Apparently, proceedings for a ceasefire in Gaza are once again underway, with Trump stating that an end to the ongoing Israeli barbarism in the besieged enclave could happen “within a week.” We have seen this script multiple times in the past, only for it to fall apart. Two agreed-upon ceasefires have also collapsed, the latest in March this year, when the Israelis, as is their wont, reneged after the first phase of the three-phase deal and resumed their relentless savagery upon the helpless inhabitants of Gaza.

As the Israeli-American treachery over the negotiating table continues, Gaza’s resistance is the only thing standing between the stated Israeli plan of ethnic cleansing of the enclave. More than 21 months into their genocide, and despite reducing all of the coveted Mediterranean-facing territory to rubble, the Israelis are still no closer to actualising their grotesque plan. All thanks to the indigenous Palestinian resistance.

The defenders of Gaza were once again at their devastating best today when they inflicted two “difficult security incidents” on the genocidal Israeli troops. According to reports in the Israeli press, a soldier from the occupation forces was hit by an anti-personnel shell and was reportedly killed when his unit was preparing to demolish a house in Khan Yunis. Rescue operations continued for hours, and helicopters were spotted at the incident site. The self-proclaimed only democracy in the Middle East promptly imposed blanket censorship, preventing the Zionist press from publishing any details of the incident.

That was in the south of the Gaza Strip. In the north, the resistance killed one Israeli through an explosive device. “Sergeant Yisrael Natan Rosenfeld was killed this morning in Jabalia, northern Gaza, shortly after 11:00 AM, when an explosive device targeted a combat engineering unit just moments before they entered a building,” The Cradle reported via Israeli Army Radio.

The resistance, however, has consistently published incontrovertible video evidence of its deadly exploits against the genocidal troops in the Gaza Strip. Two recent videos have burnished their reputation for sniping even further.

On June 24, Al‑Qassam Brigades, the military arm of Hamas, published a composite video of four operations from the ongoing Stones of David series. The first two show sniping operations in Abasan Al‑Kabira, east of Khan Yunis.

The first operation took place on June 18. Before the operation, an Al‑Quds (the military arm of Palestinian Islamic Jihad) fighter hands a bullet to a Qassam fighter, telling him: “Go ahead, lion.”

Before heading to successfully execute his mission, the Qassam fighter tells the Quds fighter, “This bullet, by God’s permission, will be one of God’s soldiers — a stone from the Stones of David. We will strike with it the soldiers of Goliath. And you did not throw when you threw, but it was Allah who threw.”

That last line is a reference to a verse from the Qur’an, and has been heard nearly every time a Palestinian fighter has sniped or launched a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG).

The sterling shot resulted in the killing of a staff sergeant in the occupation forces’ Engineering Unit.

The second sniping operation, on June 11, shows an infantry unit of genocidal Israelis loitering on a balcony and throwing objects from a displaced or martyred Palestinian’s house being targeted by a fighter, who also recites the same Qur’anic verse before taking his shot. The video cuts to the sighting of rescue helicopters.

The third operation is the Palestinian resistance’s trademark hand delivered explosive operation. A Qassam fighter plants an explosive on a Zionist troop carrier which explodes and the vehicle catches on fire. The resistance reported several killed and wounded in the operation.

The fourth shows a building sheltering 11 Zionist soldiers being targeted with a TBG shell and individual grenades. The resistance reports that “the operation resulted in enemy casualties, both killed and wounded.”

Here is the video with all four operations:

A day after Al‑Qassam’s video, on June 25, Al‑Quds published its own documentation of a clean hit in a sniper operation, in which one of its fighters landed a devastating blow on a Zionist soldier concealed behind a sand berm.

The Quds fighter, from the Hattin Battalion Sniper Unit of the Gaza Brigade, says his prayer — “And you did not throw when you threw but it was Allah who threw. We ask Allah for steadfastness and empowerment. O Lord, guide our aim” — before landing a successful shot.

The slain Zionist’s colleagues are then seen dragging him away:

The resistance in Gaza has published copious field reports and videos of its deadly operations against the genocidal Israeli troops. Despite enduring hardships — just like their civilian compatriots in Gaza — the fighters have continued to make the Israelis pay dearly for their egregious crimes.

In an interview with the Hebrew outlet Mako, when a journalist put the Zionist death toll at 20 this month to war minister Israel Katz — rather than the official figure of nine — he did not contest it. The journalist asked, “What is the goal of this war on Gaza? When will you say ‘enough is enough?’ Just this month, 20 of our soldiers were killed there... So what are we doing now that’s different from what we’ve done in the past?” Katz didn’t dispute the figure before resorting to bromides.

Watch: Stunning Hamas footage shows troop carrier blast that burned 7 Israelis alive

What the resistance has achieved so far is a miraculous feat. It has taken on not just the Israelis but the might of the entire genocidal West and their Arab stooges and has kept landing deadly blows at them for 21 successive months without skipping a beat. While the Israelis usurped vast swathes of lands from the Arabs in the 1967 war — Sinai and Gaza from Egypt, West Bank and East Jerusalem from Jordan, and the Golan Height from Syria, totalling in excess of 88,000 square kilometres — in just six days, they have struggled to gain any kind of control over the mere 365 square kilometres of territory in Gaza in nearly two years of relentless onslaught.

Palestinian fighters in Gaza are performing miracles rarely seen in history. While the world looks away, they stand as humanity’s first line of defence — facing forces intent on erasing every trace of what makes us human. But their fight is far from over. They aren’t done just yet.

