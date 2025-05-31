Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Savage's avatar
Lisa Savage
14h

Thank you for sharing this rancid point of view. Speaking for myself, I will never stop targeting war profiteers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
14h

Brilliant, sickening.....end times....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Palestine Will Be Free and others
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Palestine Will Be Free
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture