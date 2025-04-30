Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

K Miller
13h

Hatred for these Israeli Zionists knows no bounds. They are the most despicable vermin ever to walk the face of the earth. They are well beyond any dehumanizing treatment the Nazis delivered in WWII. May they be damned to receive the boomerang effect of all they have wrought for the last 7 decades…they and all who have made this possible.

Zinenataza
12h

Unimaginable… The poor man. As the Prisoners’ Media Office says here what is described constitutes, "a flagrant violation of all international norms and conventions,” AND most unforgivably: "the continued international silence has encouraged the occupation to persist in committing these crimes, which represent a stigma on the forehead of those who claim to defend human rights.” This is far worse than historical war crimes because in the 21st century we all KNOW what they are doing. In the past, people could plead ignorance. Not any more. It is more than a “stigma", because in failing to react they might as well be in there alongside prison guards and the IDF raping and beating prisoners - setting dogs on them. I begin to ask of the so-called progressive and liberal West, what are we, truly? All our so-called enlightened, humanitarian values are hollow and empty. We are immoral barbarians and we will not be forgiven.

