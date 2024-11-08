I stopped watching football some years ago and grew completely apathetic to it and to the fortunes of the team I used to support. But living in a Muslim country totally in the grip of football fever at the time of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, I couldn’t help but watch the Moroccan national team’s matches. The Moroccans surprised everyone with their performance, going all the way to the semi-finals (only the second African team to do so), and coming within a touching distance of a spot in the final. Watching with a friend in a café, I remember screaming at the TV, egging the Moroccan striker to shoot every time he got within sight of the French goal during their semi-final match. But he wasn’t up to it, and it wasn’t to be for the Moroccans, who created history nonetheless with a stunning run at the top football tournament.

More than football, however, the reason the Moroccan team was so revered in the Arab and Muslim world was their open advocacy for Palestine. Their fans would drape themselves in Palestinian colours, unfurl huge Palestine flags, and their players would be seen dancing and celebrating with the Palestinian flag more than with their own flag. The uninitiated could easily mistake the Moroccan national team for the Palestinian side, such was the solidarity of the Moroccans with their occupied brethren.

The Moroccan national team relegated their own flag in favour of the Palestinian colours throughout the 2022 World Cup.

Such footage wouldn’t give the impression that Morocco is one of the friendliest Arab countries to the Israelis and it is one of the four to have signed on to the so-called Abraham Accords. It was only further proof that their monarchy, as so often is the case in the Sunni world, doesn’t represent anything but its own interests, even if it comes at the expense and aspirations of its own people.

Unlike the Moroccan government, the Dutchmen of Moroccan origin were at the defence of the Palestinians again last night in Amsterdam when they beat up the racist Israelis who couldn’t help but chant the racist, anti-Arab songs which are a staple in occupied Palestine. Now emboldened even more, as they carry out a live-streamed genocide with barely a slap on the wrist from the so-called international institutions, the Israelis added references to their depraved, inhuman, genocidal acts in Gaza in their new chants.

This vile Zionist was watching football after wreaking havoc in Gaza.

As their so-called Maccabi Tel Aviv club took on Ajax Amsterdam in a Europa League game, the travelling Israelis (some of them soldiers in the Israeli occupation forces) terrorisesd Amsterdammers, beat up a taxi driver, tore down Palestinian flags hanging in front of various Dutch establishments and homes, booed during a minute-long silence to commemorate the victims of the flood in Valencia (yeah, not the victims of Jewish savagery in Gaza), and chanted, “Let the IDF win to f*ck the Arabs” and “Why is school out in Gaza? There are no children left there.” The Moroccans gave them back as good as they got on the night of the game with numerous footage of physical assault in which they can be heard demanding the vile Israelis to say, “Free Palestine.” When one of them complied, the Moroccan proceeded to tell the Israeli what it was all for: “This is for the children, for the children.” He then asked rhetorically, “You want to kill kids?”

An Amsterdam city council member revealed the sequence of events. “They [the Israelis] began attacking houses of people in Amsterdam with Palestinian flags, so that’s actually where the violence started,” Councilman Jazie Veldhuyzen told Al Jazeera. “As a reaction, Amsterdammers mobilised themselves and countered the attacks that started on Wednesday by the Maccabi hooligans.”

However, the Israelis, who appear to inhabit a planet different from the rest of us — one in which they are perpetual and only victims — have their own version of events.

The Zionist rags have been screaming “antisemitic pogrom” and the Zionist leadership has been busy arranging “rescue” missions to fly their genocidal citizens back home, where they can go about their genocidal business away from the limelight and where they have the liberty to call in airstrikes when they get beaten up by men their size. Since no such luxuries were available in Amsterdam and the Zionists had to fend for themselves for once without the aid of their Western-supplied munitions, they went home with nasty bruises and broken ribs.

The Israelis, their brethren across the Western world, and the Zionist-controlled media has tried to turn the events from Friday night 180 degrees and give it the tired old spins of antisemitism and the supposedly precarious Jewish existence, but other than the bubble which these narrative spinners inhabit, no one is buying their tropes any more, for the world has seen the depravities of the Israelis for over a year in Gaza and Lebanon and they fully grasp that the biggest danger to anyone’s safety, especially those of the most vulnerable such as children and women, are the Israelis themselves.

The Israelis after all have given us copious footage of their savagery for the past 13 months and the world has taken note.

The Israelis have increased their area of terrorism. From Palestine all the way to Amsterdam.

It’s also worth pointing out that Maccabi Tel Aviv isn’t even the most racist football club in Israel. That mantle goes to Beitar Jerusalem, whose fans proudly sing at the team’s games, “Here we are, we’re the most racist football team in the country.” At least some Israelis have self-awareness, if that’s some consolation.

To no one’s surprise, Beitar Jerusalem has the biggest fanbase in Israel and counts the biggest nutjobs in Israeli politics, which is to say a vast majority of them, among its supporters. The club is proud of its legacy of having never signed an Arab player. When in 2013 it brought in two Muslim players from Chechnya, the club’s very own fans abused them non-stop. “You brought us two Muslims, not football players,” they would shout. When one of them scored a goal, the fans started leaving the stadium en masse as they couldn’t tolerate the sight of a Muslim scoring for their pure Jewish club. The Chechen duo played a grand total of eight league games combined before being shipped off that same season.

Just as many false notions have come to light to the global public about the true nature of Israeli society over the past 13 months, the true colours of their football fandom wasn’t going to be hidden for a long time. Its racist, vile character is now out in the open. The only question is for the football authorities to answer: Why are the Israelis allowed to compete in international tournaments while actively committing a genocide and being an all-round threat to the safety of other teams’ fans, general public, and even taxi drivers when the Russian national team and Russian clubs have been banned since the beginning of the war in Ukraine? The only plausible explanation is Jewish exceptionalism. Rules don’t apply to the only Jewish state and its racist and dangerous institutions.

The authorities may choose to leave their blinkers on when it comes to Israel, but the fans have their eyes wide open.

During the 2022 Qatar World Cup, there were many videos of fans across nationalities showing solidarity with Palestine. In one such video, an Israeli TV crew attempts to interview fans of various teams, but gets rebuffed by the Qatari, Japanese, Saudi, and Moroccan fans for belonging to the Zionist entity. A group of Moroccan fans told the Israeli broadcaster, “Israel no… Palestinian,” as they walked away from the crew of the Jewish supremacist state, while a Saudi fan gave him a lesson in geography, “There is only Palestine. There is no Israel.”

Perhaps the most viral of the lot was an English supporter, who had just two things to say, “One, football is coming home. And number two, Falastin hurrah! (Free Palestine!)” before breaking into a hilarious jig.

It’s worth reminding that these scenes were from late 2022, a full ten months before Israel showed its true genocidal face to the rest of the world. The hatred among the global public for the shameless genocidaires is only going to intensify further, and rightly so, after a year-long live-streamed genocide that has been certified kosher by rabbis and has near unanimous support of the Israeli public, which has unified to oppose the sacking of war minister Yoav Gallant, but never to oppose the genocide of the Palestinians. Their priorities are clear. Their eyes are set on the beachfront property in Gaza once the enclave is ethnically cleansed off its natives.

The Amsterdam episode has highlighted yet another rotten element of Israeli society and has proven once again that the more you peel the Israeli onion, the more you realise how absolutely rotten it is to its very core.

On a personal note, I will continue to set aside my apathy for football whenever the Moroccans are in fray. Damn their king!

