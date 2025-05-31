What glorious days I wake up to!

What mirth and joy the mornings conjure.

After starting my day with coffee and Wagyu steak,

I tap-dance to work and present my deck.

All fun and games with the friends at work,

As we discuss last night’s game we streamed.

“Oh, how he shot — and the one he missed —

They should build him a statue in the city’s midst.”

At noon, I got the letter with the bonus check —

My hard work is really stacking the deck!

That called for a celebration, so we went

To this exquisite bar a colleague had picked.

We did good business this year, my boss said,

As our machines were deployed across the East and the West.

We’re ramping up production — the demand is high.

I already smell the next check — oh, how I fly!

We wrapped up another busy day at work,

As we built more machines to send across the pond.

On the way home, I called my spouse,

And we went to her favourite: Roundhouse.

As we got home, on the TV they showed

One of our products being dropped by the shore.

Our President announced, “No holds will be barred,

In support of our friends who always want more.”

Smacking my lips, I looked up the scrip,

Giddy as a kid, I slept like a pig.

More work tomorrow, as we must ship more

Of our fearsome products to our friends by the shore.

Oh, what great progress! We have come so far.

With my MIT degree, I have become a star.

My machines hum low as they cross the sea,

Carving silence where children used to be.

