Three buses exploded in the Tel Aviv suburbs of Bat Yam and Holon on Thursday night in quick succession. All three buses were empty so no one was hurt. The Israeli police claimed that it defused explosives from two more buses in Holon before they could explode. The Israeli leadership was quick to lay blame on Palestinians and the loudmouthed war minister of the Zionist state, Israel Katz, promptly “instructed the IDF to increase the intensity of the counterterrorism activity” in the Palestinian localities of the West Bank.

“In light of the severe terror attack attempts by Palestinian terror organisations against the civilian population in Israel, I instructed the IDF to increase the intensity of the counterterrorism activity in the Tulkarem refugee camp, and all the refugee camps in Judea and Samaria,” Katz said in a statement. The Biblical psychopaths in Israel refer to the West Bank as Judea and Samaria.

In a further display of bravado against a population they occupy and besiege at will, both Katz and Netanyahu made their way into the Tulkarem camp and made typically boastful statements to threaten Palestinians, safe in the knowledge their remarks will face no censure from any international institution, which appear to be totally beholden to the Zionist interests.

Katz even went on to threaten the Palestinian hostages released during the ongoing Flood of the Free exchange deal, “The terrorists who were released to Judea and Samaria, we have our eyes on you. We will hunt down and eliminate everyone involved in terrorism,” he stated. “We are at war with extreme Islamic terror, and we will prevail — here, in Gaza, and everywhere,” Katz added, twisting the fight for Palestinian liberation into a religious battle — every accusation is a confession.

Military vehicles which carried Katz and Netanyahu into the Tulkarem camp.

From Tulkarem, Netanyahu boasted about the terrorism his regime has unleashed against the helpless Palestinians in the West Bank and his intention to escalate it even further:

“In the past year, we have greatly increased our activity: We entered the terrorist strongholds, levelled entire streets used by terrorists, destroyed their homes, and we eliminated terrorists and their commanders. “We are doing very, very important work against the desire of Hamas and other terrorist elements to harm us. This desire has not yet been stopped. “What we saw yesterday — the attempt to carry out mass chain attacks — is an extremely serious thing. “We have increased the forces in Judea and Samaria, according to my instructions and the instructions of the Minister of Defense, and I have also ordered additional operational activity against terrorist centers.”

However, many of the details of the bus bombings, which are being weaponised by the Netanyahu regime, don’t add up.

In a likely attempt to explain why there were no casualties whatsoever despite three huge buses being blown up, the Israeli police claimed that the bombs were meant to explode at 9 am on Friday, but they instead went off at 9 pm on Thursday! Interestingly, the three buses that went up in flames were parked away from the other buses, therefore minimising material damage. Further, the Zionist press has insinuated that the attacks were the handiwork of the Tulkarem Brigades courtesy of a note in Arabic found on an unexploded IED. Curiously, the bombers left a note on an explosive that would have been blown to smithereens if it had gone according to plan. These all point to a series of miraculous events that defy belief.

Notably, none of the resistance factions in the West Bank or Gaza claimed responsibility for the bus attacks. It is highly unusual. If they carry out any operation, successful or not, the resistance factions proudly claim responsibility. But that wasn’t the case for the Tel Aviv bus bombings.

Tulkarem Brigades — the local branch of Hamas’s military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades — did issue a lengthy statement about the Tel Aviv plot, but only to dismiss it as an Israeli false flag operation.

“The enemy is attempting, with all its deceit and lies, to spread falsehoods about the fighters in order to confuse our people and our valiant resistance,” its statement said, adding: “We categorically deny any connection to this operation.”

The statement advised the Palestinian people to not trust “the lying Zionist media” and to only believe communique that came from the resistance’s official channels.

Here’s the relevant bit from the Tulkarem Brigades’ statement:

In light of the ongoing battle with the Zionist occupation, and with the escalation of resistance operations targeting its collapsing security system, the enemy is attempting, with all its deceit and lies, to spread falsehoods about the fighters in order to confuse our people and our valiant resistance. In this context, and with the spread of news about the bombing of enemy buses in the Bat Yam area in occupied Yaffa, we, the Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades – Tulkarem Brigade, would like to clarify the following clearly and without ambiguity: 1. We are the ones who decide when, where, and how to strike the enemy, not the lying Zionist media! The enemy is confused and spreading lies, thinking it can diminish our blows or direct the course of our resistance. But we say it clearly: our sword is drawn, and our weapon knows no hesitation. 2. We categorically deny any connection to this operation, and any claims made by the enemy regarding us are a failed attempt to mix up the situation. 3. Our resistance operates according to careful planning, and we choose our battles with the minds of our men and the hands of our fighters, not according to what the enemy or its agents promote.

The plot thickened when the Israeli police arrested two Israeli Jews in connection to the operation. Israeli media didn’t reveal the identity of the two arrested Jews.

It all points to a false flag operation — something of an Israeli specialty — as the Zionist state accelerates its savagery in the West Bank and continues to displace tens of thousands of Palestinians from their homes across Jenin, Tulkarem, Tubas, and Jerusalem, among other areas. It gives the Zionist state another pretext to intensify its assault. The hasty visits by Katz and Netanyahu to Tulkarem is another pointer that the Israelis are in the mood to make the most of this opportunity.

Israeli destruction in Jenin, West Bank.

Nearly 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since October 7, 2023. Since the Israelis intensified their operations late last year, Jenin and Tulkarem have bore the brunt of the assault. Nearly three dozen people have been killed in Jenin alone and hundreds of houses have been either demolished or burned to the ground. Nearly 90 percent of the Tulkarem refugee camp has been emptied of its residents. In Al-Quds, Zionists have forced shut UNRWA schools.

The Zionists pumped copious funds into Trump’s coffers during his election campaign with the explicit aim of earning his nod for declaring sovereignty over the West Bank. Trump has filled his administration with diehard Christian Zionists hell bent on facilitating the Israeli annexation of the remaining Palestinian territories. Emboldened by Trump’s election, the Israeli finance minister had no qualms about openly declaring on Twitter: “2025 - Year of Sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.”

In what appears to be an attempt to torpedo the fragile ceasefire deal in Gaza and restart the barbaric bombing campaign in the besieged enclave, the Israeli leadership has been busy cooking up stories that the Bibas were murdered by their Palestinian captors, despite the documentation of their killings as a result of the indiscriminate Israeli bombings in Gaza. These atrocity tales hark back to Israel’s propaganda campaign in the immediate aftermath of October 7, when it ran such lurid tales as 40 beheaded babies, babies hung on clotheslines, babies baked in ovens, and mass rapes — all of which have been thoroughly debunked.

Now with the false flag bus attacks and the sequence of events that have followed in its aftermath, there is clear indication that the Zionist state is laying out an elaborate conspiracy to ratchet up its already escalating violence in the West Bank even further in the coming days and weeks.

