The United States unleashed a barbaric assault on the Ras Issa port in Hodeidah, western Yemen on Thursday night, killing 80 Yemenis, the majority of whom were port workers. Nearly 200 civilians have been injured in the relentless attack that mirrored Israeli tactics in Gaza and Lebanon. After the initial strike, American warplanes attacked the rescue workers and paramedics who came to the aid of those injured. It’s the new normal.

Videos from the site of the attack showed people charred beyond recognition, disemboweled, and dismembered. Many survivors were seen writhing in severe pain with barely any prospect of survival.

In its statement announcing the barbaric bombing, the US explicitly took responsibility for attacking civilian infrastructure that served no military purpose whatsoever. “The objective of these strikes was to degrade the economic source of power of the Houthis,” US CENTCOM declared in a tweet. In an attack that killed over six dozen Yemenis, CENTCOM egregiously claimed that the “strike was not intended to harm the people of Yemen.”

One survivor of the attack recounted the horrors inflicted by Uncle Sam over the course of the long night: “We were just sitting there near the diesel. Then, suddenly, a rocket struck... We ran for cover as the strikes came, again and again, one after the other. The whole area was ablaze. We’d come out a bit, then duck back in wherever we could find shelter — over and over. Eventually we crept out to the spot outside where we’d first taken cover. Then, they bombed that, too.”

In his weekly Thursday speech Ansarallah leader Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi said that the United States has launched over 900 attacks since it began its assault on Yemen mid-March. However, these attacks have not prevented Ansarallah from carrying out operations against ships bound for Israel as well as retaliatory attacks on American vessels in its waters.

American attacks on Yemen are meant to punish the Yemenis for resisting the ongoing Israeli holocaust in Gaza. Ansarallah began its operations against Israel in October 2023. It subsequently enacted a maritime blockade on Israel, attacking ships bound for the Zionist colony. For its humanitarian stand, the US and its vassal states have relentlessly attacked Yemen with strikes on its ports and other civilian infrastructure across various governorates, killing hundreds of ordinary Yemenis.

In a further proof of its anti-genocide stand, Yemen stopped attacking Israel when the Zionist state agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza in mid-January. However, as soon as Israel reneged on its agreement and started blockading and bombarding Gaza in March, Yemen resumed its maritime blockade and missile attacks inside Israel. To protect Israel’s right to kill Palestinians with impunity, the US began attacking Yemen last month. Last night’s attack has been the worst in terms of casualties so far.

However, it again failed to deter the Yemeni resistance.

On Friday, Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Yahya Saree announced a series of operations that targeted Israel as well as American ships. “The Yemeni Armed Forces’ missile force carried out a military operation targeting a military target in the vicinity of Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied Yaffa region, using a Zulfiqar ballistic missile,” Saree told a cheering crowd in Sana’a.

He also gave updates about attacks on American aircraft carriers USS Truman and USS Vinson (which has recently moved into Yemeni waters):

The missile force, the drone air force, and the naval forces carried out a dual military operation targeting the US aircraft carriers Truman and Vinson and their warships in the Red and Arabian Seas with a number of cruise missiles and drones. This is the first targeting of the carrier Vinson since its arrival in the Arabian Sea.

Furthermore, he announced another downing of an MQ-9 Reaper drone in Yemen’s airspace:

Our air defences also succeeded in shooting down an American MQ-9 drone while it was carrying out hostile operations in the airspace of Sana’a governorate, using a locally manufactured surface-to-air missile. This is the fifth such incident within three weeks and the twenty-first during the Battle of the Promised Victory and the Holy Jihad in support of Gaza.

Each MQ-9 Reaper drone carries an estimated $33 million price tag. The Yemeni resistance’s destruction of these drones has cost the Americans nearly $700 million. Ansarallah sabotages these death machines with relatively much cheaper locally-made surface-to-air missiles.

Significantly, these drone shootdowns have given the Yemenis many opportunities to trample under their feet the smoldering husk of sophisticated American hardware while chanting, “America is under our feet.”

As tensions escalate, Ansarallah Political Bureau member Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti has warned the “American and Israeli enemies” of surprises in the coming days. “America boasts about destroying civilian facilities and targeting civilians in Yemen, while we are proceeding with our military operations,” Al-Bukhaiti told Al Jazeera. “We will inflict heavy losses on the American and Israeli enemies. Wait for surprises in the coming days.”

Unlike the supposed democracies of the West, where actions of the political leadership bear almost no relation to the needs or desires of the population, the Yemeni leadership has full backing of its people in its righteous fight against the ongoing Israel holocaust in Gaza.

Ordinary Yemenis turned up in their millions after Friday prayers — as they have done every week for the past 18 months — to express support for Gaza and give full backing to their leaders in their actions against the Zionist regime and its Western backers.

A survivor of American attacks from Thursday night neatly summed up the Yemeni public sentiment: “God willing, we will stand firm and remain steadfast. No matter what they do or whatever actions they take, we will remain unshaken. By God’s will, we will not surrender. We will not retreat. We will not retreat. The blood of Gaza is not more precious than ours. We will remain steadfast.”

America, the genocide connoisseur that it is, has renewed attacks on Yemen, attacking several governorates on Friday night.

