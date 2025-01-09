Credit: Joe Sacco.

From cradle to grave is journey of a day

They say the adhan at dawn, and by evening, funeral they pray

If the fire doesn’t consume them, the cold makes hay

Months of suffering but the world watches — hearts of clay

They put 355 bullets through Hind, the scared little fledge

And blew off Sidra’s legs, left her dead, hanging from a ledge

Born in a inferno, there’s nothing to eat

Watching their kids, the mothers entreat

Foraging for food, the fathers become fresh meat

Suckling their thumbs, the infants only know the war’s drumbeat

They devoured the soul of Khaled’s soul, Reem

And told Salem: here, take 30 kilograms of your Ibrahim

The innocent beings don’t know why their father went away

“Where’s my mother?” she was always a cry away

Dazed and confused they shiver all day

Through mud they drag their stumps. Have you seen them play?

They ran over Motasem’s son with a bulldozer, tore him asunder

And killed Khaled whose mother cried defiant, “he wasn’t just a number”

Yazan wasted to death, starving for a morsel of bread

He was lucky, for Ahmad was buried without his head

Did you see the father handing chocolate to his son long dead?

And the one with the days-old twins? “They were born smiling,” he said

They devoured Refaat’s grandson, all of two months old

And Yahya could do no more but witness his twins freeze in the cold

This massacre of the innocents makes the heavens cry

For it breaks the most scared of the covenants consecrated up high

Why must the birds of Gaza die?

To become green birds, flitting and floating and soaring in God’s sky

That’s the source of sumud for the mother who lost both Mariam and Aqil

And still she went, “hasbunallahu wa ni’mal wakil”

