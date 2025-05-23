Palestine Will Be Free

Palestine Will Be Free

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Don's avatar
Don
18h

Deep respect to the Resistance unlike the cowardly beasts they face, they never attack medics or medevac units

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
17h

Where is Trump? He said he hates wars and deaths.

Where is Saudi's voice?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Palestine Will Be Free
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture