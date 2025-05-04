Sunday was a glorious day. The Israelis, a vast majority of whom have cheered on the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the brutal crimes of their state in Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, got a little taste of their own medicine when Ansarallah scorched Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv and the surrounding areas with a heavily packed warhead that appeared to make several impacts on the ground. The multi-layered Israeli air defences, fortified with the help of the United States, failed to intercept the Ansarallah projectiles, as more than 3 million Israelis ran for cover on what would otherwise have been a typical Sunday morning of coffee and muffins — paired with cheering on the live-streamed annihilation of starved, emaciated, and defenceless Palestinians being carried out just a few kilometres from their stolen homes.

Unlike several recent Yemeni attacks on Israeli soil, the Sunday attack was captured in all its glory as the projectiles made impact inside the Israeli capital.

The loud impacts made the Zionists run helter-skelter.

One of the bomb impacts created a massive crater — the type Israelis have been creating while bombing tents in Gaza — outside the airport:

Those inside the main Israeli airport had their singing interrupted by a loud thud and blaring sirens. They were undoubtedly wishing their flight had taken off a few minutes earlier. Bombs are fun when they fall outside Israel, not so much when they land inside the genocidal colony.

The impacts caused chaos. International airlines promptly halted services to Ben Gurion Airport for several hours. Switzerland, Australia, and Germany were some of the countries that announced suspension of flights to Israel. An Air India flight about to land at Ben Gurion made a swift U-turn and returned to New Delhi.

The Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman, Yahya Saree, shared details of the Sunday operation through a short video. “In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their fighters, and in rejection of the crime of genocide being carried out by the Zionist enemy against our brothers in the Gaza Strip, the missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied Yaffa area using a hypersonic ballistic missile that successfully hit its target by the grace of Allah,” said Saree, using the original name of Tel Aviv before Zionist terrorists ethnically cleansed it of the native Palestinians in the Nakba of 1948.

Saree also listed the key successes of the operation:

The outcomes of the operation were as follows: The failure of American and Israeli interception systems to stop the missile.

The flight of more than three million Zionists into shelters.

Complete suspension of airport operations for more than an hour.

He further added that international airlines should consider the Israeli airport unsafe for navigation: “Accordingly, the Yemeni Armed Forces renew their warning to all international airlines to halt their flights to Ben Gurion Airport, as it is no longer safe for air navigation.”

Saree also revealed details of another operation on Saturday evening, when the YAF struck a military target in Ashkelon with a drone: “Earlier yesterday evening, the unmanned aerial unit also carried out a military operation targeting a vital site belonging to the Israeli enemy in the occupied Asqalan area using a drone of the Yaffa type.”

Interestingly, Saree did not reveal the type of missile that the YAF used in its Sunday attack. Typically, all of YAF’s announcements have stated the use of Zulfiqar or Palestine - 2 ballistic missiles or drones from its arsenal. However, Sunday’s operation has left many guessing about the type of missile that made such heavy impacts at several locations.

“There is a qualitative leap in military manufacturing, and Yemen is about to impose new equations,” Al-Mayadeen quoted a senior Yemeni official as saying about the Sunday retaliation. “No interception systems, regardless of their size or type, will be able to confront Yemen’s missiles,” the unnamed Yemeni official added. Israeli air defences, which are being supplemented by the much-vaunted THAAD system of the American military, certainly proved no match for Yemen’s latest projectile.

Sticking to the usual, Israel has not revealed the extent of damage that the Yemeni retaliation for the ongoing Gaza genocide has caused it. Israeli press reported six casualties, none of them serious.

One Israeli official was reported as saying that “the attack on Ben Gurion Airport has removed all restrictions from our perspective.” The statement is risible considering the criminal Israeli state has never acted under restrictions of any kind since its illegitimate founding in 1948. Its criminal behaviour has only accelerated since October 7 as it has mercilessly slaughtered children, women, and men alike in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen.

While the United States has taken upon itself to punish the Yemenis for daring to fulfil their humanitarian and legal duty to resist genocide, the Israelis slaughtered six Yemeni civilians and injured a further 87 in its unhinged attack on the Hodeidah port in July last year. Having witnessed countless beheaded Palestinian babies, bodies sliced and diced in a thousand different ways, and defenceless Palestinians reduced to ash heaps, it’s hard to fathom the “restrictions” the Israeli official was talking about. Perhaps Netanyahu himself burning Yemeni babies live on state TV is next.

The boisterous and vapid Israeli war minister Israel Katz has made a typical boisterous and vapid statement of his own: “Whoever harms us, we will strike them sevenfold.”

Such threats, however, are water off a duck’s back for Yemen, which endured an almost decade-long war from 2014 to 2022, when its Arab neighbours Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, imposed a years-long siege and relentlessly bombarded the country in alliance with the US and the UK. The assault killed thousands of civilians and pushed millions to the brink of starvation. It led to what the UN described as a “humanitarian catastrophe.” Having lived through such a brutal assault, the Yemenis have experienced first-hand the kind of warfare being waged against the Palestinians in Gaza. And they are not going to leave their Arab brothers in their fight against the genocidal Israeli state alone.

The Palestinian resistance factions expressed gratitude to the Yemenis for their remarkable intervention. Abu Obeida, the spokesman of Al-Qassam Brigades (the military wing of Hamas), sent his congratulatory messages to Yemen for the successful operation. He wrote on his Telegram channel:

Glory to Yemen, Palestine’s counterpart, as it continues to challenge the most brutal forces of oppression and refuses to submit or be defeated despite the aggression it is subjected to. It escalates its attacks on the heart of the deformed Zionist entity, outperforming the most advanced systems in the world in accurately hitting their targets. May God guide your shooting, bless your jihad, and accept your sacrifices. You are from us, and we are from you.

As Saree added in Sunday’s announcement, Yemen’s fight against Israeli criminality will continue as long as the aggression on Gaza continues: “Yemen — its people, leadership, and army — will, with Allah’s help, continue to stand firm and steadfast in the face of American aggression, never abandoning its religious, moral, and humanitarian duty toward the oppressed Palestinian people, regardless of the consequences, until the aggression on Gaza ceases and the siege is lifted.”

Late Sunday night, Yemen raised the stakes a notch higher. Taking to the stage one more time, Saree announced the plan to “impose a complete aerial blockade” against Israel. The YAF spokesman said that all Israeli airports will be targeted by Ansarallah, and just like it has warned shipping companies against doing business with Israel, it warned international airlines to cease operations with the genocidal entity:

In response to the Israeli escalation by the decision to expand the aggressive operations on Gaza, the Yemeni Armed Forces announce that they will work to impose a complete aerial blockade on the Israeli enemy through repeated targeting of airports, foremost among them Lydd Airport, which is called Ben Gurion Airport by the Israelis. They urge all international airline companies to take what is mentioned in this statement into consideration from the time of its announcement and publication, and to cancel all their flights to the airports of the criminal enemy state in order to preserve the safety of their aircraft and their clients. The dear, free, and independent Yemen will not accept the continuation of the violation that the enemy is trying to impose through targeting Arab countries such as Lebanon and Syria, and it affirms that this nation will not fear confrontation and will reject submission and humiliation.

Meanwhile, the United States resumed its barbaric pro-genocide bombing of Yemen on Sunday night, hitting Ras Issa port in Hodeidah (where it recently killed 80 civilians), the capital city of Sana’a, and Kamran Island. However, it has become increasingly clear that America is simply shooting in the dark and killing defenceless civilians in its assault on Yemen.

Ansarallah has downed over two dozen MQ-9 Reaper drones (each costs upwards of $30 million), which are sent by the Americans to gather intelligence, leaving the US in the dark about potential Yemeni military and political targets. In the absence of the coordinates of such targets, the Americans have continued killing civilians. Yemen, however, is exacting a price for America’s barbarism. They recently downed an F-18 (which costs $60 million) and have relentlessly bombarded American aircraft carriers in the Red Sea. The US has been actively concealing the casualties of its campaign in Yemen, an indication that it has much to hide and nothing to show for its losses.

Following the attack on Ben Gurion Airport, Netanyahu has been busy trying to pin the blame for the attack on Iran in yet another bid to scuttle the already faltering ongoing nuclear talks between the US and Iran. “We will always remember that they acted under the orders and with the support of their patron — Iran,” Netanyahu has said.

It remains to be seen if the US launches another illegal war for Israel. Ansarallah’s scorching Sunday, however, has certainly introduced a new equation for the Israelis.

