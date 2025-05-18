Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AnaMaria🌸's avatar
AnaMaria🌸
1h

I try and write and now share your writings with others who might want to know. Mostly I pray. As you might know the DjtRuMp Regime has created so much chaos and confusion in the USA that most of the Americans who follow what happens worldwide are nearly 100% focused on the here and now. Selfishly the atrocities being committed in Palestine are ignored, erased and forgotten. I am not able to contribute monetarily but if there are other ways I can help open the eyes and hearts of at least the American community, let us know what works best. Thank you for all your hard work. ✨

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jim Ritchie's avatar
Jim Ritchie
1h

Free Palestine

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Palestine Will Be Free
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture