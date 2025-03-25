With a mic in hand, bright smile, and fearless heart,
He never left the battlefield:
Hospitals, schools, shelters, tents—until he couldn’t.
“If you’re reading this, it means I have been killed.”
Started while still in school, at just 21,
For when duty called, his dedication had no equal
He buried colleagues but remained faithful to his vow:
“I’ve dedicated every moment of my life to my people.”
With the north besieged and nowhere safe
He bowed in prayer, hoping for a change in the tide,
And prepared for martyrdom with unwavering pride:
“I never left my people’s side.”
That undying resolve made him beloved by his people
While the enemy marked him for death on their list
Unafraid, he penned his own eulogy. Let there be no doubt:
“By God, I fulfilled my duty as a journalist.”
Hossam’s now gone, but his dream remains unfulfilled—
No one’s listening to his people’s desperate plea
So, you must not look away. Follow his decree:
“Keep fighting, keep telling our stories—until Palestine is free.”
(The last line of each stanza has been taken from Hossam’s final message.)
What a lovely, intelligent, dedicated mind now taken from us. I read another aticle on his work today and was left in tears. May he rest in peace and his family find comfort in the honor his work brought to his family, HIS country and the call for peace.
Si many people around the world are calling for this genocide to stop....and nothing ....nothing happens except bombing. My god. I love you Palestine and my heart breaks ....if people think this is going to end with Palestine ....the Zionist will try to colonize more land and even outside of the Middle East, they already own UK &USA.