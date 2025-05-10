Just as every credible resistance analyst and their mother predicted when the genocidal Israelis launched another full-scale assault on Gaza, the Zionist foot soldiers in the besieged enclave are falling like pins in a bowling alley, only more violently.

Hamas’s armed wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, on Friday night released further footage of its devastating attacks on the Israeli war criminals as part of the ongoing series of ambushes the leading Palestinian resistance faction has named the Gates of Hell.

The video, titled the Gates of Hell - Part 2, comes a mere two days after the first installment of this series was released on May 7. Even deadlier, Hamas counts at least nine Israeli terrorists being lured into a rigged building before detonating it on top of them. Plumes of smoke can be seen rising from the targeted building, and Al-Qassam, in its initial field report, said that its fighters “eliminated those remaining from the force at point-blank range with their light weapons.”

Here are the two Qassam field reports about the ambush from May 7:

As part of the Gates of Hell series of operations, Al-Qassam fighters lured a Zionist infantry force consisting of 10 soldiers and two military dogs into a pre-planted ambush rigged with several explosive devices. Once the soldiers arrived at the ambush site, the explosives were detonated, causing deaths and injuries among the enemy soldiers near the Mashrou’ Junction, east of Rafah City in the southern Gaza Strip. Our fighters monitored the arrival of helicopter evacuation, and the clashes are still ongoing at this moment.

As part of the Gates of Hell series of operations, Al-Qassam fighters targeted a Zionist force entrenched inside a house near the Mashrou’ Junction east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip with two TBG shells, inflicting deaths and injuries on them. Our fighters then advanced towards the targeted house and eliminated those remaining from the force at point-blank range with their light weapons.

The Qassam video, which corroborates the field report, starts with a flashback of the first Gates of Hell operation, in which one fighter tells the camera, “Let the Gates of Hell open wide. Let every home and alley in Rafah become a ticking bomb, that claims the lives of your elite forces.”

After showing reconnaissance footage of the targeted area in Rafah, Qassam explains the three-step ambush that follows:

The complex ambush began by targeting the ground floor of a house where a number of enemy soldiers were fortified, using anti-fortification and anti-armour shells, followed by clashes with the soldiers using appropriate weapons.

Al-Qassam fighters retreated to the entrance of the tunnel, luring enemy soldiers into an ambush prepared with multiple explosive devices.

As soon as the soldiers arrived at the ambush site, the explosive devices were detonated, causing them to fall dead or wounded.

Here is the action from Al-Qassam’s cameras:

Using the extensively damaged infrastructure to conceal themselves, the Qassam fighters observe an Israeli troop position inside a building before multiple fighters gather with their Yassin 105s and light firearms to take aim at the building and scorch the Zionists.

Qassam fighters then retreat and observe the Israeli terrorists falling into their well-laid ambush, as they go looking for the Palestinian fighters. Just as in the first Gates of Hell ambush, the Zionists first send a drone and then a sniffer dog to ensure it is safe. After the dog does multiple rounds of the compound, the Zionist foot soldiers enter, deeming it safe. Qassam counts nine Israelis entering the ambush site before detonating the explosives on top of them, potentially killing all of them or inflicting serious injuries to the survivors. The billowing smoke following the blast reflects the extent of the damage.

It is astonishing how the Israelis walked into an identical ambush within a matter of days. Just like they never got tired of hanging by the windows of abandoned Palestinian houses and getting smoked during the initial ground invasion, a similar pattern of Israeli troops walking into deadly ambushes has been on display during their latest ground assault, which is still in its very early days.

Fond of hanging by the windows and other open spaces in Gaza, here is an Israeli terrorist checking his phone just before it became the last time he ever checked his phone. Footage from November 2024.

Hampered by dropping troop morale and widespread desertions, Israelis are now sending poorly-trained genocide enthusiasts into the Gaza fire pit. And they are finding it extremely hard to cope with the training, intensity, and nous of the Palestinian resistance. Even their sniffer dogs do not seem up to scratch, regularly failing to sniff out deadly explosives.

The Palestinian fighters are using the devastated terrain to their advantage, using it to conceal their positions as they monitor the Zionists, rigging structures, and planning deadly ambushes. Israel’s wanton destruction of civilian infrastructure hasn’t made life any easier for its genocidal troops who thrive at terrorising children, women, and the elderly — but are found wanting against trained fighters, even with relatively primitive equipment. Despite over 500 spy flights over Gaza by the UK, and a nonstop supply of all the weapons the Israelis could ever need to complete their genocide from the US, the Palestinian natives continue to beat them in battle.

Back in January, when Qassam ran the Zionists’ noses into the sands of Gaza and forced them into a ceasefire, testimonies of Israeli soldiers about fighting virtual ghosts abounded. “We are fighting in an environment monitored by cameras by the militants,” one genocidal Israeli soldier told Almog Boker of Channel 12. “They have planted explosive devices in every alley and are activating them from inside the tunnels; their underground network is fully operational.”

Here’s another Israeli, telling Boker about the challenges of fighting well-trained men instead of days-old babies and their mothers: “They choose targets carefully, and monitor movement through cameras: if there is a drone, they do not activate the bombs, but if there is a military force, they activate them.”

Going by the footage of the Gates of Hell ambushes, nothing seems to have changed in the last five months. If anything, the Palestinian fighters seem to be even better prepared to repel the Zionists and their diabolical plan to convert Gaza into Jews-only settlements after driving out the natives from their land.

There have been multiple field reports of direct confrontations between the Zionists and the Qassam fighters over the last few days. Their footage is surely on the way.

Moreover, the Gates of Hell series is not done just yet.

On May 8, Al-Qassam gave another brutal update on the fate of Israeli terrorists —who have slaughtered tens of thousands of defenceless civilians over the last 19 months with almost the entirety of the Jewish Israeli population supporting their depravity — in Gaza:

As part of the Gates of Hell series of operations, Qassam fighters targeted a Zionist infantry force of 7 Zionists with a highly explosive device in the vicinity of Omar bin Abdul Aziz Mosque in the Al-Tannour neighbourhood, east of Rafah City in the southern Gaza Strip. Our fighters observed the scattered remains of a number of occupation soldiers in the area.

The Gates of Hell remain open to the Zionists.

