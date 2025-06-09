It has been raining “security incidents” in Gaza, with the Palestinian resistance sending several genocidal Israelis back to their stolen homes in body bags.

Khan Yunis, the home of the martyred legend Yahya Sinwar, has been the site of the vast majority of these ambushes, the most deadly of which took place on Friday, June 6, east of Khan Yunis. In a devastating blow to the Israelis, the resistance blew up a rigged building in which around a dozen Israeli terrorists were holed up. Four of them were pronounced dead by the next day, while others are reported to be injured to varied degrees.

According to the initial investigation into the killing of the four soldiers from the elite Yahalom Unit in Khan Yunis, this is how the deadly ambush unfolded:

The soldiers entered west of Bani Suheila in eastern Khan Yunis last night. At 6:10 am, an explosive was detonated on an infantry unit that entered a building, resulting in its collapse. The occupation forces began bombing the surrounding area while recovering the bodies. The recovery process took over six hours under constant attacks from the resistance. As has been a consistent theme throughout the course of the ongoing genocide, neither drones, military dogs, nor specialised equipment were able to detect the explosives before the infantry entered the building.

Later on Friday, another deadly ambush took place in Jabalia in northern Gaza. The details of that ambush have not yet been revealed.

Netanyahu, called it “a sad and difficult day.”

Later, the Zionist media released the names and pictures of the four dead terrorists, who will no longer be terrorising the defenceless children of Gaza.

The terrorists killed in the Khan Yunis ambush.

While the first two fatalities were confirmed on the day of the ambush, the other two were announced a day later.

The mother of Tom Rotstein (extreme right in the photo above), whose death was announced on Saturday, made a stunning revelation, which may explain the delay in the announcement of his fatality. “My son and his entire crew were evaporated by the force of the explosion,” she is reported to have said. “His body was never found. He was identified by DNA testing."

This would signal the resistance using devastating unexploded Israeli ordnance against their own personnel, in what they call “return to sender” operations. The Palestinians have consistently witnessed the bodies of their compatriots evaporate into nothingness under the impact of brutal bombs being deployed by the occupation forces. One of these unexploded ordnances was probably made use of in the Khan Yunis ambush to deadly effect.

The resistance is yet to reveal any details of the operation.

Late Friday night, Abu Obeida, the spokesman of Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas’s armed wing), issued two updates alluding to the two ambushes earlier that day. He reiterated the resistance’s consistent message that the Israeli public must forced their leadership to stop the war or prepare to receive more of their compatriots in body bags.

Our fighters, the heirs of the prophets, continue to hurl the Stones of David at Gideon’s Chariots, striking down the arrogance of the occupation until it is vanquished. With their heroism, they inscribe the triumph of the faithful and oppressed over the arrogant and tyrannical. The losses inflicted upon the occupation today in Khan Yunis and Jabalia are but a continuation of a series of precision operations — a model of what awaits the occupying forces wherever they set foot. The enemy public has only two choices: force their leadership to end this genocidal war or prepare to receive more of their sons in coffins.

Al-Qassam Brigades did reveal the latest iteration of its Stones of David series on Sunday night. Stones of David is Al-Qassam’s answer to Gideon’s Chariots, Israeli name for the latest round of ongoing barbarism in Gaza.

The short 55-second clip is one of those instant justice operations, where a resistance fighter’s weapon catches an Israeli in the middle of his barbarism in Gaza. In this particular instance, a D9 bulldozer was merrily ravishing civilian infrastructure and uprooting trees near the Yarmouk site in Al-Manara neighbourhood, south of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza Strip before it was blown up in a Yassin 105 strike. This operation took place on June 7.

On Sunday (June 8), Al-Quds Brigades of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad released footage of one of its operations in the Tal al-Zaatar area east of Jabalia camp in the north of the Strip. The footage shows the fighters of Al-Quds preparing and laying “reverse-engineered explosive devices” inside a building before detonating it on top of four Zionist terrorists.

The action closely matches an Al-Quds field report from Saturday about an operation a day earlier:

We trapped a Zionist force that had fortified itself inside a house in a tight ambush, during which we detonated reverse-engineered explosive devices and shells yesterday, Friday, in the Tal al-Zaatar area east of Jabalia camp.

On Sunday evening, the Israeli media was talking about another “security incident” in the Shuja’iyya neighbourhood in northern Gaza with Israeli evacuation helicopters spotted removing the dead and wounded from the scene.

Later, the Zionist press reported a sniping incident resulting in a serious injury to an occupation terrorist.

Dead or alive?

All in all, eight Israelis have been reported killed within the past week in Gaza, which makes it “the deadliest seven-day period for Israel's troops since the start of 2025,” according to a report in Haaretz.

It counts the total number of dead Israelis at 20 since the start of barbaric bombings by the Jewish state, after it collapsed the ceasefire in early March, and goes on to ask: “What purpose is the war currently serving? What are these young men dying for?”

The answer to these questions is quite simple (and surely the propagandists at Haaretz know it): the Israeli leadership wants to either kill all the Palestinians in Gaza or forcefully remove them from their land to make way for Jews-only settlements. And by the evidence of the last 20 months, it is willing to go to any lengths to achieve its goal. It has already incinerated the existing fiction of international law and international community, and its leadership has boasted how no one is intervening to stop its wanton destruction of defenceless civilians, more than half of whom are children.

However, the Palestinian resistance is making it extremely difficult for the Jewish state to fulfil its destructive dreams. It has continued its dogged fight in the defence of its people and land — and, 20 months on, it continues to exact a huge toll on the Israelis for their barbarism.

With the resistance retaining most of its capabilities despite enduring a brutal genocidal war, the pace of difficult “security incidents” is only set to intensify in the coming days.

