimes against them. Ansarallah’s resistance to the Gaza genocide began with aerial strikes on occupied Palestine and subsequent blockade of Israel in the Red Sea before it expanded to cover the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea.

Yemen, however, immediately made it clear that its deal with the Americans would not include Israeli interests. “The agreement does not include Israel in any way, shape or form,” Mohammed Abdulsalam, the chief Ansarallah negotiator, told Reuters. “As long as they announced the cessation [of US strikes] and they are actually committed to that, our position was self-defence so we will stop.”

Another Ansarallah leader reaffirmed support for Gaza. “There will be no retreat from supporting Gaza, no matter the cost,” Mahdi al-Mashat, the head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council made it clear soon after the announcement of the deal by Trump. “The Israeli aggression proves to our people the correctness of their movement and struggle, and reassures them even more when they see that they are facing the vilest enemy humanity has ever known. Our response, God willing, will be devastating, painful, and at a level that will not be bearable for the Israeli enemy.”

Ansarallah is keeping its promise. On Thursday, al-Houthi gave an update on the number of attacks his men have carried out against the genocidal entity in occupied Palestine: “This week we carried out several operations with ten missiles and drones targeting Jaffa, Ashkelon, the Negev, Umm al-Rashrash, and occupied Haifa.”

Last Sunday, an Ansarallah missile evaded the multi-layered Israeli-American air defences to land at Ben Gurion Airport and disrupt the functioning of Israel’s main airport. Soon after the attack, the Yemeni Armed Forces made an announcement that “they will work to impose a complete aerial blockade on the Israeli enemy through repeated targeting of airports, foremost among them Lydd Airport, which is called Ben Gurion Airport by the Israelis.”

Share

On May 7, Ansarallah, in a media release, announced an attack on Ramon Airport in Eilat along with a strike at a vital site in Tel Aviv. Soon after these announcements, the Yemeni resistance released a video featuring all Israeli airports, complete with their GPS coordinates. In a pointed message, Ansarallah titled the video 'Unsafe Airports,' with the voice of Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Yahya Sareee in the background, thundering: “In response to the Israeli escalation by the decision to expand the aggressive operations on Gaza, the Yemeni Armed Forces announce that they will work to impose a complete aerial blockade on the Israeli enemy.”

Ansarallah has not been messing around. It has carried out its promises thus far, and now, with the American distraction out of the way for the time being, it can train its guns unhindered on Tel Aviv.

Firm in their quest to support the Palestinian resistance, the Yemenis are unlikely to end their efforts to halt Israeli crimes against the Palestinians until the Holocaust comes to a halt.

Share

Less than 1 percent of my more than 11,000 readers are paying subscribers. Consider helping this project with a paid subscription to keep it going. Paid subscriptions are, at the moment, my only source of income after I got fired for my pro-Palestine activism. This project wouldn’t be possible without your support. You can also check monthly subscription options on Ko-fi or Patreon. You can make a one-time donation here:

Buy me a coffee

Or make Bitcoin donations here: bc1qyk2hsc4ql9hg2cwv3agj8ujyhdrht5qlm6sa4r