I tended my garden with great care —

Olives, thyme, dates, sage, and rosemary there.

Well before fajr and long after isha’s call,

No effort was spared in looking after them all.

From tiny seeds to flowers in full bloom,

I watched them glow in sun’s majestic light.

And as the first buds of the olives came to life,

Every glance, every day was an endless delight.

Wearied days would vanish at their sight

Each bloom I touched made my mornings bright

I would count my blessings: one, two, three, four…

Up to ten — then countless more.

Then came the fire that scorched it all —

Thyme, dates, sage, and rosemary gone.

One gnarly olive barely hangs by a thread;

My waking moments are soaked in tears, eyes red.

Now with every breath, a prayer escapes:

Protect my olive — please keep it safe.

It’s the last remnant of a heart so full, a life well lived,

In service of my garden, my people, and God the Esteemed.

You blessed Yaqub with a garden vast,

Only to separate him from Yusuf, the rose of his heart.

Yaqub complained, yearned, and wept till blindness veiled his eyes

You, the Merciful, answered his prayers and restored old ties.

So bless me, as You did Yaqub in the end —

Restore the coolness of my eyes, O Ibrahim’s Friend.

“For I too have the gift of song which gives me courage to complain,

But ah! ‘tis none but God Himself whom I, in sorrow, must arraign!”

Your infinite wisdom is beyond my grasp,

So, to Your rope of hope I must clasp.

“The lessons of patience I teach my heart,

As though to night’s separation I show a false part.”

Share

Less than 1 percent of my more than 13,000 readers are paying subscribers. Consider helping this project with a paid subscription to keep it going. Paid subscriptions are, at the moment, my only source of income after I got fired for my pro-Palestine activism. This project wouldn’t be possible without your support. You can also check monthly subscription options on Ko-fi or Patreon. You can make a one-time donation here:

Buy me a coffee

Or make Bitcoin donations here: bc1qyk2hsc4ql9hg2cwv3agj8ujyhdrht5qlm6sa4r