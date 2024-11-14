Hezbollah swung hard on Wednesday.

The Lebanese resistance killed six Israeli soldiers (the actual number is likely higher) of the elite Golani Brigade in a detailed ambush that lasted three hours in southern Lebanon. Later in the day, Hezbollah directly targeted the Israeli army headquarters (which houses Defence Ministry, General Staff, War Room, and Air Force Command and Control Center — the entire fount of terror in the Middle East, if you will) in Tel Aviv twice — once with “advanced, qualitative drones” and the second time with precision-guided missiles. Hezbollah also attacked the Glilot base, which houses Israel’s military intelligence Unit 8200 with a missile barrage in the evening to close out an eventful day.

The ambush

Resistance News Network published the details of the ambush:

The deadly ambush targeted the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade in the southwestern sector of Lebanon. At 10:00 AM, Zionist forces entered a building where Hezbollah soldiers were waiting. As soon as they entered, four Hezbollah fighters reportedly emerged from a nearby tunnel and opened fire. At the same time, the resistance fighters were supported by anti-tank shells from all sides. They continued targeting them for 3 hours until 1:00 PM, where 6 soldiers (including a captain) were killed and one was seriously wounded. The dead and wounded were evacuated under Hezbollah fire. The IOF estimated that Hezbollah anticipated the arrival of the Zionist force and set up several ambush points. The clash took place 8km from the Lebanese border, in an area where the IOF is “expanding operations” as of yesterday [Tuesday].

The latest wipeout of the Israeli troops comes a mere two days after Herzi Halevi, the chief of the Israeli army, expanded its failing ground operation in southern Lebanon.

In the wake of the Israeli expansion, the Hezbollah operations room in a battle summary announced that its fighters will be waiting for the invaders, “The decision made by the leadership of the Israeli enemy’s army to move to the second phase of the ground maneuver in southern Lebanon will only result in failure, and its inevitable outcome will be more losses and failures. Our fighters are waiting.”

And they sure were.

Naming the six fatalities, the Times of Israel said that “it was one of the heaviest single-day losses in the operation that began in late September against Hezbollah.”

On the very first day of the attempted Israeli incursion of southern Lebanon, Hezbollah had killed over a dozen IDF personnel and have since gone on to inflict severe damage as the invaders have failed to secure even one village in the Lebanese territory. They have caused extensive damage to civilian infrastructure, however, with airstrikes and detonating rigged civilian homes.

When it comes to actual combat, however, the Israeli losses have been mounting. In a video published by Hezbollah, the Lebanese resistance counted over 100 fatalities and 1,000 plus injuries in the Israeli ranks. Hezbollah also gave a count of the material losses it has inflicted on the Jewish supremacist enemy on its border.

Attacks on the Terror HQ

Along with close combat in the border areas, Hezbollah’s drone attacks and missile barrages have continued apace.

The Lebanese resistance made a series of announcements throughout the day as it attacked various parts of northern occupied Palestine, troop gatherings on its borders, and deep inside occupied Palestine, most notably the headquarters of the Israeli military.

Here are some of the announcements of Hezbollah’s attacks on Tel Aviv and adjoining areas:

At 03:30 pm on Wednesday, 13-11-2024, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched for the first time, an aerial attack with a squadron of qualitative attack drones, on the HaKirya base [the headquarters of the Israeli Ministry of War and General Staff, the War Management Room, and the Air Force’s Military Control and Oversight Authority] in the city of Tel Aviv, and hit its targets accurately.

At 5:45 pm on Wednesday, 13-11-2024, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Glilot base [headquarters of Military Intelligence Unit 8200] in the suburbs of Tel Aviv, 110 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, with a barrage of qualitative missiles.

At 06:15 pm on Wednesday, 13-11-2024, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, for the second time, the HaKirya base, 120 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, in the city of Tel Aviv, with Qader-2 ballistic missiles, and hit their targets accurately.

Later in the evening, Hezbollah also attacked a weapons manufacturing factory on the outskirts of Tel Aviv and reported accurate hits:

At 06:25 pm on Wednesday, 13-11-2024, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, for the first time, the IWI Military Weapons Industries Company, 110 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, in Ramat Hasharon on the outskirts of the city of Tel Aviv, with a barrage of qualitative missiles, and hit their targets accurately.

The Lebanese resistance has been steadily introducing missiles with greater capabilities in its attacks on the only genocidal state in the Middle East.

Hezbollah’s Tuesday attacks on the Tel Nof Air Base (video below), located southeast of Tel Aviv, were accomplished by Fadi-6 missiles, which it used for the first time. Fadi-6 carries 140 kilograms of warhead and has a range of 225 kilometres.

The Qader-2 missile — with which Hezbollah attacked the Israeli terror HQ for the second time on Wednesday — was introduced into service last month. It has a warhead weight of 405 kg and a range of 250 km.

Israeli hasbara was in full gear, denying any damage from the Hezbollah fire. “There is currently no indication that any drones reached central Israel or came near army headquarters,” The Times of Israel reported.

However, it has been well established and as I have been reporting since the beginning of this genocide, that resistance is always correct in its tallies and assessments while the Israelis are the exact opposite. The fact that a Hezbollah drone hit the bedroom window of Netanyahu, something that the Israeli press acknowledged only days later, is further proof that Hezbollah most likely hit the military bases it targeted.

Some in the Israeli media are seething at the losses they are taking. About the gradual percolation of news of the soldiers Hezbollah smoked yesterday, veteran defence analyst Yoav Limor writes in the Adelson-funded Israel Hayom, “And again, the punch in the stomach. First of all, the news that there is an event in southern Lebanon. And then there are dead people in it. Then the death toll. And finally the knowledge that it is Golani. Golani again. The brigade that paid an unimaginable price of 108 dead since October 7.” He goes on to write that the Israelis are running out of soldiers to fight their genocidal wars: “The price is high, and the ranks are dwindling.”

Limor acknowledges that the high of killing Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, the top leadership of the Lebanese resistance, and the pager terrorism, has since faded away and now the Israelis are forced to confront a bloody reality, “And above all for the understanding that as this campaign fades away, Israel’s achievements are eroded. That the climax of the elimination of Nasrallah and the beepers and the killing of the political and military leadership of Hezbollah and the destruction of most of its rocket array and weapons manufacturing plants — all of these are behind us. And what we have now is a bloody reality, in which we do indeed kill more and intercept more, but there is no comfort in that.”

Limor seemingly begs for a ceasefire, “The conclusion is that an agreement must be reached as soon as possible.”

However, no such thing is on the horizon as the Israeli leadership continues to make remarks completely divorced from the reality on the ground.

Newly-appointed Israeli war minister Israel Katz (who earlier held the foreign affairs portfolio) made a typically vacuous and vapid remark on Tuesday, when he tweeted: “There will be no ceasefire in Lebanon and there will be no truce. We will continue to hit Hezbollah with full force until the goals of the war are achieved. Israel will not agree to any arrangement that does not guarantee Israel’s right to enforce and prevent terrorism on its own, and to meet the goals of the war in Lebanon, disarming Hezbollah and withdrawing them across the Litani River and returning the residents of the north safely to their homes.”

With Biden, who will soon fade into oblivion, taking his place among history’s greatest butchers with the stain of the blood of a quarter million Palestinians, the last act of a blood-soaked, decades-long career devoted almost exclusively to killing people all across the planet, still refusing to halt the carnage in the Middle East, and an equally thuggish Trump waiting his turn to inflict more misery on the world, the Israelis — as they have done since October 7, 2023 — have complete impunity to act as they please.

An Israeli air strike targets a building in Choueifat, Beirut’s southern suburb, just before a civilian aircraft takes off from the Beirut airport.

And they are making full use of that impunity, as they have become increasingly unhinged in their savagery — facilitated further by the supposedly civilised European powers — across the many axes they are involved in throughout the Middle East.

Meanwhile, just like it has been talked about for months, Hezbollah is gradually increasing its firepower and exacting a steep cost from the Jewish supremacists for their butchery.

As Hezbollah and Hamas continue to bleed the Israelis and the Lebanese resistance pushes more Jewish squatters out of their stolen Palestinian homes with their rocket barrages and drone strikes, the prospects of “returning the residents of the north safely to their homes” look increasingly bleak.

