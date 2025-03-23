Day after day, the bodies pile
babies cry, and mothers die
Anyone’s left to kiss them goodbye?
Night after night, the fire burns
and reduces many a life into tiny urns
They keep a steady count,
to some day hold someone to account
But it all feels futile,
as the murderers spew bile
in whispers, in raptures, but always with a smile
How many months it’s been? 15, 16, I am losing my mind
The flame was flickering, now it’s dying
Snuff out the candles, shatter the mirrors,
tell the waves to linger no more,
there’s no one to dip their tiny toes,
take away the footprints, erase all memories,
burn the pages where laughter once lived,
bolt every door through which the children once ran
“No one, now no one will ever return.”
Your poem touches me deeply. The grief is truly unbearable. But their flame will never go out. It is being tended in the hearts of all of us around the whole world who have grown to love these beautiful people as our very own. We must never give up hope.
Shame on the world! Shame on humanity!