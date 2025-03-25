With a mic in hand, bright smile, and fearless heart,

He never left the battlefield:

Hospitals, schools, shelters, tents—until he couldn’t.

“If you’re reading this, it means I have been killed.”

Started while still in school, at just 21,

For when duty called, his dedication had no equal

He buried colleagues but remained faithful to his vow:

“I’ve dedicated every moment of my life to my people.”

With the north besieged and nowhere safe

He bowed in prayer, hoping for a change in the tide,

And prepared for martyrdom with unwavering pride:

“I never left my people’s side.”

That undying resolve made him beloved by his people

While the enemy marked him for death on their list

Unafraid, he penned his own eulogy. Let there be no doubt:

“By God, I fulfilled my duty as a journalist.”

Hossam’s now gone, but his dream remains unfulfilled—

No one’s listening to his people’s desperate plea

So, you must not look away. Follow his decree:

“Keep fighting, keep telling our stories—until Palestine is free.”

(The last line of each stanza has been taken from Hossam’s final message.)

