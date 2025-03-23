Day after day, the bodies pile

babies cry, and mothers die

Anyone’s left to kiss them goodbye?

Night after night, the fire burns

and reduces many a life into tiny urns

They keep a steady count,

to some day hold someone to account

But it all feels futile,

as the murderers spew bile

in whispers, in raptures, but always with a smile

How many months it’s been? 15, 16, I am losing my mind

The flame was flickering, now it’s dying

Snuff out the candles, shatter the mirrors,

tell the waves to linger no more,

there’s no one to dip their tiny toes,

take away the footprints, erase all memories,

burn the pages where laughter once lived,

bolt every door through which the children once ran

“No one, now no one will ever return.”

