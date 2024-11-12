The resistance in Gaza, especially in Jabalia in the northern part of the strip, has continued at a scorching pace despite a brutal Israeli siege that has completely cut off all aid into northern Gaza for well over a month. The last few days have seen Hamas report a string of Israeli casualties through booby-trapped buildings and smoking Zionist tanks with Made in Gaza shoulder-fired weapons. Just this afternoon Al-Qassam Brigades — the military wing of Hamas — released a statement announcing the targeting of ten Zionist soldiers on Monday:

Al-Qassam fighters were able to blow up a house with a highly explosive device as soon as 10 Zionist soldiers entered it, resulting in deaths and injuries among them on Monday afternoon in the Ard Suleiman area in the Qasasib neighborhood of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

It was just the first announcement from the leading Palestinian resistance faction on a busy day and soon followed with three more announcements about the targeting of the genocidal Jewish supremacists, although for these operations Al-Qassam didn’t give a count of the number of Zionists they sent to hell.

Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist Merkava tank with a guerilla action device and a D9 military bulldozer with a tandem shell around Al-Yassin Mosque in the Tel Al-Zaatar neighborhood, north of the Gaza Strip.

In a complex operation, Al-Qassam fighters managed to snipe a Zionist soldier and target a infantry patrol with two anti-personnel grenades, resulting in deaths and injuries among its members in the city of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Qassam fighters managed to target a Zionist force that had taken refuge inside a house with an anti-personnel shell in Al-Qasasib neighborhood in Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

About an hour after the three quick announcements, Al-Qassam released another communique. This time they put a number to the Zionists they targeted in a booby-trapped house. By the Qassam count, they managed to get seven Zionists:

Our fighters were able to target a Zionist force of 7 soldiers inside a house with a TBG anti-fortification shell and eliminate them from point-blank distance with machine guns and hand grenades near the “Determined Ones” Mosque in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip.

Minutes later, Qassam made two more pronouncements. In the first, they revealed the targeting of a Zionist tank and killing its crew while the second reported the targeting of a bulldozer.

Qassam fighters were able to target a Zionist Merkava tank with a Yassin 105 shell, then boarded it, killed its crew, and seized a machine gun from it near the Al-Fakhoura school, west of Jabalia camp, northern Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam Brigades targets a Zionist D9 bulldozer with a Yassin 105 shell near Shadia Abu Ghazaleh school west of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Qassam fighters weren’t done yet. In another communique released later in the evening, the Hamas’s armed wing announced the targeting of an Israeli troop gathering inside a house with anti-personnel shell:

Al-Qassam fighters targeted a zionist force stationed in a house with an anti-personnel shell, killing and wounding them northwest of Gaza City.

On a busy day marked with many a dead Zionist terrorist (please excuse the redundancy) and textual updates, Al Qassam finally released a video of some of the action, showing its brave fighters targeting Zionist vehicles of terror. At the start of the video, three fighters tell the camera that one of them is a 60-year-old elder, “who refused to live in humiliation and disgrace” and decided to take up arms against the genocidal enemy. Before the three fighters walk through destroyed homes and rat-holed walls to reach their target, they deliver a message of hope and optimism, “And we will defeat this enemy which targets women and children and commits massacres day after day. With the help and strength of Allah, we will show you the hell of Jabalia camp, by the will of Allah.”

Qassam released two more videos. The first video showed their fighters shelling the so-called Netzarim Axis (a 56 square kilometre Zionist outpost in the middle of Gaza that bisects north and south of the strip) with 107 mm rockets in coordination with the fighters of Martyr Omar al-Qasim Forces (the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine). The second video showed a Zionist quadcopter drone seized during an intelligence mission in the middle of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Of course, other Palestinian resistance factions, such as the Saraya Al-Quds (the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad) and Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades (the armed wing of Fatah) also made multiple announcements of their operations throughout the day, revealing the robust shape the armed resistance continues to maintain in Gaza despite the inhuman blockade that the Zionists have imposed in their bid to empty northern Gaza of its inhabitants so they could proceed with annexing the area to build Jewish-only settlements.

But thus far the Zionist plans aren’t going as planned.

These Qassam announcements are latest in a series of heightened activity. On Sunday, the leading Palestinian armed faction revealed that it had killed 15 Zionists from “zero distance” — resistance-speak for close combat:

Al-Qassam fighters managed to target a Zionist infantry force of 15 soldiers with an anti-personnel RPG shell and eliminate them from zero distance with light weapons and hand grenades west of the Al-Shimaa area north of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

Notice how Qassam says “eliminate,” signifying that all 15 were killed. Typically, the resistance says the Zionists were left “dead and injured” when it is not sure of the exact number of fatalities. So this communique indicates that the fighters were certain about the number of deaths in the Zionist ranks.

In a late Monday announcement, Hamas said that it had killed 20 Zionist terrorists over the last two days:

The continued confrontation of the Palestinian resistance factions, led by the Al-Qassam Brigades, against the occupation forces on all axes of fighting in the Gaza Strip, the latest of which was today’s qualitative operation that killed at least five occupation soldiers in the northern Gaza Strip, and fifteen soldiers yesterday [Sunday], confirms once again the failure of the criminal Zionist entity to suppress and eradicate the Palestinian resistance, which continues to direct qualitative strikes against its terrorist soldiers. Our valiant resistance is waging a war of attrition with the criminal enemy, inflicting daily losses on its soldiers and vehicles, and all of Netanyahu’s bets and dreams of achieving any of his goals are failing. The occupation’s continuation of its crimes and aggression against the Gaza Strip will be met with more resistance and painful strikes, which will not stop until the aggression against our Palestinian people ends, and its complete withdrawal from the strip.

The Zionists, as usual, have been slow to acknowledge the deaths of their depraved terrorists. They announced the death of a high-ranking terrorist on Monday from that day’s operations by Qassam. It took the Zionists one full day to acknowledge that four more of its genocidal soldiers were sent to hell on the Gaza minefield, further proof that Hamas keeps an accurate count of the terrorists it kills.

Four Israeli terrorists killed by Hamas in Gaza on Monday.

The fighting capacity of the Palestinian resistance defies belief, especially in light of the punishing siege on northern Gaza, where a vast majority of the battles are currently concentrated and where the resistance is inflicting significant casualties on the genocidal Israelis.

After scoring an own goal by releasing the footage of the late Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar during his last heroic battle with the Zionist troops, the Israelis made another incriminating announcement last week. They said that Sinwar’s autopsy revealed that he hadn’t eaten for three days before being killed in action. This revelation highlighted that even the top officials of Hamas endure the same hardship as the ordinary Palestinians in Gaza. It makes the spate of resistance actions in Gaza through the ongoing siege especially remarkable.

As is their wont, the Zionists took out their frustrations of military defeat on the battlefield with wanton slaughter of innocents, especially women and children. Sixty three Palestinians were martyred on Tuesday, most of them in Gaza City and northern Gaza. The Israelis have been killing nearly hundred defenceless civilians every day for the past several months.

In a ghastly attack in Rafah, southern Gaza, on Tuesday the Zionists slaughtered seven civilians, with their bodies twisted in unnatural shapes due to the impact of the US-supplied bombs. Joe Biden, one of the most depraved US presidents, is still refusing to halt the supply of arms to the genocidal state.

Victims of the Zionist terror attack in Rafah on Tuesday.

Hezbollah scorches Israel

Meanwhile in Lebanon, Hezbollah has been escalating its operations by deploying heavier missiles and striking ever deeper into the Zionist entity with each passing day. Remarkably, the Lebanese resistance is firing its missiles and rockets from southern Lebanon, where the Zionist troops are supposed to have a foothold by now after their ground invasion began in early October. However, other than detonating entire neighbourhoods and destroying of civilian homes (the Zionists have destroyed 37 towns, over 40,000 houses in Lebanon so far), the Israeli terrorists haven’t managed to achieve anything, as evidenced by the relentless attacks by Hezbollah.

On Tuesday, Hezbollah attacked two military bases deep inside Israel for the first time after 14 months of fighting.

At 01:15 PM, Tuesday, 12-11-2024, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, for the first time targeted the “HaHotrim” base (a major Israeli air force base containing equipment and transport formations, as well as an engine factory) located 40 km from the Lebanon-Palestine border, south of the occupied city of Haifa with a qualitative rocket barrage.

The Islamic Resistance, at 09:00 am, Tuesday 11-12-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones, for the first time, on the “Yokneam Illit” factory (a factory for military technology production) 50 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, southeast of the occupied city of Haifa, and hit its targets accurately.

It also announced hitting a target south of Tel Aviv:

At 04:45 pm, Tuesday, 12-11-2024, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the “Tel Nof” air base, south of Tel Aviv with a barrage of qualitative missiles.

These attacks are a clear indication that Hezbollah has recovered from the successive body blows it suffered with the assassination of its former chief Hassan Nasrallah and nearly all of its top leadership. The new Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem in his last address apprised that all of the leadership positions have been filled and there are no more vacant posts.

The actions of Hezbollah on the ground attest to Qassem’s pronouncement.

Hezbollah scorched Haifa on Monday.

On Monday, Hezbollah firepower had set Haifa alight. The relentless rocket attacks scorched various parts of Haifa and prompted the Zionist media to term the event “Madness in Haifa Bay.”

Two videos shot by Zionist soldiers give a good view of the relentless barrage of the Hezbollah rockets.

In the first video, soldiers watch in astonishment as a barrage of Hezbollah rockets make their way into occupied northern Palestine. One of them says, “Wow! We cleared this area; how is this happening?” The other soldier says: “How did we clear it?” “We cleared it. Don’t you know how we cleared it?” They continue cursing the situation.

Turns out clearing areas by bombing civilian homes when it is well known that the Lebanese resistance’s capabilities are hidden deep inside the mountainous terrain of southern Lebanon isn’t exactly a strategy that pushes Hezbollah back. The Zionists don’t appear to have learnt any lessons from their defeat to the Lebanese resistance in the 2006 ground invasion.

In the second video, as they watch the non-stop rocket barrage, one Zionist terrorist could be heard saying in astonishment: “Oh my god. What the f*ck?”

According to a Telegram update from the Lebanese outlet The Cradle, Hezbollah Operations Room has reported that the Lebanese resistance has killed over 100 Zionist soldiers and wounded over 1,000 since the start of the Israeli ground operation. Despite these losses and no significant military achievements, the genocidal entity is still talking about escalating operations further on the ground in southern Lebanon.

Instead of returning the Israeli squatters in northern Palestine to their stolen homes — the ostensible reason for Israel’s ground invasion in Lebanon — more Zionists are fleeing from the north.

“The city of Haifa has received an unprecedented economic blow. Everything has come to a standstill, the streets are empty, and the shops are closed,” Yona Yahav, the Mayor or Haifa, said on Tuesday. “The moment Haifa is economically undermined, this will affect all of Israel. Israel will only be strong if the north is strong.”

Instead of the Israelis, who previously lived on the immediate border with Lebanon, returning to their homes, the squatters in Haifa have now started fleeing to Tel Aviv.

A Hezbollah poster says, “Every missile that reaches Tel Aviv forces 2 million settlers to flee to the shelters.”

Yemeni resistance escalates strikes

But Tel Aviv isn’t safe either.

Ansarallah of Yemen have been attacking Tel Aviv like it’s nobody’s business. And every time a Yemeni missile makes its way toward Tel Aviv, over 2 million Jewish Israelis run for the bomb shelters or take refuge by lying on the side of the road in scenes that then get widely circulated to much mirth on social media.

The Yemeni Armed Forces in a statement on Monday announced the targeting of Tel Aviv with a recently-developed hypersonic ballistic missile which the Yemenis have named Palestine-2.

In support of the oppressed peoples of Palestine and Lebanon, and in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese resistances, and as part of the fifth stage of escalation, the missile unit within the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation targeting the “Nahal Sorek” military base southeast of Yaffa [Tel Aviv] in occupied Palestine. By the grace of Allah, the strike was accurate, resulting in a fire breaking out in the vicinity of the targeted location. The operation was conducted using a hypersonic Palestine-2 ballistic missile which hit its target, by the Grace of Allah. In response to the Zionist enemy’s crimes in Gaza and Lebanon, the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue their military operations, which will not cease until the aggression stops, the siege on Gaza is lifted, and the aggression against Lebanon ends.

Since Yemen is being directly attacked by the United States and its loyal attack dog, the United Kingdom, Ansarallah have been attacking American and Zionist interests in the waters around them. On Tuesday, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced two such attacks on American warships in the Arabian Sea and the Red Sea.

By the grace of Allah, the Yemeni Armed Forces, through the Missile Force and Drone Air Force, executed two precise military operations. The first operation targeted the American aircraft carrier Abraham stationed in the Arabian Sea with a series of cruise missiles and drones, aimed at countering a planned hostile operation by the American enemy against our country. The operation successfully achieved its objectives, thwarting the planned American aerial attack on our country. The second operation targeted two American destroyers in the Red Sea, utilizing ballistic missiles and drones. This operation also met its objectives with Allah's blessing. Both operations extended over a period of eight hours.

The pace and quality of the Yemeni resistance has been consistently increasing. Every other day they announce the targeting of Zionist-linked or American and British ships that venture into their waters in a bid to lay a siege on Israel for its genocide in Gaza.

The attacks from the various factions in the Iraqi resistance have also increased — from a couple every few days to about half a dozen every day — as they exact a steep cost from the Israelis for their genocide of the innocent Palestinians whose lands they have occupied for over 76 years and are now conducting a genocide in broad daylight.

As the multi-pronged and geographically-distributed resistance grows from strength to strength despite setbacks, many cracks have started appearing in the Zionist ranks, the most significant of which is the desertion of its reserve soldiers due to the demands placed by the need to report for duty for over 300 days at a stretch. Moreover, their slog hasn’t resulted in any tangible gains as the resistance continues its relentless pace, even in Jabalia, which the Zionists have invaded multiple times through the course of this genocide and announced “mission accomplished” every time only to go back again to combat the resistance forces. Worse, they have laid siege on Jabalia for over 40 days but have still not been able to quell the fighting capabilities of the resistance.

These developments don’t bode well for a peaceful future, if there’s a future at all, for the genocidal state which never had any legitimacy to begin with and its continued existence is increasingly appearing to be threat to world peace. It must go. Luckily for us, the resistance is doing its best to ensure that is the case.

