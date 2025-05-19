Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Walker's avatar
Stephen Walker
10h

If the Zionists’ most “elite” secret special force is being obliterated 18 months into the war, I’m sure Operation Giddy Chickens will be a roaring success. For Al Qassam. Roasting pig. And demoralising Zionist society by releasing triumphant short documentaries.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
bernie holland's avatar
bernie holland
10h

Glory to the memory of Al Qassam - and the extinction of Zionism

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Palestine Will Be Free
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture